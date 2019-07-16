HOOVER, Ala. — The Red & Black Sports Desk spent the morning of Tuesday, July 16 at the second day of the SEC Media Days for Kirby Smart, Jake Fromm, J.R. Reed and Andrew Thomas’ availability to the media. Here are some of the biggest takeaways.
Georgia not treating Vanderbilt any differently despite being Week One opponent
Week One of the College Football season rarely features two SEC teams going head-to-head, but this year is different.
On Aug. 31 Georgia will travel to Vanderbilt Stadium to take on the Commodores in Nashville, Tennessee.
Despite usually playing less notable opponents like Austin Peay in 2018 and Appalachian State in 2017, Georgia is approaching the game in late August the same as they would with any other team.
I don't think you ever take any opponent for granted regardless whether it's conference or not,” Smart said. “That's our focus. We work on ourselves in camp, but there comes a point where you got to turn your attention to the opponent. We go on the road to Nashville to play very well-coached Derrick Mason football team. I have tremendous respect for those guys and the job they do, and our guys will be focused on that game.”
Offensive linemen Andrew Thomas was also not short on compliments for the Commodores, as he was excited for the matchup and thought their defensive front seven is a very talented one, giving him a tough task.
Last season, Georgia took down Derek Mason and Vanderbilt 41-13 on Oct. 6.
J.R. Reed was close to forgoing his senior season for the NFL
After the conclusion of the 2018 season, four juniors on the Georgia offense decided to forgo their senior season and enter the NFL Draft. On defense, J.R. Reed was left with a decision of his own. After deliberation with his family and Smart, Reed decided to return to the Bulldogs despite being a surefire draft pick.
“I was pretty close,” Reed said. “I thought it over with my family and talked to Coach Smart. I think I made the right decision by coming back.”
Reed also mentioned his aspirations and the unfinished business that needed taking care of in Athens, and we’ll see if achieves those in his final year.
Georgia not looking ahead to Alabama already
After facing off in the postseason over the past two seasons, many are already predicting a third meeting between the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide come the holiday and bowl season.
“Right now we’re not really focused on them,” Andrew Thomas said. “We’re focused on the opponents we have on the schedule right now. And if we take care of business, if we see them, then we’ll get ready for them.”
Despite not looking ahead, the Bulldogs found no problem with looking back at their losses to the Alabama and other opponents from last season and using them as motivation.
“It's easy [to stay motivated],” Smart said. “You turn it on and see. It's more than the fourth quarter. It is the performance against Texas which we're not proud of. We have to grow and get better. There's learning experiences all across the board. Going to Baton Rouge, tough experience. We didn't play our best game. We have to go on the road in the SEC this year and play in some really tough environments. Biggest thing we take from those, we learn, but we also learn from our victories. We had quite a few of those last year too.”
