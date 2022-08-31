Ahead of Week 1 of the college football season, the Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier One
Alabama- After losing to Georgia in Indianapolis in January, Alabama hopes to avenge itself this year. With eight defensive starters returning, including one of the top defensive players in the nation, Will Anderson, who led college football in sacks (17.5) and TFLs (31.5) last season, and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the Tide seems to have no shortage in the talent department. Through the transfer portal, Alabama also acquired Jermaine Burton, a former top receiver for Georgia, and Jahmyr Gibbs, a former running back for Georgia Tech. Both players are significant additions to the Crimson Tide's already renowned offense.
Georgia- In unfamiliar circumstances, Georgia enters this season prepared to defend its national championship, its first in 41 years. Yes, the Bulldogs did lose 15 players to the NFL, the transfer portal, and the mind behind their legendary defense, Dan Lanning, but they still have strength in their returning starters, including quarterback Stetson Bennett and explosive tight end Brock Bowers who led the Bulldogs last season in receptions (56), receiving yards (882) and touchdowns (13). With a not-too-difficult regular season schedule, it wouldn’t be a surprise seeing the reigning champs in Atlanta again this December. - Meadow Barrow
Tier Two
Kentucky- Coming off a 10-3 season that culminated in a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa, the Wildcats are poised to remain a top contender for the SEC East crown. Quarterback Will Levis returns for a second season with Kentucky. Uncertainty surrounds the status of star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who faces a suspension of undisclosed length due to a May arrest.
Arkansas- In Sam Pittman’s second year as the Razorbacks head coach, Arkansas made major strides. The team finished 9-4, good for its best record since 2011, and won a bowl game for the first time since 2015, defeating Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. High expectations are a new sensation for the Razorbacks. Quarterback KJ Jefferson, but top target Treylon Burks has moved onto the NFL. A defense led by star linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon should be stout.
Texas A&M- The Aggies have high expectations entering 2022, ranked No. 6 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25. Texas A&M has a College Football Playoff ceiling and a roster loaded with talent, but the quarterback position is a glaring question mark. Haynes King was named the starter on Aug. 29, and the talented redshirt sophomore will need to step up for the rest of the team to reach its potential. - Stuart Steele
Tier Three
Tennessee- Hendon Hooker is returning to play quarterback for the Volunteers, leading an offense that finished in the top 10 for both scoring and total yardage. The defense, on the other hand, lost a number of players to the NFL, which could be an issue. A bigger problem for Tennessee is the schedule, which pits the Volunteers against both Alabama and Georgia, a tall task for Josh Heupel’s squad.
Ole Miss- The Rebels finished sixth in total yards last season, evidence of an offense that carried them to an 11th place finish in the college football rankings. Ole Miss lost a lot of talent to the draft, but incoming transfers such as USC quarterback Jaxson Dart and TCU running back Zach Evans should help to offset some of the regression. The Rebels also lost their defensive coordinator in the offseason, so Lane Kiffin and company will attempt to revamp that side of the ball as well.
Florida- The Gators are entering 2022 off of a lackluster 6-7 season, and a number of coaching changes to boot. The face of these coaching changes is Billy Napier, who had served as Louisiana’s head coach since 2017. The Ragin’ Cajuns were 45th in total scoring under Napier last year, though it’s yet to be seen if strong-armed quarterback Anthony Richardson will be able to replicate that offensive output.
South Carolina - South Carolina’s hopes this year are heavily contingent on the performance of Spencer Rattler, a former Heisman hopeful transferring in from Oklahoma. The pressure will be on head coach Shane Beamer to develop the talent around Rattler, as the Gamecocks allowed 31 sacks in 2021. South Carolina’s defense was one reason they finished above .500 last year; the team’s 24 takeaways led the SEC on the season. - John James
Tier Four
LSU- Out of all the teams listed, perhaps LSU has the most uncertainty; the gap between the ceiling and the floor for this Tigers team is exponentially higher than any other team on the list. The new coaching staff, led by former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, brought in Arizona State transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels to be the signal caller for the Tigers. While he has a stellar top receiving option in junior Kayshon Boutte Jr., his offensive line is young and will make offensive consistency a struggle.
Mississippi State - The Bulldogs’ passing attack has always been their calling card in most snaps, although low on actual production. They led the conference in passing plays by a large margin, however, they were only ninth in points per game. With two starting receivers and the two starting tackles leaving the program, their offense projects to be worse than before. However, the return of Will Rogers, following a historic season, brings consistency behind center for their team, which may lead to more wins.
Auburn - 2021 was a forgettable year for the Tigers, suffering five losses to close the season and losing their starting quarterback and offensive coordinator. TJ Finley will likely be the starter for Auburn with a less-than explosive receiving corp. However, with Tank Bigsby in the backfield, the running game for Auburn should continue its prominence in the Tigers’ offensive scheme. Defensively, outside of the defensive line, they will be looking for production from places that haven’t shown it before. – Trevyn Gray
Tier Five
Missouri- The Tigers are entering year three under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, and are coming off of a 6-7 season in which they went 3-5 in the SEC and lost in a bowl game to Army. Inconsistency plagued Missouri’s offense last year with the team going 5-0 in games in which they totaled over 400 yards and 1-6 in games in which they did not.
Vanderbilt- Clark Lea’s second year as head coach Vanderbilt opened with a bang, as the Commodores defeated Hawaii 63-10. Time will tell if this is a different Commodores team than in the years past or if their win over Hawaii was just a fluke. After all, they do have a 21 game SEC losing streak that needs to be taken care of. - Parth Patel