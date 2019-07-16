HOOVER, Ala. — After leaving Georgia for the University of Tennessee, Jim Chaney was talked about at the second day of SEC Media Days.
Coming highly touted by Kirby Smart, Chaney will have the spotlight on him in Knoxville. But on Wednesday, head coach Jeremy Pruitt and quarterback Jarrett Guarantano both praised Chaney and the work he has put in as of now.
Pruitt focused on Chaney’s personability, allowing him to connect with and teach players and other personnel.
“He’s a very good communicator. He’s a great teacher. He’s a good evaluator,” Pruitt said of his offensive coordinator. “He’s very personable.”
Guarantano focused more on Chaney’s ability as a coach.
“You look at his resume — he’s been excellent at a lot of different places,” the quarterback said. “I think that he’s going to be able to put us in the best position for success, and he’s going to get people the ball who really need to have the ball in their hands.”
Pruitt also said Chaney has a knack for figuring out who his offensive weapons are and getting the ball to those players.
It will be interesting to watch how Chaney fits back in at Tennessee, and how he fares when he faces Georgia in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.