Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 10 of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
No. 1 Georgia defeated rival Florida last week 34-7 and clinched the SEC East later that night as Mississippi State defeated Kentucky. However, the ensuing week has been a rocky one for Georgia. First came a troubling allegation of rape levied against linebacker Adam Anderson, which is currently under investigation by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. Anderson is reportedly suspended indefinitely from the team, and in purely a football sense it’s a big loss for Georgia’s defense. Anderson’s absence could mean increased snaps for senior Robert Beal and sophomore MJ Sherman. Starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer will be out for multiple weeks with a foot injury. Redshirt freshman Broderick Jones will likely start in place of Salyer at left tackle. Jones has played in all eight games this season, including extended action in Georgia’s win against Auburn, so he should be able to hold down that position in Salyer’s absence. After facing four ranked opponents in the first eight games of the regular season, the Bulldogs will face none in the last four. This lighter stretch of the schedule would ideally allow for Georgia to get healthier and be ready for the SEC Championship as well as any potential postseason games, but more injuries to key players could start to test the depth of Georgia’s roster. The Bulldogs will face 4-4 Missouri on Saturday and will be heavily favored to earn their ninth win of the season. Missouri’s run defense ranks last in FBS with 283 rushing yards allowed per game, so expect Georgia to run early and often against the Tigers. - Stuart Steele
Tier Two: Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M
No. 3 Alabama remains in Tier Two after a bye week in Week 9. On Oct. 23, the Tide defeated unranked Tennessee 52-24 for its second win in a row. On Tuesday night, the first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed with the Crimson Tide sitting at the second seed. The team has impressive wins against talented programs in Ole Miss and Mississippi State, but took its first regular season loss since 2019 to now-No. 13 Texas A&M. The Tide ranks first in the SEC in total points scored this season with 367 and ranks second in the SEC in total yards with 3,952. In their most recent game against Tennessee, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young passed for 371 yards and the team recorded 574 total yards. The Tide will look for its eight win this season against LSU in Week 10 of college football.
No. 12 Auburn recorded an impressive 30-21 win on Oct. 30 against now-No. 15 Ole Miss. The Tigers put up 28 points in the first half as quarterback Bo Nix ran for two touchdowns and passed for one, while the team’s rushing leader Tank Bigsby ran one yard for another first half touchdown. Auburn’s rushing game has been impressive so far this season with two running backs, Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter with more than 500 yards on the ground. Nix has also earned a quarterback rating of 72.6, good for 26th in the nation. The Tigers will take on another ranked team in a battle of two-loss teams with No. 13 Texas A&M this Saturday.
Rounding out Tier Two is No. 13 Texas A&M. Since its Week 6 win against Alabama, the team has been rolling, scoring an average of 40 points per game in its last three. The Aggies also observed a bye week on Oct. 30, and most recently defeated South Carolina 44-14, scoring 31 points in just the first half. Texas A&M’s rushing game led the way against the Gamecocks with 290 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Devon Achane rushed for a season-best 154 yards and also added a touchdown to the scoreboard, while Isaiah Spiller rushed for another 102. Quarterback Zach Calzada has thrown for 1,364 yards this season, ranked No. 82 in the nation in passing yards. In Week 10, the Aggies will look for another win against No. 12 Auburn. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Three: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss
No. 18 Kentucky took a hit to it’s New Year's Six hopes when it lost to No. 17 Mississippi State last weekend. The Wildcats still sit at an impressive 6-2 record despite losing two games in a row. This week, Mark Stoop will prepare his team to take on Tennessee. Kentucky will look to put together just its second 10-win season since 1977 with the Volunteers possibly being the hardest road block in the Wildcats final four games.
LSU has endured a roller coaster of a season to date. The Tigers sit at 4-4 with impressive wins over Mississippi State, Kentucky and Florida. They are playing the remainder of their season with a head coach that will not return after this year. LSU’s defense has given up 115 points over its last three games, a number that the Tigers will try to limit as they travel to Tuscaloosa for a rivalry matchup with No. 2 Alabama this weekend.
No. 16 Ole Miss currently sits at 6-2 after losses to Alabama and Auburn this season. The Rebels have seen an offensive explosion this season under head coach Lane Kiffin. The team ranks fourth in the country in total offense, averaging 531.5 yards per game thus far. Holding Ole Miss back is its defense. The Rebels rank 104th in the nation in yards allowed per game at 429.6 to date. They still have a tough road ahead as they play No. 14 Texas A&M next weekend and finish the season against in-state rivals Mississippi State, who sit just one spot behind the Rebels in the rankings. - Jake Jennings
Tier Four: Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Arkansas is coming off its bye week and taking on fellow tier four team Mississippi State. The Razorbacks snapped a three-game losing streak on Oct. 23 when they beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 45-3. Prior to its big win, Arkansas lost to SEC opponents Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn. Contrary to the Razorbacks, Mississippi State has won two consecutive conference games, dating Vanderbilt and Kentucky. The matchup between these two teams features two of the biggest SEC threats in the passing game. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers leads the league in passing yards with 2890 while the Razorbacks have the conference leader in receiving yards, Treylon Burks with 717.
Tennessee is returning from a bye week and facing Kentucky after losing its last game 52-24 to Alabama. The Volunteers’ defense surrendered the most points it had all season against the Crimson Tide, and will have to face one of the best rushing attacks in the SEC against the Wildcats. Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. is second in the conference with 809 rushing yards. Florida is returning from last week’s 34-7 loss to Georgia, and is playing one of the struggling teams in the conference, South Carolina. Both teams sit at 4-4 overall and are coming off double-digit SEC losses, after the Gamecocks lost 44-14 to Texas A&M last week. The Gators’ game proves to be a chance to help get the season back on the right track after losing two-straight games. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Five: Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Missouri tallied its first SEC win of the season last week against fellow Tier Five member Vanderbilt. The 37-28 victory was the Tigers’ fourth of the season, and first since the second week of October. Missouri’s starting quarterback was injured during the game, and will not play against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. True freshman Tyler Macon replaced Bazelak against Vanderbilt, but redshirt freshman Brady Cook could also see tiem under center. Look for the Tigers to lean on their run game and the SEC’s leading rusher Tyler Badie in their game against Georgia.
The Gamecocks are coming off of their fourth loss of the season, and the third of which where they have allowed 40 or more points. South Carolina has also lost three of their last four SEC clashes, with Vanderbilt again being the exception. And after a season of extended quarterback unrest, the Gamecocks will turn to transfer quarterback Jason Brown as their third starter of the season against an unranked Florida on Saturday. This weekend will be Brown’s first start in the garnet and black.
Vanderbilt remains the sole team in the SEC without a conference win after falling to Missouri last Saturday. Vanderbilt’s offense has been nearly anemic this season, and the Commodores rank second-to-last in total offense, and average just over 300 yards per game. The offensive line is a serious limitation for the Commodores in a conference characterized by elite line play, and as a result Vanderbilt struggles to remain competitive in SEC games even against weaker opponents. The Commodores take on No. 18th Kentucky in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday. - Matthew Welsh