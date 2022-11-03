Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
The Bulldogs soundly defeated Florida 42-20 last week. The third quarter provided a scare for Georgia fans, as a 28-3 halftime lead quickly shrunk to 28-20. The Bulldogs showed resilience, bouncing back to secure the win. Now, they’re on a collision course with Tennessee, the only other undefeated team in the conference, for a game that will decide which team controls its own destiny in the SEC East. The matchup will have major implications on the rest of the college football regular season and what teams will make the College Football Playoff. The defense will face a huge test against a Volunteer offense averaging 49.4 points per game. The loss of outside linebacker Nolan Smith is a big hit to the defense, and will be immediately scrutinized in this week’s matchup. Stetson Bennett and the offense will likely need to score 30+ points to be competitive in this game.
2) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
Tennessee dominated Kentucky 44-6 last week, with an impressive all-around performance on offense and defense. The Volunteers were ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’s first set of rankings for this season. Tennessee has an opportunity to retain that honor and seize the top spot in these rankings next week by knocking off Georgia. Hendon Hooker, Jalin Hyatt and the Volunteer offense have overwhelmed each team they have faced this season, and while the Bulldog defense may be able to make some plays, there’s little doubt that Tennessee will score points in the game. The defense is more of a question mark, with a secondary that has been inconsistent. The unit is coming off its best performance of the season and will look to carry that momentum into Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
3) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 3
Alabama enjoyed its bye week last week, and now returns to the field with a trip to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on LSU. The Crimson Tide must win this game to remain at the top of the SEC West. Bryce Young is another week healthier, and the Alabama offense will hope to put up major points in this game. The Tide defense will face the tough task of defending dual threat quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has six rushing and five passing touchdowns over the last two games. -Stuart Steele
Tier 2
4) LSU - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
Since falling to Florida St. in the first game of the season, the Tigers have really started to find their groove. In the games since, LSU has won seven of their last eight, with their only loss coming to the No. 1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. In their most recent game against Ole Miss, LSU quarterback, Jayden Daniels, combined for over 350 total yards and five touchdowns. Now they’ll take on the Crimson Tide at home, with Alabama heading into the game as a 13.5-point favorite. Even with Alabama being favored, a night game in Death Valley makes it hard for any team to win.
5) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
As Ole Miss heads into their bye week, they’ll have some figuring out to do if they want to stay ranked within the top ten. Despite the Rebels coming in at 8-1, they have struggled over the past couple of weeks. After falling to LSU in week eight, they could barely knock off Texas A&M, whose 1-4 in conference play. Ole Miss freshman running back, Quinshon Judkins, had his best performance of the season, rushing for over 200 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies. After the bye, Ole Miss will take on Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide’s high-powered offense.
6) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Last week, Mississippi State lost to Alabama 30-6, in what was basically a shutout. Outside of scoring a touchdown with no time left on the clock, the Bulldogs offense couldn’t find a way to get anything going. They did a great job of stopping the Crimson Tide on the ground, but didn’t have an answer for Bryce Young and their passing attack. Now they will take on Auburn and they enter as a heavy favorite, with Auburn on a four game losing streak. -Jared Smith
Tier 3
7) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 6
Heading into Knoxville with a chance to play spoiler against the Volunteers, the Wildcats did not even put up a fight losing 44-6. Will Levis was atrocious against a mediocre Tennessee defense, throwing three interceptions and failing to top 100 passing yards. Kentucky as a unit only put up six points, which came in the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach. The Wildcats will look to regroup this week as they head to Columbus to take on the Missouri Tigers who are coming off an impressive win against South Carolina.
8) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
Florida fell to Georgia 42-20 in their annual rivalry game at Jacksonville. While the score may suggest a Bulldog beatdown, the Gators actually put up a fight and almost came back to tie the game after falling into a 28-3 deficit. Florida, led by Anthony Richardson and Trevor Etienne were able to execute on a couple of Georgia miscues in the third quarter to bring the score to 20-28. However, the Bulldogs quickly regained their momentum on offense and ended Florida’s comeback. Still, this will be a performance to build off of for Billy Napier’s program as they head to College Station to take on Texas A&M.
9) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
The Razorbacks picked up an impressive win against Auburn at Jordan-Hare stadium. Arkansas was led by running back Raheim Sanders who ran for 171 yards on 16 touches on the way to a 41-27 victory. KJ Jefferson also had an efficient day throwing for 234 yards and a touchdown while the Razorbacks were able to take control of the game in the third quarter, scoring 14 unanswered points. Arkansas will look to carry this momentum back home where they will take on No 23. Liberty in what should be a tightly contested matchup. -Parth Patel
Tier 4
10) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
Not much went right for South Carolina this weekend, as the Gamecocks’ four-game winning streak came to an end in their 23-10 loss to Missouri. South Carolina couldn’t move the ball - struggling both through the air and on the ground - and the Gamecocks gave up a pair of turnovers in the game. The saving grace for South Carolina was the team’s run defense. Missouri rushed for 43 yards against South Carolina, managing only 3.3 yards per carry on those attempts. The Gamecocks’ rush defense was stout, if the rest of the team didn’t quite play up to that same level. The collective performance was a stark contrast to the team’s previous few games, though it remains to be seen if South Carolina will be able to recover from the letdown.
11) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are riding a four-game losing streak, with all four losses coming against conference opponents. Ole Miss was the culprit this time, though this past loss was the most encouraging, as true freshman Connor Weigman made his debut at starting quarterback, throwing four touchdown passes in his first full game. Devon Achane also added an explosive punch to the A&M offense; Achane rushed for 138 yards against the Rebels. The downside was that Ole Miss ran all over the Texas A&M defense; the Rebels tallied 390 rushing yards in the game, over 100 more than their season average. If Texas A&M wants to break the losing streak, the defense will need to make major improvements in the running game.
12) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
Missouri just won back-to-back games for the first time all season, a result which is especially shocking because the second win came against an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25. Dominic Lovett was easily the standout player for the Tigers, racking up 148 receiving yards - over half the team’s total - in the win. Lovett has 45 catches this year, tied with Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt for the highest total in the SEC. The other factor in Missouri’s win was the defensive line; South Carolina only managed 32 rushing yards throughout the entire game, as the Tigers just dominated the line of scrimmage during the contest. Missouri will look to keep the momentum rolling at home against Kentucky this weekend. - John James
Tier 5
13) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
The Auburn Tigers have now lost four straight games under Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Monday after holding a 9-12 record since joining the team last year. The Razorbacks snapped the Tigers' six-game winning streak against them last Saturday in Harsin's final game as the team's head coach. With the exception of two touchdowns they scored in the closing five minutes of the fourth quarter, the Tigers struggled the majority of the game. This Saturday, Auburn will travel to Starkville to face Mississippi State, and the Tigers' chances don't appear promising given that they have dropped eight of their previous nine games to SEC opponents.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
The Commodores displayed some toughness in their most recent game against the Missouri Tigers, particularly after the third quarter's halfway point, when they successfully prevented the Tigers from scoring for the remainder of the contest. The Commodores had a bye week last week, so they ought to be well rested when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks, who were formerly ranked No. 25, on Saturday in Nashville. Last weekend, Missouri defeated South Carolina to get their first conference victory, and Vanderbilt will aim to do the same this weekend. -Meadow Barrow