Georgia head coach Joni Taylor gives direction from the bench. The University of Georgia women’s basketball team beat Oklahoma 93-80 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/ Kathryn Skeean, kskeean@randb.com)

Georgia women’s basketball’s scheduled contest at No. 5 South Carolina on Thursday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining of members of the Gamecocks' program, per a release from the SEC on Thursday morning. 

The game was set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST. Both programs have to be consistent with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements in order to play. A makeup date has not been determined. 

This is now the second game on Georgia’s schedule affected by COVID-19 regulations after its Dec. 12 contest against Radford was canceled. Georgia (9-1) returns home to Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday to host Florida at noon.