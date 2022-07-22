Wednesday continued this year's SEC Media Days, a four-day event hosted in Atlanta. The event features a number of SEC football coaches and athletes, including Georgia's own head coach Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and Nolan Smith. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran was another one of the athletes that represented Georgia at the event.
Van Pran began by highlighting the reason why he chose Georgia over LSU in his recruitment.
“I have tremendous respect for LSU’s program, I think it's great,” Van Pran said. “I just felt that Georgia was the best place for myself and my family, so that's what I went with.”
Looking back on the 2021 season
From a success standpoint, that decision seems to have worked out for Van Pran, as his hard work culminated in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.
“The work, 100 percent,” Van Pran said, referring to what he remembers most from the 2021 championship season. “Last year, we worked hard and guys were connected. So, I think carrying that over into this year is a focus to make sure that we compete and work hard every day.”
According to Van Pran, the connection between him and his teammates carried over into this season. For him, that is a sign that the Bulldogs have what it takes to repeat.
“Connection was definitely something that we preached last year,” Van Pran said. “But I think, this year, guys spend time outside of football together: fellowship, guys going to church together, cookouts together, and those types of things. I think those are the things that are the minute details that help you win in the long run.”
Van Pran is a true team player, as he sees the 2021 championship as an avenue to grow in his role as a leader for the Bulldogs.
“I think that [the championship] just allows me to lead my guys to a position to win and help the team out,” Van Pran said.
What’s next?
As Georgia enters the 2022 season as the national champions and look to repeat, Van Pran highlights competitiveness as another factor that will allow them to succeed.
“[Being competitive is] definitely something that we preach to our team,” Van Pran said. “Making sure that we’re competitive every day, we compete with each other, and make each other better. The more competitive you are, as you focus on every rep, every game, every week, you have no choice but to put [those past reps] behind you and get better.”
Competitiveness was certainly a calling card for the 2021 defense, widely regarded as one of the greatest defenses in the history of college football. Many question whether Georgia can replace that production with eight starters departing.
“I think the key is to not focus on trying to replace guys but to uphold,” Van Pran said. “Uphold the standard, uphold what Georgia does and uphold what the guys behind you have done. I don't think you have to be that player, but I definitely think that there's a certain standard at Georgia and you uphold yourself to it.”
Ladd McConkey as a “model” teammate
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey and Van Pran joined the Georgia football program during the same year. Van Pran had nothing but positive things to say about McConkey during the SEC Media Days.
“I can’t say anything that I think people don’t know about Ladd; he is extremely hard working and a great guy,” Van Pran said. “I think the best thing about Ladd’s process is through everything he went through, he was really humble about it. He never complains. Never said, ‘I should be getting more reps.’ He puts his head down and works.”
“When he got his chance, he thrived,” Van Pran continued. “I say this to him personally, but that’s somebody I look up to and try to model myself after.”