Ahead of Week 6 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Alabama - Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
The Crimson Tide had a dominant road victory over the Razorbacks last week, winning 49-26 despite losing Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the first half. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had his best game in an Alabama uniform, totaling 206 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries. Gibbs’s two touchdowns both came in the fourth quarter which ended any chance Arkansas had of a comeback. The Crimson Tide are back at home this week against the Aggies and the biggest question right now is the health of Bryce Young.
2) Georgia - Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
The Bulldogs barely edged out the Tigers last week, winning 26-22 despite trailing for most of the game. This was one of the few times in the Kirby Smart era where Georgia was dominated on both sides of the football for a majority of the game. While Stetson Bennett and the offense totaled nearly 490 yards of offense, turnovers and red zone execution plagued the Bulldogs for a second week in a row. Georgia’s defense also gave up too many explosive plays to Missouri, but was ultimately able to execute in the fourth quarter when it mattered the most. The Bulldogs return home to play Auburn this week, hoping to get off to a much faster start than their last two games. - Parth Patel
Tier 2
3) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
The Volunteers jumped up a spot in the ranks this week after snapping a six-game losing streak against the Florida Gators where quarterback Hendon Hooker was at the forefront of the win— passing for an astounding 349 yards and two touchdowns. The No. 8 Volunteers are looking very sharp this season so far, but their validity will soon be tested as they face football powerhouses Alabama and Georgia in the coming weeks.
4) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
Ole Miss boosts up several spots after its outstanding win against Kentucky. The Rebel defense showed that they were a force to be reckoned with as they caused quarterback Will Levis to fumble on back-to-back plays and each time successfully recovering the ball. The Rebels’s 19 year old sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart still has some work to improve on, but showed a tremendous amount of resiliency in his first SEC game.
5) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 3
After falling to the Ole Miss Rebels, the Wildcats drop in the rankings as they struggled last weekend in their 22-19 mistake-heavy loss. On top of the kicking struggles, the Wildcats had a chance to win the game in the final seconds with a game winning touchdown but could not convert as quarterback Will Levis fumbled the ball which ultimately sealed the win for Ole Miss. Mark Stoops and Co. will need to find a turnaround before South Carolina brings its way into Lexington this weekend. - Meadow Barrow
Tier 3
6) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
The Gators have been uneven this season but still have high upside. They handled Eastern Washington at home 52-17, and now return to SEC play at home against Missouri. Quarterback Anthony Richardson remains a fascinating weapon, but like Florida as a whole, is still seeking consistency.
7) LSU - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
The Tigers have exceeded expectations to open the season and earned their fourth win of the season in a 21-17 victory at Auburn. LSU faces a huge test at home against Tennessee on Saturday. If LSU were able to pull off the upset, it would change the way the Tigers are viewed in the conference as well as nationally.
8) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
The Bulldogs’ 42-24 victory over the Aggies was one of the most surprising results of the weekend. The Mississippi State offense dominated A&M’s vaunted defense, with quarterback Will Rogers passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs will take on Arkansas on Saturday as they try to stack some wins.
9) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 6
Arkansas had a very up-and-down game against Alabama last week. Late in the first half, the Crimson Tide led the Razorbacks 28-0. Arkansas then reeled off 23 unanswered points, but Alabama was able to hold behind three 70+ yard rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks will hope to bounce back against Mississippi State, with quarterback KJ Jefferson’s status up in the air.- Stuart Steele
Tier 4
10) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
Jimbo Fisher and his team were the big losers from the past week, dropping an important game to Mississippi State and looking entirely out-of-sorts during the proceedings. The defense was listless for most of the game, surrendering nearly 500 yards of offense to the Bulldogs, and the Aggies’ offense wasn’t much better. Texas A&M turned the ball over four times during the game, doubling the team’s total for the entire season prior. It was an embarrassing loss for a Texas A&M group that entered the week ranked no. 17 in the AP’s top 25 poll, and it’ll be a tall task for the team to regroup heading into Tuscaloosa for a matchup against Alabama.
11) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
South Carolina is coming off of a decisive victory against South Carolina State, a game that was essentially over by halftime. The Gamecocks’ rushing attack was particularly effective this past week, racking up 185 yards and five touchdowns in the outing. It wasn’t a flawless game for the offense; quarterback Spencer Rattler threw a pair of interceptions, bringing his total up to seven throughout the 2022 season. Rattler will need to bring that number down if South Carolina wants to succeed against tougher opponents in the SEC. On that note, Rattler and his squad will take a trip to Lexington for a collision with Kentucky this weekend.
12) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
The Tigers are entering the week after a 21-17 loss to LSU, the third straight game in which Auburn failed to score 20 points in regulation. This was an especially brutal outing for the offense, which failed to score a point over the last 35 minutes of the game. At one point, Auburn held a 17-point lead over LSU, though a scoop-and-score touchdown sparked a 21-0 run for LSU which lasted until the end of the game. Auburn’s offensive capability will be put to the test against Georgia this weekend as the Bulldogs look to recover from the letdown in Columbia.
Tier 5
13) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
Vanderbilt won the turnover battle against Alabama. That’s about as far as the positives go for the Commodores, who suffered a 55-3 thrashing in their loss to the Crimson Tide this past weekend. The offense couldn’t move the ball, totaling only 129 yards of offense on the day. AJ Swann - who had looked promising at points throughout the year - struggled to get anything going through the air, completing only half of his passes in the game. The defense was even worse, allowing over 600 yards to the Crimson Tide in one of Bryce Young’s best games this year. Vanderbilt will look to rebound against Ole Miss, the AP’s no. 9-ranked team in the NCAA.
14) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
Eliah Drinkwitz almost led his team to the upset against Georgia, making the Bulldogs look more vulnerable than they have all season. The offense displayed an explosive element which it had been lacking, tallying five separate plays of 30-plus yards throughout the game. The defense made Georgia work for every first down, keeping the Bulldogs scoreless through the first quarter and holding them to a season-low point total. The Tigers’ hopes fell apart in the fourth quarter, in which they were outscored 14-3 and ultimately lost the game. Missouri’s momentum will be challenged on the road against Florida, as the Gators try to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. - John James