Ahead of Week 8 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 55-0 in last week’s win, an unsurprisingly lopsided result. Stetson Bennett and the Bulldog passing attack returned to form and the defense pitched another shutout against an overwhelmed Commodore offense. The Bulldogs still don’t look as consistent as they were a year ago, but this year’s team still has the talent and coaching to compete with any other team in the country on its day. Georgia has a bye week before entering the toughest stretch of its schedule, with matchups against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky all coming up for the Bulldogs.
2) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 3
Tennessee proved it belongs among the cream of the SEC crop last week, defeating Alabama in a thrilling 52-49 game. Henson Hooker and the Volunteer offense was outstanding, compiling 567 yards on the night. Tennessee nearly took the top spot, but barring an unexpected loss for either team, the Volunteers will have a chance to take the No. 1 spot in two weeks when they travel to Sanford Stadium to take on Georgia.
3) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
Alabama fell short in a hard fought shootout with Tennessee. Defensively, Nick Saban’s team simply couldn’t match the tempo that Tennessee played with at times, and an uncharacteristic 17 penalties by the Crimson Tide was another major factor. Bryce Young’s return was impressive, as last year’s Heisman winner passed for 455 yard and two touchdowns. Alabama is still clearly the class of the SEC West, but now has much less wiggle room following the loss. This week, the Crimson Tide welcome Mississippi State to Tuscaloosa. -Stuart Steele
Tier 2
4) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
The Rebels followed their strong finish to their Commodores game with an impressive start against the Tigers. Ole Miss scored double digits points in all four quarters on their way to a 48-34 victory. Running back Quinshon Judkins ran all over the Auburn defense, running for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Fellow running back Zach Evans also had an impressive day on the ground, totaling 136 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Quarterback Jaxson Dart also had 115 yards on the ground while also throwing for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, the Rebels had a massive day on the ground, something that they will need to continue heading into their next three games which are against LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama.
5) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 6
With the return of Will Levis, Kentucky was able to get on track with a 27-17 win over Mississippi State. Levis had a modest day, throwing for 230 yards and one touchdown while also throwing one interception. Running back Chris Rodriguez had a big day on the ground, totaling 197 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Kentucky now heads into a bye week, which should be beneficial for Will Levis to recover before heading to Knoxville for a massive SEC East showdown with Tennessee.
6) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
The Bulldogs headed to Lexington for a chance to upset a top 20 team and SEC East foe. The Bulldogs needed a big day from quarterback Will Rogers and he did not deliver. Rogers had a modest 203 passing yards and only threw for one touchdown on the day. The Bulldogs will need Rogers to get back on track soon, as they head to Tuscaloosa for a big SEC matchup against Alabama. If Mississippi State wants to deliver Alabama their second consecutive loss, Will Rogers will need to be an X factor for the Bulldogs. -Parth Patel
Tier 3
7) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Texas A&M is looking at an away game against South Carolina this weekend, heading to Williams-Brice to take on the Gamecocks. The Aggies are entering off of a bye week, and will try to shrug off back-to-back losses against a South Carolina team on a three-game losing streak. The story of the season for Texas A&M has been an underwhelming offense and an inconsistent defense - if the Aggies can find some stability on both sides of the ball, they might be able to work their way back into the AP Top 25, starting with a win over South Carolina.
8) LSU - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels was the best player on the field this past week, racking up six touchdowns en route to a 45-35 victory over Florida. He recorded over 375 yards of offense by himself, making it look easy as he fueled his offense to its second-highest point total of the season. For as good as Daniels was, LSU’s defense left a lot to be desired. The Gators had 200 rushing yards in the game, firmly establishing their control over the line of scrimmage. LSU will need to be better prepared against Ole Miss, the best rushing offense in the SEC.
9) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
The Gators’ defense was reprehensible on Saturday, giving up over 500 yards of offense to LSU in a losing effort. Florida surrendered multiple 50-yard plays during the game, consistently being gashed by the Tigers’ skill players. Anthony Richardson was one of the few bright spots for Florida; he scored on an 81-yard touchdown run in which he looked like the best athlete on the field. The Gators are on a bye this week, but Richardson will have to be at his best if the team hopes to upset Georgia. -John James
Tier 4
10) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
The Razorbacks were reprieved with a 52-35 victory against BYU last weekend following a three-game losing skid and the absence of their starting quarterback KJ Jefferson. Running back Raheim Sanders and Jefferson both had career-high performances against the Cougars, with Sanders rushing for 175 yards and two touchdowns and Jefferson passing for five. The Razorbacks got off to a rough start with a fumble and a punt on their opening two drives, but they quickly made up for it by scoring in each of their next eight drives. The team gets a break this week before traveling to Auburn to take on the Tigers next Saturday.
11) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
Early in the season, the South Carolina Gamecocks didn't seem to fare well against ranked opponents as two of their only defeats came to Arkansas and Georgia. However, the Gamecocks disproved everyone by upsetting the No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats 24-14 two Saturdays ago in Lexington. The Gamecocks had a bye week last weekend and will resume play at home this Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies.
12) Auburn - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
The Auburn Tigers have now suffered three straight losses against conference opponents LSU, Georgia and Ole Miss. The Tigers played well last weekend against the Rebels and battled valiantly for the first three quarters, ending up only trailing by a touchdown. In the fourth quarter, they just weren't able to take advantage, scoring just a field goal and allowing the Rebels to stretch their lead. Before hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks next Saturday, Auburn has a bye week, so it should take full advantage of it to prepare for its challenging upcoming schedule. - Meadow Barrow
Tier 5
13) Missouri - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
Missouri is coming off a bye week, carrying a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s matchup against Vanderbilt. Missouri doesn’t have an SEC victory this year, even though all three of the Tigers’ conference matchups were decided by a single score. If their luck changes, the team just might find a way to get back into the winning column. For that to happen, Brady Cook will need to show improvement over his early-season performance. He’s thrown more interceptions than touchdowns thus far, and that’s not a recipe for success.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
Not much went well for the Commodores this past weekend. They lost 55-0 to Georgia, their second 50-point loss of the season. AJ Swann was inaccurate, the running game couldn’t build momentum and the defense couldn’t stop Georgia from moving up and down the field at will. Missouri will be a chance for the team to reset after playing top-10 opponents in three consecutive matchups, coming out on the losing end each time. Vanderbilt hasn’t won an SEC game in over 1,000 days. The Commodores have a chance to break the streak this weekend, securing their highest win total since 2018 in the process. -John James