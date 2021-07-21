HOOVER, Ala. — When addressing reporters Tuesday morning, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gave an update on the status of some Bulldogs who have been injured.
Many of Smart's updates came from the wide receiver group, which has been riddled with injuries in the last year. Most notably, junior wide receiver George Pickens tore his ACL early on in spring progress.
According to Smart, Pickens is progressing well, but he tempered his excitement by noting that rehabbing an injury is much different than actual football.
“[Pickens] has made great progress. He’s running straight-line,” Smart said. “When you see George out there running, it gets you excited, but you also realize that running straight-line is a lot different than playing football. He’s still a ways away.”
Dominick Blaylock was another wide receiver who tore his ACL, only he suffered the injury twice in the span of eight months. While he hasn’t been medically cleared for contact, Smart says Blaylock has been working hard to get back out on the field.
“Dom is not completely cleared yet,” Smart said. “He’s been able to do wide receiver work and drill work, but he hasn’t been cleared for contact.”
With two wide receivers still recovering from ACL injuries, the wide receiver room is currently facing a deficit in depth despite being filled with plenty of talent.
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint should help fill that deficit as he is expected to be back and healthy this fall after suffering a gruesome ankle injury against Florida that ended his 2020 season.
“Marcus has been great. He’s been out there,” Smart said. “He had an ankle sprain in one of our workouts but nothing that has kept him out.”
On the defensive side, Smart talked about Nakobe Dean who had surgery for a torn labrum that kept him out of spring practice. While he missed the spring, Smart noted that Dean should be back in the fall with no limitations.
“Nakobe Dean should be fine. He was out in the spring with a shoulder injury, but he’s doing everything now, and he should be back with no limitations,” Smart said.
MJ Sherman and Kearis Jackson are two others that Smart gave updates for. He noted that Sherman and Jackson both underwent surgery for minor injuries and expects both of them to be ready for fall camp.