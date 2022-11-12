Ahead of Week 11 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
Georgia asserted itself as the top team in the nation in last week’s 27-13 victory over Tennessee. The Bulldog defense was particularly impressive, posting six sacks and holding an explosive Volunteer offense well below its usual output. Stetson Bennett and the offense got off to a strong start, and Georgia led 24-6 at halftime. The offense didn’t need to produce more second half points and mostly focused on running out the clock. The Bulldogs travel to Starkville, Mississippi this weekend to take on Mississippi State.
2) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
Tennessee was not able to seize control of its own destiny by beating Georgia last week, but the outlook on the Volunteers’ season is still good. With a soft finish to the schedule, Tennessee is primed to finish the regular season 11-1. Even if the Volunteers fail to reach the SEC championship, they’ll be one of the top teams in consideration of a spot in the College Football Playoff. Tennessee hosts Missouri on Saturday at noon.
3) LSU - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
LSU pulled off an upset of Alabama last week in Baton Rouge, winning 32-31 in overtime on a gutsy two-point conversion. Now, the Tigers find themselves in position to win the SEC West, as victories in their final three regular season games would clinch the division. First up is a trip to Arkansas to take on the Razorbacks, who are coming off a disappointing loss to Liberty. - Stuart Steele
Tier 2
4) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 3
The Crimson Tide had a rough week, losing 32-31 to LSU in overtime. Bryce Young wasn’t his best against the Tigers, completing less than half of his pass attempts and throwing an interception in the process. On the other side of the ball, Alabama’s pass rush was on full display. The Crimson Tide racked up six sacks against the Tigers, keeping Jaden Daniels under constant pressure during the matchup. Daniels got the upper hand in the end, rushing for a 25-yard touchdown to win the game. Now, Alabama heads to Oxford for a game against Ole Miss, as the Crimson Tide try to avoid their first three-loss season since 2010.
5) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
Ole Miss had the week off prior to this weekend’s matchup against Alabama, giving the Rebels some time to reflect on the course of the season thus far. The rushing attack has been the strength of the team this year, putting up over 250 rushing yards per game, easily the highest total in the SEC. On the other hand, the Rebels are the least passing attempts of any team in the conference, so the offense can be one-dimensional at times. That hasn’t mattered much yet; Ole Miss has only a single loss this season, in a lopsided effort against LSU. That could change when Alabama comes to town.
6) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 6
Will Rogers had another productive weekend, throwing for over 350 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 39-33 overtime victory against Auburn. The team’s efficiency was a concern, though, as Mississippi State turned the ball over three times in the matchup. Auburn also had success running the ball, racking up 256 yards on the ground against the Bulldogs. This weekend, Mississippi State has a significantly tougher challenge against Georgia, and Mississippi State’s run defense could prove crucial to the outcome of the game.
Tier 3
7) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 7
It wasn’t an especially impressive week for Kentucky, despite the fact that the Wildcats snuck into the College Football Playoff rankings with the No. 24 seed. Kentucky escaped Missouri with a 21-17 win, trailing late in the matchup before Will Levis hit Dane Key with a 22-yard touchdown pass to secure a lead which the Wildcats never surrendered. Levis didn’t have an overly flamboyant statline - he ended the game with only 170 passing yards - but his three touchdown passes accounted for all of Kentucky’s points in the game. Where the offense was underwhelming, the defense picked up the slack, though. The Wildcats limited Missouri to only 232 yards of offense in the game, and recovered a pair of Tiger fumbles, one of which sealed the win on the final drive. Kentucky will now look to take down Vanderbilt, a team coming into the matchup with a five-game losing streak.
8) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Anthony Richardson made his presence felt in the 41-24 win over Texas A&M, scoring four touchdowns in the game and thrashing the Aggies through the air and on the ground. It wasn’t a one-man show for Florida’s offense, either. Montrell Johnson racked up 100 rushing yards on the day, as Florida’s offensive line asserted itself to the tune of nearly 300 rushing yards over the entire outing. The defensive performance was another story, though. Florida gave up over 400 yards of offense to Texas A&M, a team that has struggled to move the ball all year. When the Gators face off against South Carolina this weekend, that will be something to monitor.
9) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
The Gamecocks are coming off of a 38-27 win over Vanderbilt, meaning that South Carolina is bowl eligible for the second year in a row. The passing offense was particularly impressive against the Commodores; quarterback Spencer Rattler connected with Antwane Wells Jr. for 110 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown passes. The defensive performance was less encouraging, though. Ray Davis ran for 167 yards in the game, and Vanderbilt posted its highest-scoring performance since Oct. 8 against Ole Miss. South Carolina’s defense could be tested this weekend in a matchup against Florida. - John James
Tier 4
10) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 11
After falling to Florida last Saturday, Texas A&M has lost five straight games in a row. The Aggies lost by over two scores in their matchup with the Gators, but it could have been much worse. Going into the game, they were without 12 starters and seven backups because multiple people got the flu. Even in the brutal loss, they still had some shining stars. Junior running back Devon Achane totaled over 100 yards from scrimmage for his sixth game this season, and Freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart led the team with eight receptions for 120 receiving yards. They’ll now travel to Auburn to take on the Tigers with hopes of snapping their terrible losing streak.
11) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
The Razorbacks have had an up-and-down year so far. They started the season 3-0, knocking off No. 23 Cincinnati, but have now lost four of their last six, with their most recent loss coming to Liberty. Sophomore running back Raheim Sanders has had a solid second-year campaign but couldn’t get anything going in the game against the Flames. The SEC’s current leading rusher only rushed for 60 yards and 3.5 yards per carry, both his lowest marks this season. Arkansas will now return home to take on No. 7 ranked LSU.
12) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 12
While Missouri's record would portray a lousy football team, their matchups generally been close. Five of their last six games have ended within a one-score differential, but they only have one win in that span. This doesn't mean they're good by any means, but they've shown they can hang with some of the best teams in the SEC. After falling to No. 1 Georgia by only two points, they now have another challenging game this weekend against Tennessee. The Tigers will head to Knoxville with hopes of giving the Volunteers their second loss in a row. - Jared Smith
Tier 5
13) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 13
The Tigers comeback effort to get the first win in the Carnell Williams era fell just short as Auburn lost to Mississippi State 39-33 in overtime. Mississippi State got out to 24-6 lead behind quarterback Will Rousbutgers, but Auburn was able to force overtime behind a tremendous second half. While quarterback Robby Ashford couldn’t muster anything through the air, he was effective on the ground totaling 108 yards and two touchdowns. Carnell Williams and the Tigers will now return home looking to get his first win as a coach against a disappointing Texas A&M squad.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
Coming off of its bye week, Vanderbilt was flat out dominated by South Carolina. Spencer Rattler was on point for the Gamecocks while quarterbacks AJ Swann and Mike Wright were not for the Commodores. Both quarterbacks threw an interception and neither topped over 150 passing yards in the game. The lone bright spot for Vanderbilt was running back Re’Mahn Davis who racked up 167 yards on only 20 carries. The Commodores now head to Lexington to take on Kentucky, looking for a massive upset and their first SEC win of the season. - Parth Patel