Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 8 of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
Georgia is alone at the top of the tier list yet again as the Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in the country and the only undefeated team left in the SEC. In coach Kirby Smart’s sixth year at the helm, Georgia has risen to the top of the college football world in elegant fashion. To start the year, Georgia played its closest game of the season against then-No. 3 Clemson when the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 10-3 in Charlotte. Since then, it has been smooth sailing for the Bulldogs. Georgia cruised through the next three weeks with blowout wins over UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs then matched up against ranked opponents for three-straight weeks. Georgia outscored its ranked opponents, Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky, 101-23 over the three-week period. The most impressive aspect of the Bulldogs early season success has been the defense. Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country in points allowed per game with 6.57 and yards allowed per game, averaging 207.1. The Bulldogs, who are on a bye week this weekend, will move forward against SEC East rivals Florida next weekend. The second half of Georgia’s schedule looks to be easier than the first as the rest of the opponents are currently unranked. - Jake Jennings
Tier Two: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss
After a 49-9 win against Mississippi State in Starkville, Mississippi No. 4 Alabama sits at 6-1 on the season and remains in Tier Two of the power rankings. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver, last Saturday. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. added two more touchdowns and 73 rushing yards. The Tide’s defense held the Bulldogs’ rushing game to -1 yards and sacked quarterback Will Rogers seven times. Young ranks sixth in passing yards in the FBS with 2,082 this season, while the defense ranks 16th in the FBS in yards allowed per game with 300.4. The Tide looks to continue its success in Tuscaloosa, Alabama against unranked Tennessee on Saturday.
Kentucky fell from No. 11 to No. 15 after its loss to Georgia in Athens, but showed a strong effort against the No. 1 team in the nation. The Wildcats tied for the most points scored against the Bulldogs this season with 13 and were the first this season to put up two touchdowns against Georgia. After rushing for 330 yards against LSU in Week 6, Kentucky’s running backs struggled to do the same in Week 7 with only 51 yards. Its touchdowns were scored in the receiving game, as quarterback Will Levis passed to Wan’Dale Robinson and Justin Rigg into the end zone. Kentucky ranks 10th in the SEC with 2,714 total offensive yards, while its defense ranks fourth in allowing yards with 2,246. After observing their bye week on Saturday, the Wildcats will take on Mississippi State on Oct. 30.
Rounding out Tier Two is No. 12 Ole Miss. The Rebels took one loss to Alabama earlier in the season, but are coming off of a Week 7 win against Tennessee. The game last Saturday came down to the wire, as Ole Miss stopped the Volunteers one yard short of the first down. The spot of the ball was reviewed and confirmed, and Tennessee fans threw items onto the field which halted play for about 20 minutes. Rebels’ quarterback Matt Corral threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, and also led the team in rushing yards with 195. Running back Snoop Conner added two more touchdowns early in the game to the Ole Miss scoreboard. The Rebels’ defense allowed the Volunteers to put up 467 yards and 26 points, narrowly pulling out the win. Ole Miss will continue its season against LSU on Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Three: Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M
Auburn bounced back from its 24-point loss to Georgia and defeated then-No. 17 Arkansas 38-23 to give the Tigers a 2-1 record in the SEC. Auburn’s 38 points were the most the Tigers scored in SEC games, and the most in the season since defeating Alabama State 62-0 in Week 2. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw for 292 yards, the most he has thrown in a single game in 2021. He threw two touchdown passes, while rushing for another touchdown and finished with one interception. The Tigers defeated one ranked opponent so far this season, and will have another opportunity when they face No. 12 Ole Miss on Oct. 30.
LSU is coming off a busy week, one that saw the Tigers beat then-No. 20 Florida 49-42 before head coach Ed Orgeron agreed to part ways with LSU after this season. This comes two years after Orgeron led the Tigers to a national championship after a 45-25 win over Clemson. LSU lost two consecutive SEC games before its game against Florida, where it scored more points than it had all season. The Tigers have another ranked test when they travel to No. 12 Ole Miss.
Following its win over Alabama, Texas A&M repeated a strong performance, beating Missouri 35-14. Aggies’ running back Isaiah Spiller set a new season high when he ran for 168 yards and one touchdown. Spiller had more attempts than he had all season, getting 20 attempts. He is currently third in the conference with 659 rushing yards. The No. 17 Aggies will have another chance to climb back up the rankings ladder when they face South Carolina. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Four: Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee
After a 4-0 start to the season with impressive wins over Texas and Texas A&M, Arkansas has fallen from No. 8 in the nation all the way back to unranked. The Razorbacks have lost three consecutive games to SEC opposition, and now sit at 4-3 after a 38-23 loss to Auburn last week. The Arkansas defense has allowed 37 or more points in all three of those losses. That has put pressure on the offense to be exceptional, and KJ Jefferson and company have not quite been up to the task. The good news for the Razorbacks is their remaining schedule gets considerably softer, with only one ranked opponent left to play in Alabama. Arkansas will look to end its losing streak this week against 1-5 Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Florida has a bye week this week following a disappointing 49-42 shootout loss to LSU. The Gators have now lost three of their last four games, and have a tough rivalry game against No. 1 Georgia next week. The rushing defense is a major concern for Florida going forward, after allowing LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price to rush for a school record 287 yards and three touchdowns. If the Gators can’t shore up the run defense against Georgia, they could find themselves 2-4 in conference play and 4-4 overall.
Mississippi State had the unenviable task of facing a Nick Saban Alabama team coming off a loss, and unsurprisingly suffered a 49-9 shellacking at the hands of the Crimson Tide. However, the Bulldogs get the benefit of the doubt for another week thanks to solid wins over ranked NC State and Texas A&M. Still, it isn’t hard to imagine Mississippi State falling to tier five in the next few weeks. While the Bulldogs should be able to take care of business against Vanderbilt, they could struggle for the rest of the season, with three ranked SEC opponents and Arkansas coming up on the schedule.
All three of Tennessee’s losses have come against ranked teams, so its 4-3 record is a bit deceiving. The Volunteers have shown signs of real improvement this year and now look to be heading in the right direction long-term. Unfortunately, their next three games are at Alabama, at Kentucky and home against Georgia. It’s hard to picture Tennessee winning more than one of those three games, and it’s very possible that all three games could be defeats. The Volunteers’ rushing attack is their biggest strength as they’ve rushed for over 200 yards in three straight games. If they want to pull some upsets and play spoiler for some of the best teams in the conference, leaning on that running game is the path to success. - Stuart Steele
Tier Five: Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Missouri suffered its third-straight conference loss after Texas A&M took down the Tigers 35-14 in a battle of former Big 12 teams. The Tigers have looked unimpressive through seven games, only boasting wins over Central Michigan, Southeast Missouri State and North Texas. Tyler Badie has been a bright spot on Missouri’s offense as he scored one of the Tigers two touchdowns against the Aggies in Week 7. Eli Drinkwitz will look to prepare his players during the Tigers’ Week 8 bye week for a matchup against Vanderbilt in Week 9. Missouri will likely be favored to take its first SEC win of the season against the Commodores who have consistently looked like one of the worst teams in college football.
South Carolina and Vanderbilt faced off in Columbia, South Carolina, in a Week 7 matchup that will likely determine which team will take last place in the SEC East this season. After the Gamecocks took a 14-3 lead in the first quarter, the Commodores slowly inched their way back into the game, building a 20-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer elected to bench quarterback Luke Doty for backup Zeb Noland in the fourth quarter, and it would be the difference in the game. Noland led the Gamecocks on a game-winning touchdown drive that would give South Carolina the 21-20 advantage. The win for South Carolina was its first SEC victory of the season, and the first of Beamer’s young career. Vanderbilt is still in search of its first SEC win since 2019.
In Week 8, South Carolina looks to build off their momentum as they face a hostile environment in College Station, Texas, against No. 17 Texas A&M. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt will head back home to take on Mississippi State. - Jack Duffey