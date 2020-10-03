Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 2 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama, Florida, Georgia
Georgia remains in tier one solely based on its performance in the second half of a 37-10 win at Arkansas. The No. 4 ranked Bulldogs could only manage five points in the first half but benefitted from a solid defensive effort and an offensive surge from backup quarterback Stetson Bennett. No. 5 Florida defeated Ole Miss 51-35 behind a strong game by its quarterback, Kyle Trask, who threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Kyle Pitts had an equally impressive performance, catching eight passes for 170 yards and four touchdowns. Florida’s main concern in the season opener was the 613 offensive yards it allowed to the Ole Miss offense after putting up 642 of its own. The Alabama offense looked as strong as ever last week against Missouri. Running back Najee Harris racked up 98 yards and three touchdowns while wide receiver Jaylen Waddle brought in eight passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Alabama faces a stronger opponent this week in No. 13 ranked Texas A&M. — Griffin Callaghan
Tier two: Auburn, Mississippi State
Tier two of the SEC is just a slight drop off from the talent of tier one, as both No. 7 Auburn and No. 16 Mississippi State won their first games with gusto and earned spots among the conference’s elite. This weekend, Auburn has a chance to vault into tier one as a meeting with No. 4 Georgia awaits in Athens. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is at the top of his game in his sophomore year as the Tigers look to prove their dominance in The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Mississippi State is coming off a dominant 44-34 victory over reigning national champion LSU, proving that first-year head coach Mike Leach’s air raid offense could possibly work in the SEC. Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello, who set a conference-record with 623 passing yards in a single game, will lead the Bulldogs against Arkansas in what should be an easy victory for their home opener. — Augusta Stone
Tier three: Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU
LSU and Texas A&M stepped down into tier three with Tennessee after the No. 6 Tigers lost 44-34 to an unranked Mississippi State team, and the No. 13 Aggies barely escaped with a 17-12 win over tier five member Vanderbilt last weekend. No. 21 Tennessee stayed steady with its 31-27 home victory over South Carolina. LSU, now No. 20 in the AP rankings, has a chance to regain its confidence as a three-touchdown favorite today against the Commodores. The Tigers’ strong rushing defense matches well with Vandy’s run-heavy offense. Explosive on the ground but lacking in point production, the Aggies face the biggest challenge of the bunch this week against No. 2 Alabama, which put up five offensive touchdowns at Missouri in its season opener. The Volunteers look for more defensive consistency to beat Missouri at home in one of the tighter matchups across the conference today. — William Newlin
Tier four: Kentucky, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri
All four teams to make up this week’s tier four lost their season opener, and if it weren’t for Ole Miss and Kentucky facing each other in Lexington, the same might’ve been in store this week as well. Something has to give between an Ole Miss defense that allowed 51 points and 642 yards against Florida and a Kentucky offense that finished with three turnovers against Auburn. The road doesn’t get much easier for Missouri and South Carolina, as once again they face opponents ranked in the top 25. While the Gamecocks looked formidable last week against Tennessee, their chances are slim to knock off No. 3 Florida. Missouri is treading in similar territory, as it’s a double-digit underdog against No. 21 Tennessee. — Austin Roper
Tier five: Arkansas, Vanderbilt
Arkansas and Vanderbilt’s losses placed them both in the bottom tier after week one. Arkansas was able to give No. 4 Georgia a shaky start for the first half of its game, but then allowed Georgia to score 29 unanswered points in the second half. Arkansas still seems on a track to improve under head coach Sam Pittman and Florida transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks. The Razorbacks have a tough test facing Mississippi State's air raid and Kylin Hill in Week 2. Vanderbilt held its own against No. 13 Texas A&M in its 17-12 loss to the Aggies. Freshman quarterback Ken Seals had a promising start, and the Commodores looked competitive only trailing 7-5 at the half. Still, Vanderbilt couldn't find a way to pull off the upset. Although LSU comes off a loss, Vanderbilt will still struggle against the defending national champions in Week 2. — Gillian McIntyre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.