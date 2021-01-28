Due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing, Georgia volleyball’s first matches of 2021 against Mississippi State, originally scheduled for Jan. 29-30, have been postponed.
The positive tests were "within the Georgia program," according to the release.
It is unknown when the matches will be rescheduled. Georgia swept Mississippi State 3-0 in Starkville the last time these two teams met during the 2019 season. Sophomore Kacie Evans led the team in kills with 19, while Kianna Young and Sage Naves trailed her at seven apiece.
The Bulldogs are sixth in the Southeastern Conference standings this season with an even 4-4 record. Mississippi State currently holds a 2-6 record.
Georgia is still scheduled to host Arkansas on Feb. 4-5, followed by a visit from Kentucky the following weekend on Feb. 13-14.
