Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of the final week of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
The Bulldogs are just one game away from their first undefeated regular season of the Kirby Smart era. Standing in the way of Georgia’s dream is in-state rivals Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will be looking for their fourth straight win over the Yellow Jackets when they visit Atlanta this weekend. On its way to the 11-0 start, Georgia has been firing on all cylinders. The defense ranks atop the country in points allowed per game at 7.55 thus far. It also ranks second in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game with 77.3, only behind Wisconsin who has allowed 64.3 yards per game thus far. A team has yet to score more than 17 points against Georgia’s defense through its schedule this season. The Bulldogs marquee wins this season come against No. 25 Arkansas and unranked Auburn. Smart and his team will face their hardest matchup by far when they travel back to Atlanta next weekend for an SEC Championship matchup with Alabama. If the Bulldogs are able to win against Georgia Tech on Saturday, they will likely lock up a College Football Playoff spot even if they lose to the Crimson Tide. - Jake Jennings
Tier Two: Alabama, Ole Miss
After etching in another win against then-No. 21 Arkansas, Alabama advanced to 10-1 on the season. Against the Razorbacks, quarterback Bryce Young threw for a school record of 559 yards and five touchdowns. Young connected with Jameson Williams for a touchdown three times, and the wide receiver accounted for 190 of the Tide’s receiving yards. Despite a phenomenal offensive performance, Alabama’s defense allowed Arkansas quarterbacks to pass for a combined 358 yards and four touchdowns and 110 more yards on the ground. Entering the fourth quarter, Alabama led 34-21, but the Tide allowed a Razorback comeback performance, scoring two touchdowns and recovering an Alabama fumble in the last 15 minutes. With its Week 12 win, the Tide clinched the SEC West and will head to Atlanta on Dec. 4 to compete against Georgia for the SEC Championship. They will round out the regular season against unranked Auburn on Saturday in the Iron Bowl.
Ole Miss extended its win streak to four games against Mississippi State in a 31-21 win to finish its regular season. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral passed for 229 yards and one touchdown, and the team added three more touchdowns rushing. Ole Miss also allowed 420 yards by Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs only managed to score two field goals before the fourth quarter. Ole Miss remains in first place in the SEC in yards per game, averaging 506.67, but ranks 12th in the SEC in yards allowed per game with an average of 447.3. The Rebels finished with 10 wins for the first time in program history and now hope for a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl game. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Three: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Arkansas remains in tier three after a tight loss with No. 3 Alabama on Nov. 20 and a Friday afternoon win over Missouri this week. KJ Jefferson led the team in both passing and rushing yards in the win over Missouri. The Razorbacks’ defense had a hard time containing Tyler Badie who rushed for over 200 yards, but they held Missouri’s starting quarterback Connor Bazelak to only 65 yards through the air. In Sam Pittman’s second season as Arkansas’ head coach, the Razorbacks were faced with one of the hardest rated schedules in college football, but they finished the regular season with an impressive 8-4 overall record, going 4-4 in conference play. Arkansas will wait and see where it is heading for bowl season, hoping to carry the momentum of a final game win with them.
Mississippi State also finished off its regular season before Saturday as the Bulldogs dropped their rivalry game with Ole Miss on Thursday night. Mike Leach’s normally explosive offense took far too long to gain momentum against the Rebels as the Bulldogs only scored six points through three quarters. Mississippi State attempted a comeback late in the game, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, but the attempt came up short as Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral sealed the game with a late touchdown. The Bulldogs finished the season 7-5, clinching their 12th straight bowl game appearance. Sitting at 4-4 in SEC play, the Bulldogs could potentially lock up a tie for third place in the SEC West depending on the rest of Week 13’s results.
Tennessee locked up a bowl appearance in Josh Heupel’s first season as head coach after a blowout win over South Alabama in Week 12. Since Hendon Hooker took over as Tennessee’s starting quarterback, the Volunteers have looked impressive on the offensive end, averaging 38.5 points per game. The Volunteers will shift their attention this week to in-state rivals Vanderbilt as they look to improve to 7-5. With a win, Tennessee will finish 4-4 in conference action which is good enough for sole possession of third place in the SEC East.
Coming off an easy win in Week 12 over Prairie View, Texas A&M remains in tier three sitting at 8-3 on the season. The Aggies have been inconsistent this season after notching a huge win over then-No. 1 Alabama, but also racking up losses to Arkansas, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. The biggest issue for Texas A&M has been finding a consistent source of offense as the Aggies have often been stifled at that end. Coming into its final game, Texas A&M faces off with LSU who is fighting for bowl eligibility. A win over the Tigers would propel the Aggies into sole possession of third place of the SEC West as bowl season approaches. - Jack Duffey
Tier Four: Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina
After winning its first four SEC games of the season, Kentucky is coming into its final game against Louisville having lost three of its final four conference games. The Wildcats have an 8-3 record, while the Cardinals are 6-5. Last week, Kentucky defeated New Mexico State 56-16, and the Wildcats used their usual group of leaders on the offensive end. The SEC’s second-leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. led the team with 119 rushing yards and a touchdown while the conference’s second-leading receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson, led the team with 181 receiving yards. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 419 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Wildcats started the season with momentum, but failed to carry it into the second half of the year. With a matchup against its in-state rival, Kentucky will look to win its final game of the regular season and take momentum into a bowl game.
Two years after winning a national championship, LSU is fighting just to be bowl eligible for the 2021 season when it travels to face No. 15 Texas A&M at home. The Tigers have lost their last three SEC games, all against ranked opponents. They will have to reverse that trend to get into the postseason and give head coach Ed Orgeron one more game leading the Tigers. Quarterback Max Johnson had one of his best games of the season last week against Louisiana-Monroe, throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 LSU win. The Tigers will have an uphill battle trying to upset a Texas A&M team that has won five of its last six games.
South Carolina makes it out of the bottom tier after defeating Auburn 21-17 last week, and becoming bowl eligible with the Gamecocks’ sixth win of the season. South Carolina’s secondary took advantage of Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley’s first start at quarterback for the Tigers, only throwing for one touchdown pass and completing 17 out of 32 pass attempts. However, Auburn’s rushing attack gave the Gamecocks’ defense trouble, as running back Tank Bigsby ran for 164 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Five: Auburn, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt
Auburn falls into tier five as the Tigers’ season has fallen into something of a tailspin, losing three consecutive games to Texas A&M, Mississippi State and most recently South Carolina. After a 6-2 start to head coach Bryan Harsin’s first season at the helm, Auburn is now likely to finish 6-6 barring a major upset in the Iron Bowl. Auburn’s offense is likely to struggle with starting quarterback Bo Nix out for the season, and the defense just doesn’t appear to have the talent to slow down Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and his ultra-talented receivers. The biggest bright spots in the Tigers’ season have been running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Bigsby has led the way for Auburn’s rushing attack with 940 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging an efficient 5.3 yards per carry. Hunter has made the most of his 81 carries this season, averaging an impressive 7.1 yards per carry on his way to 574 rushing yards. Look for the Tigers to use those two a lot as they try to upset No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.
Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen after the Gators 24-23 loss to Missouri. Mullen finishes his tenure at Florida with a 34-15 record overall and a 21-13 record in the conference. The Gators will need to remain focused, as a loss against in-state rival Florida State would mean that Florida would miss out on bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2017 season. Starting quarterback Emory Jones is likely out due to an injury, so redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson is poised to start for the first time since the Gators’ 34-7 loss against Georgia.
Missouri had built some momentum heading into its final regular season game against Arkansas on Friday, but the Tigers suffered a 34-17 loss against the Razorbacks to finish 6-6 on the year. In spite of another herculean effort from running back Tyler Badie, who posted 219 rushing yards and a touchdown, quarterback Connor Bazelak completed just 10 of his 26 pass attempts for 65 yards with one interception. Missouri’s defense struggled to contain dual-threat KJ Jefferson, who accounted for over 300 yards of offense, and wide receiver Treylon Burks, who caught seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.
Vanderbilt has lost six consecutive games and is now 0-7 in the conference this season as well as 2-9 overall. The Commodores’ 31-17 loss to Ole Miss was much closer than many expected, but the Rebels still controlled the game throughout. Vanderbilt is a heavy underdog against Tennessee this season, and it’s hard to imagine them putting up much of a fight against Hendon Hooker and the explosive Tennessee offense. - Stuart Steele