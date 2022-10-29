Ahead of Week 9 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
The Bulldogs were idle this week following their win against Vanderbilt. The bye week came at a good time for Georgia, as they are now slated to play Anthony Richardson, Hendon Hooker, Will Rogers and Will Levis in their next four games. Georgia will need more consistency from their passing offense as they get ready to open up the second half of their season against Florida. Anthony Richardson’s mobility will be the biggest factor for Georgia’s defense before they return to Athens to face Tennessee in what will most likely be the highest rated matchup in Sanford history.
2) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
Following their key win against Alabama, the Volunteers showed no signs of rust against Tennessee Martin. The offense, led by Hendon Hooker, got off to a fast start scoring 21 first quarter points. Overall, Hooker finished with 276 yards and three passing touchdowns with 174 yards and two touchdowns going to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt and Hooker picked off right where they left against Alabama demonstrating the deadly rapport they have with each other. Tennessee will now face Kentucky at home before heading to Athens and could control its own destiny in the east if they go 2-0 in that stretch.
3) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 3
After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide rebounded at home with an impressive 30-6 win against Mississippi State. Bryce Young looked like himself, passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers. Explosive running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a modest day on the ground with only 37 yards and a touchdown, but the Alabama defense had an outstanding day holding Will Rogers and the Bulldogs offense to just six points which all came in the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide are on bye this week, preparing for a pivotal SEC West matchup on November 5th against LSU.- Parth Patel
Tier 2
4) LSU - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Since falling 24-23 to Florida St. in the season opener, the Tigers have started to find their groove, mainly because of their offense. LSU ranks top five in passing yards, rushing yards and points scored in the SEC, and we’ve seen it on display these past two weeks. The Tigers scored 45 points against Florida and No. 8 ranked Ole Miss due to electric performances from dynamic quarterback Jayden Daniels. Against The Rebels, he totaled nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns. They’re now 6-2 heading into their bye week and are preparing to take on one-loss Alabama.
5) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
Ole Miss started the season on fire, winning their first seven games in a row, but fell 45-20 to LSU last Saturday. The Rebels have been dominant on the ground, leading the SEC in rushing yards per game with 251 and rank fourth in points per game. With a tough schedule the rest of the way, they’ll need to establish their offense in the air and on the ground to take down Alabama and a tough Mississippi St. defense.
6) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
After taking back-to-back losses to Ole Miss and South Carolina, Kentucky bounced back last week against No. 18 Mississippi St. Strong performances from senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and their defense led the Wildcats to a 27-17 victory. Rodriguez dominated the Bulldogs on thr ground, rushing for 197 yards and two touchdowns while the defense them to 17 total points. - Jared Smith
Tier 3
7) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
South Carolina has been impressive this season, reeling off four straight wins after falling 48-7 against Georgia. Head coach Shane Beamer continues to instill a belief in the program, even with mediocre play from Spencer Rattler. With games against Missouri and Vanderbilt on tap, the Gamecocks have a clear path to 7-2 entering the final stretch of their schedule.
8) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 6
Mississippi State had an opportunity to make a real statement two weeks ago, sitting at 5-1 with road games against Kentucky and Alabama coming up. Having lost both of those matchups, the Bulldogs are now 5-3 at their bye week.
9) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
Florida was off last week and the Gators enter Saturday’s rivalry game against Georgia at 4-3. LSU defeated Florida 45-35 in its last game. Head coach Billy Napier will coach his first game in the historic rivalry, looking for a major upset against the Bulldogs. - Stuart Steele
Tier 4
10) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
Texas A&M is currently riding a three-game losing streak after falling 30-24 to South Carolina this past weekend. The team can’t be happy with their performance on Saturday - the Aggies gave up 17 points in the first six minutes of the game - but they were able to fight back into the game off the strength of a stout defense and Devon Achane’s running ability. On the defensive front, A&M held South Carolina to less than 300 yards of offense, making things tough for quarterback Spencer Rattler throughout the entire day. On the offensive side, the Aggies’ own passing offense wasn’t much better, forcing the team to rely heavily on the rushing attack. A one-dimensional attack can only take a team so far, and against No. 15 Ole Miss, Texas A&M will need to show it has more than one aspect to its offense.
11) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
The Razorbacks had the week off, giving them ample time to prepare for the upcoming matchup against Auburn on Saturday. After a strong start to the season, Arkansas has fallen into a bit of a rut recently. The team opened with wins against Cincinnati and South Carolina, two teams currently ranked in the Associated Press’ Top 25, and proceeded to lose the next three out of four games. Significant blame should fall on the defense: Arkansas is giving up over 450 yards per game to opposing teams, the second-worst mark in the entire SEC. Auburn has only scored 20 points once in the past five games, so it will be weakness versus weakness when the teams clash on Saturday.
12) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
Auburn is another team coming off of a bye week, and after a lackluster start to the season, the Tigers should be hoping for improvement going forward. Bryan Harsin’s team has dealt with injuries throughout the year, most notably at the quarterback position. Robby Ashford is the team’s current starter, and he entered the year as the third-string option. That helps explain some of the team’s problems through the air; Auburn is averaging the second-fewest passing yards per game in the conference. Another problem has been the run defense. The Tigers have been gashed on the ground this season, and are the only team in the SEC that’s allowing over 200 rushing yards per game. They’ll need to fix those issues if they want to compete later into the year.
Tier 5
13) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 17-14 on Saturday, and for one half of the game, looked like a definitively superior team. The second half, though, left much to be desired. Missouri turned the ball over multiple times against the Commodores, letting a three-score lead slip away as Vanderbilt clawed back into the game. The Tigers were shut out for the last 30 minutes of regulation, held in check by a defense that had surrendered over 50 points in each of the last three games. The bright side in the game, at least from Missouri’s perspective, was Luther Burden III. The freshman had his best game of the season, scoring a pair of touchdowns and racking up over 75 all-purpose yards.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
It was a depressing week for the Commodores, who dropped a fourth-straight game and are now sitting at 3-5. It’s becoming increasingly likely that Vanderbilt will go without a conference victory for the third season in a row, and the team is running out of answers. Head coach Clark Lea benched Mike Wright after three games, bringing in AJ Swann to play quarterback. The freshman struggled mightily against Missouri, and Lea was forced to rely on Wright once more. That organizational indecision - that inability to commit to a starter and stick with them - can’t bode well for the team’s morale as a whole. With three games remaining against ranked opponents, it’s possible that Vanderbilt’s outlook will get worse before it gets better. - John James