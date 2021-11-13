Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 11 of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
Georgia remained the consensus No. 1 team in these power rankings and the nation after a convincing 43-6 win over Missouri on Saturday. While Stetson Bennett got the start against the Tigers, JT Daniels saw the field for the first time since Sept. 25 which was a promising sign for a team riddled with injuries across multiple positions. Both quarterbacks combined for 337 yards through the air as Missouri made it a point to shut down the run. Jermaine Burton made his return from injury as well and led the team with 76 receiving yards on three catches and a touchdown. Once again, the Bulldogs’ defense proved to be elite, creating a strong goal-line stand in the final minutes of the game to keep Missouri without a touchdown on the game. The Georgia defense will be put to the test this weekend as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to play the 15th ranked scoring offense in the nation in the Tennessee Volunteers in their final SEC game of the season. - Jack Duffey
Tier Two: Alabama, Texas A&M
No. 2 Alabama remains in Tier Two after barely holding on to a win against SEC West rivals LSU on Saturday. The Crimson Tide was held to a mere six yards in the rushing game in Week 10, as the team’s rushing leader Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 18 yards over 13 carries and quarterback Bryce Young accounted for -22. Young passed for two touchdowns and Robinson carried the ball two yards for another. In the second quarter, kicker Will Reichard missed an extra point, leaving Alabama’s second touchdown to six points. Despite beating a 4-5 team by only a touchdown, the Tide looked strong in its passing game and on defense. Young passed for 302 yards over 24 completions, his longest being a 58-yard touchdown pass. Alabama’s defense recorded five sacks on LSU quarterbacks and totaled 77 tackles. As the competition for the SEC West title continues, the Tide will take on New Mexico State University on Nov. 13.
No. 11 Texas A&M came out on top for the fourth week in a row after defeating Auburn 20-3 on Saturday. The Aggies’ defensive lineman Michael Clemons scored the game’s only touchdown in the fourth quarter after recovering an Auburn fumble for 24 yards. Entering the fourth quarter, the Aggies were only up 6-3, but had an explosive 14-point fourth quarter. Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada threw 15 completions for 192 yards. He momentarily left the game in the third quarter after an apparent injury to his non-throwing arm but quickly returned. The Aggies’ defense impressed again, holding Auburn’s rushing game to only 73 yards, quarterback Bo Nix to 153 yards passing and recording four sacks. The Aggies will take on more close competition on Saturday against Ole Miss. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Three: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Tier three of the power rankings holds four teams that can compete with just about anyone. Auburn comes into Week 11 of the year boasting a 6-3 record. The Tigers have some big wins over Arkansas and Ole Miss but last weekend they were unable to get the offense moving. No. 11 Texas A&M held Auburn to just three points and 226 total yards of offense. The Tigers and quarterback Bo Nix will look to bounce back this weekend against a strong Mississippi State side.
LSU is hanging on to tier three by a thread. The Tigers sit at 5-4 with their best win coming over a now unranked Mississippi State team. Last weekend LSU had its most impressive loss of the season as they took No. 2 Alabama down to the wire in a 20-14 contest. Despite losing, the Tigers showed promise but if they want to stay in tier three they need to step up this weekend. The team welcomes Arkansas into town with the Razorbacks coming off of a win over Mississippi State. LSU will try to break a bad run of form as it has lost 4four of its last five games.
No. 15 Ole Miss sits at 7-2 with losses to the two Alabama teams in the SEC West. The Rebels are coming off of a bounce back win over former head coach Hugh Freeze and Liberty. This week, College Gameday will visit the Grove as Texas A&M rolls into town for a top-15 matchup. If the Rebels come out on top they will have an easy matchup against Vanderbilt before traveling to Starkville for the Egg Bowl. Quarterback Matt Corral has been held to just one passing touchdown over his last two games.
Tennessee currently sits at 5-4 heading into its matchup against No. 1 Georgia. The Volunteers will look to play spoiler in what will be Georgia’s second true away game of the season. Transfer quarterback Hendon Hooker has brought a positive twist to the team's fast paced offense this year. Hooker threw for four touchdowns in Tennessee’s win last weekend over a then ranked Kentucky. After Georgia, the Volunteers finish the season against South Alabama and Vanderbilt. - Jake Jennings
Tier Four: Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State
No. 25 Arkansas snapped its three-game SEC losing streak when it defeated Mississippi State 31-28. The Razorbacks were led by sophomore running back Dominique Johnson’s best statistical game of the season, running for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson is the fourth-leading rusher for the Razorbacks with 423 combined yards, and leads running backs with six touchdowns. It was Arkansas’ second conference win of the season after defeating Texas A&M in its fourth game of the season. The Razorbacks entered the College Football Playoff top-25 after being left out last week, and will have a chance to climb up the rankings when it faces fellow SEC West opponent LSU.
After winning four consecutive SEC games to start its season, Kentucky has now lost three conference games in a row, the most recent being a 45-42 loss to Tennessee in Lexington, Kentucky. The Wildcats’ secondary allowed Volunteer quarterback Herndon Hooker to throw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, making it the most points the Wildcats have allowed all season. While Kentucky’s defense struggled, quarterback Will Levis threw for the most passing yards he had all season, throwing for 372 yards and three touchdowns along with one interception.
Mississippi State is coming off a 31-28 loss to Arkansas to bring the Bulldogs’ record to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Despite the loss, Mississippi State quarterback threw for 417 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, extending his conference-leading passing yards. He has thrown for 3307 yards on 483 attempts, both the most in the SEC. While the Bulldogs lead the conference in throwing, they are at the bottom in rushing offense, running for 504 yards, compared to LSU, the next-lowest team, who has 1006 rushing yards. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Five: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Florida falls to tier five for the first time this season after losing to South Carolina 40-17. Florida has now lost three straight games and has a losing record for the first time this season. The Gamecocks rushed for 284 yards against Florida, and the Gators’ rushing defense remains a glaring weakness. Now 4-5, Florida fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach Todd Hevesy this week. The Gators will need to win two of their last three games to earn bowl eligibility, and while that’s still likely with Samford and Missouri on deck for the next two weeks, the 2021 season will still be a massive disappointment for Florida fans no matter how it ends.
Missouri remains in the cellar after an unsurprising 43-6 loss to Georgia last week. The Tigers are hoping to get starting quarterback Connor Bazelak back for the stretch run, but Bazelak is listed as questionable for the second consecutive week. Missouri is 4-5 overall and 1-4 in the conference this season, which leaves little room for optimism with three more SEC opponents on the schedule in South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas.
South Carolina was close to moving up this week, and if they defeat Missouri on the road they will have victories over all the other tier five teams. The Gamecocks’ 40-17 victory over Florida was impressive, but their inability to beat any other teams from outside this tier make them hard to quantify. Running backs Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White both ran extremely efficiently against the Gators, averaging eight yards per carry on 16 carries and 8.5 yards per carry on 13 carries respectively. Look for South Carolina to continue to ride that rushing attack this week and for the rest of the season. At 5-4, a victory this weekend would clinch bowl eligibility, a major success for first year head coach Shane Beamer after the Gamecocks finished 2-8 in the 2020 season.
Coming off a bye week, Vanderbilt remains the worst team in the conference by a margin, and will likely struggle to win another game this season. At 2-7, the Commodores have Kentucky, Mississippi and Tennessee left to play and will be heavy underdogs in all three of those games. Vanderbilt’s only concern should be finding a way to win one of their remaining games, giving fans a reason to be hopeful about the future of a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2013. - Stuart Steele