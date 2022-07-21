Wednesday continued this year's SEC Media Days, a four-day event hosted in Atlanta. The event features a number of SEC football coaches and athletes, including Georgia's own head coach Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Nolan Smith.
Senior outside linebacker Smith kept his opening remarks by simply saying “Go Dawgs” with a satisfied smile.
Motivations to return
Smith had an opportunity to enter the 2022 NFL Draft and take his talents to the next level. However, he opted to return to Georgia for one last season as a senior, as there were a number of motivations pulling him back.
“I have six more months with the school, and I get emotional thinking about it,” Smith said. “I played four years at Georgia, and I love this university.”
Another example of motivation for Smith to return stems from Georgia providing more feasible avenues for him to improve his game.
“I’m most excited about just being able to work out,” Smith said. “I have a lot of friends who have to go to facilities and pay to work out now. I get to work out for free, so I’m excited.”
However, a final opportunity to play for head coach Kirby Smart is the primary reason for his return even after losing many of his former teammates to the draft, including eight starters.
“I see a bunch of young guys [on the field now] that fly around and are just excited to learn football,” Smith said. “Excited to be under Coach Smart. He spent 10-12 years at Alabama, being a great defensive coordinator. I think that is the ultimate reason why I came back, to learn from him and take every day one step at a time. Be where your feet are.”
National championship reflections
During his own press conference, Smart mentioned the importance of the buy-in from the Bulldogs championship team, as the extra work paid dividends on the field. Smith shares that same sentiment.
“The buy in is key,” Smith said. “Once you have a bunch of guys that buy in and start pulling the rope in the same direction – as we say metaphorically – you get a lot of guys that want to pull that rope in that same direction. You get guys telling people, ‘Hey man, that’s not right. This is the way to do things. This is the way we do things at Georgia.’”
Looking forward
For Smith, staying humble is an important part of what allowed Georgia to take a step forward last season, but he believes they will have to do the same this season to repeat. His humility showed following their national championship victory when he hosted a youth camp to celebrate. At the camp, he donated book bags and fed the kids hotdogs and hamburgers.
“I just took a big thing in making my community better and just being that focal point in the community,” Smith said. “I’m trying to turn it around and tell kids it's more than life than TikTok and doing all this stuff indoors.”
Being a leader both on and off the field
His role as a leader off the field in the community extends to the Georgia locker room as well, as he makes it a priority to keep smiles on the Bulldogs’ faces, especially Coach Smart.
“You have to joke back and forth with Coach Smart; he’s serious the whole time,” Smith said. ‘The way you get him to laugh is in practice, like when the defense makes a good play. He’s usually always hard on us [older guys], because we're like the oldest brother. He expects more from us. So when we have a couple good plays in a row, I’ll start joking with him and he'll start smiling.”
During his opening remarks at SEC Media Days, Smart shared an example of a recent moment where Smith made the team laugh.
“[Smith] comes running in. He had a box in his hand and said, ‘Coach, Coach, the team bought you a Christmas present.’ Well, it was Just for Men hair coloring to help out with these grays that I got going on here. I thought it was hilarious, he thought it was hilarious.”
“He keeps everything loose for the guys,” Smart said. “I didn't make him run but about 30 sprints for that. He's a fun guy to be around, needless to say.”
What’s more, Smith is a leader on the field also, as he works hard everyday and leads by example for the up and coming guys that look up to him.
Smart shared another amusing story about Smith as a leader on the field as well.
Smart shared that one day his son attended practice with him and was trying to run with the players. Smith yelled at Smart's son to not bend over as he ran, something Smart tells his players. Smart said his son "popped up real fast."
“When Nolan screams at you, you wake up quick,” Smart concluded. “He demands a lot of respect in our program because of the way he works.”
Smith said practice is an important part of the sport.
“I just practice,” Smith said. “Practice is hard, but practice is also fun. That's one thing that I try to encourage people with. ‘We know practice is hard but how about we make it fun as well.’”
Fun both on and off the field, quite the recipe for success for a veteran like Smith.