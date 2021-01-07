Georgia women’s basketball’s scheduled contest at No. 5 South Carolina on Thursday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and quarantining of members of the Gamecocks' program, per a release from the SEC on Thursday morning.
The game was set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST. Both programs have to be consistent with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements in order to play. A makeup date has not been determined.
This is now the second game on Georgia’s schedule affected by COVID-19 regulations after its Dec. 12 contest against Radford was canceled. Georgia (9-1) returns home to Stegeman Coliseum on Sunday to host Florida at noon.
