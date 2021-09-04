Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of the first week of the season.
Tier One: Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M
Alabama, defending national champions, are again ranked No. 1 in the Preseason AP Poll. It will be faced with the challenge of replacing starting quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, corner Pat Surtian and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, all of whom were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Sophomore Bryce Young is not expected to immediately play like his predecessor, but played in nine games in 2020, finishing 13-for-22 with 156 passing yards.
Also ranked in the top five of the Preseason AP Poll is Georgia. The Bulldogs fell short of their SEC Championship hopes in 2020, but have high hopes for 2021.
Despite an injury-ridden in the offseason, Georgia returns plenty of talent in starting quarterback and Heisman contender JT Daniels, wide receivers Kearis Jackson and Jermaine Burton, and an arsenal of size in the offensive line. It is faced with the biggest question in its secondary, being forced to replace a great deal of experience.
Wrapping up the first tier of the SEC is Texas A&M, No. 6 in the Preseason AP Poll. The Aggies will replace four-year starting quarterback Kellen Mond with Haynes King, a freshman from Longview, Texas. Head coach Jimbo Fisher attributed his winning the first-string position to his accuracy, consistency and pocket presence.
In 2020, Texas A&M finished No. 4 in the final AP Poll of 2020, losing only to Alabama in its second game of the season. The Aggies return offensive talent in Isaiah Spiller, running back with 1,036 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020, wide receiver Ainias Smith and running back and track star Devon Achane.
– Katherine Lewis
Tier Two: Florida, LSU, Kentucky
The No. 13 Florida Gators are the fourth-highest ranked SEC in this season’s preseason AP poll and are looking to return to the SEC Championship for the second consecutive year. Emory Jones will resume starting quarterback responsibilities alongside a talented backfield that provides depth in Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright.
Florida’s largest questions remain on an offensive line who is replacing two starters, and a secondary who will be rotating relatively inexperienced players. The Gators host unranked Florida Atlantic in their first game of the season on Saturday. No. 16 ranked LSU opens their campaign against UCLA at the Rose Bowl, attempting to avenge a 5-5 2020 season that many characterized as a ‘title hangover.’
A preseason injury to quarterback Myles Brennan means that sophomore Max Johnson will be under center for the Tigers, who are searching for clarity on the offensive side of the ball. Defense under head coach Ed Orgeron will likely be a strength for a team looking to rekindle its 2019 magic.
Kentucky is another team looking to improve on its mediocre finish in 2020 with transfer quarterback Will Levis. A 4-0 start, including wins over SEC opponents Missouri and South Carolina, would do wonders for a team who will likely lean on a stout defense. The Wildcats host Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington on Saturday.
– Matthew Welsh
Tier Three: Ole Miss, Missouri, Auburn
Ole Miss enters the 2021 season ready to put up big numbers on offense. With first-team preseason All-SEC quarterback Matt Corral at the helm of head coach Lane Kiffin’s air raid offense, the Rebels are betting the house on being able to score more points than their opponent.
If Kiffin can put together a serviceable defense throughout this season, Ole Miss will be able to hang with the more competitive teams on its schedule. The Rebels open up with Louisville on Sept. 6 in what should be a high-scoring matchup.
Missouri is another team with an intriguing quarterback prospect in Connor Bazelak. While it’s questionable to think that the Tigers can compete for the SEC East, head coach Eli Drinkwitz has the future of the Missouri football program looking bright. Drinkwitz opens up the second year of his tenure with a game against Central Michigan.
The Auburn Tigers hired a new head coach in Bryan Harsin over the offseason, while Harsin brings new blood and excitement to the Tigers program it seems unlikely that he will be able to get through a tough SEC West slate with many wins. Auburn’s success lies within the ability for third-year quarterback Bo Nix to run an efficient offense with few errors. Auburn begins its season with a home game against Akron on Saturday.
– Jack Duffey
Tier Four: Arkansas, Mississippi State
Both the Bulldogs and the Razorbacks finished the 2020 season at the bottom of the SEC West. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman will look to build on his team’s 3-7 record from last year while also replacing former quarterback Felipe Franks. As a senior transfer, Franks threw for 2,107 yards and 17 touchdowns while only throwing four interceptions. Replacing him this year will be redshirt sophomore KJ Jefferson.
With 5 ranked teams on the schedule, Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, LSU and Alabama, the Razorbacks will have a tough time improving on last year's finish. Pittman and his team start the season off on Sept. 4 against Rice.
Mississippi State, on the other hand, comes into the 2021 with a second year quarterback and a second year coach. The Bulldogs are led by gunslinger Will Rogers who should settle nicely into coach Mike Leach’s air raid offense in the duo's second go together. Rogers threw for 1,976 yards and 11 touchdowns after taking over for KJ Costello last season.
Jaden Walley, a sophomore receiver who caught 52 passes for 718 yards last year, is arguably Rogers’ favorite option and should see an increase in production this season. The Bulldogs will be put to the test early as they play both North Carolina State and Memphis in the first three weeks before starting SEC play. Leach and his team will kick the season off against Louisiana Tech on Saturday Sept. 4.
– Jake Jennings
Tier Five: Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina
All three teams are entering this season with a new head coach and coming off seasons with a losing record. Tennessee already started its 2021 season with a 38-6 win over Bowling Green Thursday night. South Carolina starts its season with Eastern Illinois while Vanderbilt opens with East Tennessee State.
Both these teams are favorites to win their season opener, but there are still questions about how these teams can compete in conference games. All three finished last year in the bottom half of scoring in the conference with Vanderbilt finishing last, averaging 14.8 points per game.
The Commodores will be with starting quarterback sophomore Ken Seals who played in all nine games last season, and Vanderbilt will be hoping his experience as a freshman will improve the offense.
South Carolina will be going into its first game of the season with graduate assistant Zeb Noland as the starting quarterback after presumed starter Luke Doty injured his foot and will miss the season opener, but could return for the Gamecocks’ next game Sept. 11 against East Carolina.
– Drew Hubbard