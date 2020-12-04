Saturday’s contest between No. 8 Georgia and Vanderbilt has been postponed to Dec. 19, per a release by the Southeastern Conference.
Georgia-Vanderbilt was postponed as a result of the Commodores falling below the SEC’s roster minimum set at 53 players. As of press time, Vanderbilt has the most opt-outs of any SEC program with at least 10.
It’s the third game on Georgia’s schedule to be postponed. Georgia’s game on Oct. 17 at Kentucky was postponed to Oct. 24. The Bulldogs Nov. 14 matchup against Missouri was postponed and has yet to be rescheduled.
