Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 7 of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs are the country’s top-ranked team for the first time this season. Simply put, the Bulldogs have been the most dominant team in the nation this year. Georgia is one of two remaining undefeated SEC teams, the other being Kentucky, who travel to Athens to play Georgia this weekend. The Bulldogs also have the top-rated defense in the country, and a duo of veteran quarterbacks that have helped lead the Bulldogs to their early-season exploits.
Last week, Georgia handily defeated SEC West rivals Auburn 34-10, and rose to the No. 1 position following an Alabama loss to Texas A&M. Stetson Bennett started again for the Bulldogs and completed 14 of 21 passes for 231 yards. Georgia’s defensive front limited the Tigers to just 46 rushing yards, and allowed only one touchdown on the day. Georgia’s offense and defense are rounding into mid-season form, and this weekend is another opportunity for the Bulldogs to show their ability on a national stage.
— Matthew Welsh
Tier Two: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss
For the first time this season, Alabama is not ranked No. 1 in the country after the Crimson Tide lost to Texas A&M 41-38. The Aggies scored more points than Alabama has allowed all season. The Crimson Tide secondary allowed 285 passing yards by Zach Calzada, more than any quarterback has thrown against Alabama’s defense. Nick Saban’s team has grown accustomed to being atop the SEC, but after losing to a then-unranked Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide now looks up to other undefeated teams in the conference.
As one of the only two undefeated teams left in the SEC, Kentucky now has an opportunity to knock off the other undefeated team when it plays Georgia in Sanford Stadium. The Wildcats are coming off an offensive explosion against LSU, winning 42-21. The SEC leading rusher, Chris Rodriguez Jr., led the Wildcats with 147 yards and one touchdown. On the other side of Kentucky’s rushing attack, Kavosiey Smoke ran for 104 yards. Rodriguez Jr. and Smoke will be facing their biggest test yet against Georgia’s defense, which ranks fourth in the nation in rushing defense, allowing an average of 64.2 yards per game.
After losing to Alabama on Oct. 2, Ole Miss rebounded with a win over a ranked opponent when the Rebels beat Arkansas 52-51. As one of the best offenses in the SEC, Ole Miss continued that trend, having 611 yards of total offense. The Rebels lead the conference, averaging 561 yards per game.
— Drew Hubbard
Tier Three: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M
Arkansas falls to tier three after suffering its second consecutive loss, this time a heartbreaking 52-51 defeat against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks’ offense had a strong day, with KJ Jefferson accounting for over 400 yards of offense and six touchdowns. Arkansas will look to end its losing streak at home against Auburn.
Auburn will look to upset Arkansas in that matchup as the Tigers come off a 34-10 loss against Georgia. Auburn didn’t play as bad as the final score indicates, but struggles in the red zone and a failure to stop Georgia’s offense in the second half sunk any hope for an upset in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. There’s no shame in losing to the Bulldogs, but with four ranked teams remaining on the schedule, Auburn could be in for a tough end of the season.
Florida remains in tier three after a resounding victory over Vanderbilt. Florida’s rushing attack continues to be its biggest asset, as the team averages 273.7 yards per game on the ground, third in the FBS. The Gators will look to improve to 5-2 against a struggling LSU team as they head into their bye week and prepare for their rivalry matchup with Georgia.
Texas A&M pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the last decade, defeating Alabama 41-38. Quarterback Zach Calzada’s heroic 285 yard, three touchdown performance was impressive considering the opponent and the recent struggles of the Aggie offense. A&M will look to take care of business on the road against a Missouri team that has lost two of its last three games. Coming off a signature victory, the Aggies must be careful not to have a letdown against a lesser opponent.
— Stuart Steele
Tier Four: LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee
All three teams in tier four will take the field against ranked opponents in Week 7. LSU, who is 3-3 through the first six weeks of the season, welcomes No. 20 Florida to Baton Rouge on Saturday. The Tigers have had an underwhelming start to the season with losses coming to UCLA, Auburn and in blowout fashion to Kentucky last weekend. Quarterback Max Johnson and the LSU offense took another hit when star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announced he would miss the remainder of the season with a leg injury.
For Mississippi State the year has been a roller coaster so far. The Bulldogs boast losses to both Memphis and LSU but also have two wins over ranked opponents, No. 21 Texas A&M and No. 22 NC State. Mississippi State’s air raid offense has proven successful under year two of head coach Mike Leach. Quarterback Will Rogers may have benefited most as he leads the SEC in passing yards with 1,862 to date. The sophomore also leads the SEC in completion percentage, completing 75.70% of his passes. The Bulldogs are set to take on No. 5 Alabama in Starkville, Mississippi, this weekend.
Finally, Tennessee has put together a positive start to the year. The Volunteers boast a 4-2 record with losses to Pittsburgh and Florida. Running back Tiyon Evans has flourished through the first six games as he ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards with 486 yards so far. Tennessee is heading straight into the gauntlet of its schedule with four straight games against No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 5 Alabama, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 1 Georgia.
— Jake Jennings
Tier Five: Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
The bottom three teams of the SEC East round out Tier Five in this week’s power rankings. Missouri’s one-touchdown win over unranked North Texas in Week 6 leaves the team at 3-3 on the season and 0-2 in its conference. The Tigers rank last in the SEC in yards allowed per game, with the opposing team averaging 499. Missouri’s Tyler Bade is the only running back with over 100 yards on the ground this season, with 667 of the team’s 1,014 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks fourth of SEC quarterbacks in passing yards with 1,690 this season. The Tigers will take on its next conference opponent in Texas A&M in Week 7, who took down previously-No.1 Alabama last week.
South Carolina currently sits in last place in the SEC East as the only team with three conference losses. The Gamecocks have both scored and allowed 132 points this season. In its most recent game against Tennessee, South Carolina’s defense allowed 45 points to score, while Tennessee racked up six sacks and forced two fumbles. The Gamecocks’ continued struggles in the running game were highlighted in Week 6, as they only ran for 153 yards to add to their total of 758 this season. The team looks for its 100th win as a part of the SEC in Week 7 against Vanderbilt.
The Commodores have also yet to record a conference win this season. They rank last in the SEC in total offensive yards with 1,864 and in points scored with 80. Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season, which continued in Week 6 as he threw for 192 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns. The Commodores missed multiple opportunities to score last weekend against Florida, as kicker Joseph Bulovas missed three field goals. Vanderbilt’s defense struggled as well, allowing Florida quarterback Emory Jones to throw a career-high four touchdown passes.
— Katherine Lewis