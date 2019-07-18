HOOVER, Ala. — The University of Georgia and the University of Florida have one of the most storied rivalries in college football, But, aside from the play on the field, where the two teams will gather in the future was a big question during the first two days of SEC Media Days.
Since the 1933 season, the game has been played in Jacksonville, Florida, with exceptions in 1994 and 1995.
In 2016, a new contract was signed to keep the rivalry in Jacksonville, but that hasn’t stopped speculation about whether or not the game will turn into a home and away series after 2021.
Coaches speak
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about the possible move on Tuesday, July 16 during the Bulldogs’ media availability. He remained diplomatic, saying he was going to support whatever is best for the university.
“I don’t get caught up in the emotion of this decision or that decision,” Smart said. “I look at it from a perspective of 10,000 feet where I say: ‘What is best for our program?’ And it’s that simple. And we’ll make that decision as a group and go with it.”
Smart did speak about something that is becoming increasingly important for his team’s success: recruiting. He addressed how the move from Jacksonville to a home game could help convince recruits to commit to Georgia.
“So you build a $63 million facility at your home location and you want to develop relationships with kids, every opportunity you miss to have a kid at your home is [a missed] opportunity to get better.” Smart said.
On the other side, Florida head coach Dan Mullen remained similarly tactful, saying that one could make an argument for both situations of whether the game stays in Jacksonville or turns into a home and away series. Mullen did, however, appreciate the annual game’s distinctiveness and tradition.
College football legend and former Florida player and head coach Steve Spurrier weighed in on the matter, citing tradition as the reason why he wants the game to stay in Jacksonville.
Players’ perspectives
As for Florida players such as Lamical Perine and Georgia players such as Jake Fromm, they aren’t focused on the future of the clash. They’re just focused on the game.
“It’s a football game either way,” Fromm said. “My job is to go out and play football.”
The game in Jacksonville is set up for the next three years, and Florida players feel like they’re closer in talent than the past two years suggest, where Georgia has outscored Florida 78-24.
“I really feel like we should’ve won the game last year,” Florida defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga said. “We just made too many mistakes. At the end of the day when you’re playing football at the level we’re playing, you can’t make mistakes like that.”
