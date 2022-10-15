Ahead of Week 7 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
The Bulldogs did not disappoint against Auburn in a game that was intended to reveal what type of team they really are. The Bulldogs demolished the Tigers 42-10, reinforcing the blowout narrative that they had established at the start of the season. Additionally, the game demonstrated how effective their running game is, as running backs Branson Robinson, Daijun Edwards, and Kendall Milton combined to score five of the team's six touchdowns. If the team keeps playing like it did last Saturday, they could remain in the No. 1 spot.
2) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
Alabama dropped a spot in the rankings this week, even though they beat Texas A&M 24-20 last weekend without their starting quarterback Bryce Young. The Crimson Tide struggled offensively despite the victory, committing four turnovers and six penalties that cost them a total of 83 yards, on top of two missed field goals from kicker Will Reichard. The Crimson Tide could flip the narrative with a win against Tennessee this weekend.
3) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 3
The Volunteers were without their star wide receiver Cedric Tillman, but that didn’t stop senior quarterback Hendon Hooker as he completed 17 out of 27 of his passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns against the LSU tigers last weekend. The Vols earned their place among the best teams in college football as they've held an unbeaten record for the first time in 24 years. If the Vols can snap a 15-game losing streak and handle the Alabama Crimson Tide at home this weekend, they have a huge potential to move even further up the ranks. -Meadow Barrow
Tier 2
4) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
Fresh off of an impressive win over Kentucky, Ole Miss faltered out of the gate early against Vanderbilt. The Rebels trailed for much of the first half as the Commodores took an astonishing 20-17 lead into halftime. Fortunately for Ole Miss, quarterback Jaxson Dart and the offense came out on fire, scoring 21 third quarter points to ensure there would be no upset in Nashville. Regardless, the game displayed many of the Rebel’s weaknesses, something they will need to correct as they will return home to face Auburn.
5) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
After falling to LSU, Mississippi State bounced back, picking up two impressive wins against Texas A&M and Arkansas. With KJ Jefferson unavailable for the Razorbacks, the Bulldogs took care of business winning 40-17. Will Rogers looked spectacular, completing 65% of his passes for 395 yards and 3 touchdowns while throwing no interceptions. Mississippi State will look to carry their momentum heading into a tough road showdown against Kentucky. Quarterbacks will play a big factor in this one as the Bulldogs hope Rogers can ride his momentum against Arkansas while the Wildcats will look to hopefully get Will Levis back for this crucial showdown.
6) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
The Wildcats got off to a blazing 4-0 start this season riding Will Levis and their stout defense. Now, Kentucky is sitting at 4-2 after losing to Ole Miss and South Carolina in back to back weeks. Will Levis was clearly missed last week as the Wildcat offense struggled mightily at home, scoring only two touchdowns against a mediocre Gamecock defense. As Kentucky heads into a pivotal matchup with Mississippi State, the status of quarterback Will Levis will play a big factor in this one. The Wildcat offense is clearly not the same without him and they will need their star quarterback if they want to avoid another upset in Lexington. -Parth Patel
Tier 3
7) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 6
Florida played a tight game against Missouri last week, struggling to break away from the Tigers on offense. Anthony Richardson passed for just 66 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but the Gators’ rushing attack put up 236 yards, propelling Florida to a 24-17 win. Next up for 4-2 Florida is a matchup with LSU.
8) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
Texas A&M made its matchup with Alabama closer than many expected, bringing the Crimson Tide to the wire. A questionable play-call on the final play resulted in a 24-20 loss for the Aggies, who now sit at 3-3. Texas A&M has a bye week and will head to Columbia, South Carolina on Oct. 22 to face South Carolina in its next game.
9) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
South Carolina earned its biggest win of the season last week, taking down Kentucky on the road. Running back MarShawn Lloyd rushed 22 times for 110 yards and a touchdown, starring in the 24-14 victory. The Gamecocks have a bye this week.
Tier 4
10) LSU - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
The Tigers had a chance to assert themselves as one of the better teams in the conference as they welcomed Tennessee to Tiger Stadium. Instead, LSU was outclassed in a 40-13 destruction. The Tigers will look to bounce back this week on the road against Florida.
11) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
Arkansas dropped its third straight game, this time a 40-17 defeat at the hands of Mississippi State, and now sits at 3-3 after a promising start. The Razorbacks will hope to get starting quarterback KJ Jefferson back for their game against BYU.
12) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
Missouri has proven in back-to-back weeks to be capable of playing above its perceived talent level, first in a 26-22 loss to Georgia and then a 24-17 defeat against Florida. Still, Missouri sits at 2-4, and faces an uphill battle to finish the season with a winning record. Moral victories only go so far in the SEC. -Stuart Steele
Tier 5
13) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
Auburn fell to 3-3 this past weekend, losing to Georgia in decisive fashion. The Tigers stayed within striking distance in the first quarter, keeping the Bulldogs from scoring during the period, but failing to find the endzone themselves, as well. Robby Ashford had a mistake-filled outing, completing only 13 of his 38 passes as he fled from Georgia’s constant pass-rushing pressure. Auburn’s defensive linemen were overpowered in the ground game, giving up nearly 300 rushing yards and surrendering 42 points on the day. Auburn’s ability to rebound will be tested this weekend, on the road against no. 9 Ole Miss.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
At halftime last week, the Commodores were clinging to a three-point lead against Ole Miss, 30 minutes away from securing their first SEC win in over 1,000 days. That lead quickly slipped away, as the Rebels scored 28 unanswered points to open the second half. That game was emblematic of Vanderbilt’s season as a whole so far; inconsistent, with promising offensive stretches often being derailed by listless defensive lapses. AJ Swann put together another solid performance in his third career start, throwing for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If Vanderbilt hopes to upset Georgia in Athens, the team will need Swann to be at his very best on Saturday. -John James