Wednesday continued this year's SEC Media Days, a four-day event hosted in Atlanta. The event features a number of SEC football coaches and athletes, including Georgia's own head coach Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Nolan Smith.
Smart opened his remarks by giving a shout out to the 50th anniversary of Title IX and referencing his wife and daughter who are athletes. He also discussed the excitement that he and his players have for the Chick-Fil-A kickoff game on Sept. 3 against Oregon, coached by his longtime friend and former assistant Dan Lanning.
Smart built the Georgia football program, as it stands today, with the hopes of it becoming a dynasty in the SEC for a long time. This culminated last season with the Bulldogs winning the 2021 National Championship.
According to Smart, last season began with a singular quote from Henry David Thoreau: “Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”
However, this quote will continue to roll with the team this year and for years to come, as it is embedded in the football culture for the Bulldogs.
Last season’s title run provided a learning opportunity for Georgia to use going forward: navigating time management. The team worked harder in 2021 as compared to previous year where they fell short of the gold.
“In the previous Playoff we had, we didn't practice as many days in pads, we didn't condition as much as we did in this one,” Smart said. “We felt like that was a very integral part to our team. Could we be the best conditioned team when we played Michigan, when we played Alabama? That was something that we really honed in on and thought was important.”
Players buying into that extra work was important to leading Georgia over the championship hump after 41 long years.
Going into next season, Smart is not concerned with complacency setting in on his players following their championship win.
“To be complacent, you have to have done something and achieved something,” Smart said. “The men on this team for this season have not done that. We had 15 players that have now gone to NFL camps or draft picks. They're gone. We have some returning players, but they're hungry as ever.”
Speaking of hunger, Smart cited that as the identity of the team heading into fall camp.
“A lot of guys want to prove that they can replace the other guy,” Smart said. “They don't want to be the other guy, they want to be the next guy. You look across the board, we had some high-profile players on defense and offense when you count the backs and receivers that we have to replace those guys. The hunger comes from the opportunity the talented players behind them have.”
Examples of this hunger to succeed, both individually and as a collective, are shown in how the team has studied the fall of various organizations.
“Our guys have asked questions, and we've done a lot of studies on how the mighty have fallen,” Smart said. “We have skull sessions, 15-minute meetings, 20-minute meetings and breakout groups. We talk about how the mighty have fallen. I'm talking about in business, sports, history ... You learn from the mistakes of others.”
While Thoreau’s quote rings in the minds of their players from last season, another quote also is now being instilled into the Georgia football culture.
“Can we have one plus one equals three?" Smart said. "For us, 'one plus one equals three' means we get more together than we do apart.”
While most championship teams are “the hunted” after reaching the top of the mountain, Smart said the Bulldogs look forward to being the hunters instead, as they are “not going to sit back and be passive” in their quest to repeat as champions.