This week Georgia football took part in the first SEC Media Days since 2019. Head coach Kirby Smart brought along starting quarterback JT Daniels and senior defensive tackle Jordan Davis to Hoover, Alabama, as they gave a preview into what the Bulldogs’ 2021-2022 football season was going to look like.

Greg Sankey’s opening remarks

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was the first to speak to the media at SEC Media Days. He talked about the transformative period that collegiate sports are under and how the SEC is moving forward in changing times.

Main Takeaways from Georgia’s availability

When giving his statement to reporters, Smart talked about topics like program vaccination progress as well as name, image and likeness rules. Most importantly he gave an outlook for the Bulldogs’ upcoming season which has heavy expectations attached.

A look into the roster

Smart gave updates about incoming transfers such as Arik Gilbert, Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith. On top of that he gave insight into Bulldogs who had been injured like George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock and the progress they have made.

The players speak

Daniels and Davis were also asked questions about their upcoming seasons and what they expect. Daniels made it known that he is confident in the offense and the weapons around him, while Davis talked about what went into his decision to stay for his senior season.

Previewing Clemson

Georgia opens up their 2021 football slate with the Clemson Tigers in a likely top five matchup. Daniels and Davis were asked what they think about their upcoming opponent while Smart was asked how he plans to win the matchup against such a tough test.