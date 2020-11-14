Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 8 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama
The Crimson Tide has taken over the top spot in the AP rankings and opened as a 21-point road favorite over LSU. This is the 13th straight season Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll, which is the longest streak in the poll's history. The matchup turned out to be one of four SEC games postponed due to COVID-19 this Saturday. Coming off a bye week, Alabama will be idle for the second straight week. — Gillian McIntyre
Tier two: Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia
Texas A&M is starting to make a solid argument to be considered for the College Football Playoff, and that shouldn’t be understated. The Aggies’ only loss has come to a complete, No. 1 Alabama team, and they handled South Carolina with a commanding 48-3 win in Columbia. Florida also stomped its opponent last week, scoring 44 points in a dominant defeat over Georgia. The Gators host a competitive Arkansas this week, but with Razorback head coach Sam Pittman isolating due to COVID-19, Florida has a clear shot at victory on its way to the SEC championship. The Bulldogs round out tier two in a rough spot, riddled with injuries and uncertainty at quarterback. Both Georgia and Texas A&M had its games this week against Missouri and Tennessee, respectively postponed due to COVID-19, but the ends of tier two are separated far apart. The Aggies are left with plenty to play for, while the Bulldogs’ postseason chances hang in the balance. — Augusta Stone
Tier three: Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri
No. 24 Auburn is idle again this week after its game against Mississippi State was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. The Tigers, however, are coming off their most productive offensive game of the season, a 48-11 win over LSU. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, doubling as Auburn’s leading rusher with 81 yards and a touchdown. The 11 points allowed by the Tiger defense were the fewest surrendered by Auburn in a game all season. Arkansas has a difficult matchup with No. 6 Florida this week. The Razorbacks come into the week fresh off an 11-point victory over Tennessee, in which they held the Volunteers to only 13 points. Arkansas will need another good defensive performance to slow down the red-hot Gators. Missouri will also not be playing this week because of COVID-19 concerns. It was scheduled to take on Georgia, but will instead be idle before next week’s clash with South Carolina. The Tigers last played on Oct. 31, when they lost 41-17 to Florida. — Griffin Callaghan
Tier four: LSU, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky
After its colossal collapse in a 48-11 loss to Auburn, LSU’s idle week was reckoned to be a week of regrouping before its matchup against No. 1 Alabama. But as a result of multiple positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contract tracing, the Tigers won’t play the Crimson Tide Saturday — perhaps not at all this season. LSU’s depletion at quarterback forced starting punter Zach Von Rosenberg to take reps as the team’s second team signal-caller during practice, and so the Tigers’ troubled season continues. South Carolina and Ole Miss play each other in one of only three SEC games on Saturday, and needless to say, both are struggling. The Gamecocks are riding a two-game losing streak, dropping both games by an average of 36.5 points. The Rebels picked up just their second win of the season last Saturday against Vanderbilt. Speaking of the Commodores, Kentucky is hoping to pick up its third win of the season against them in Lexington. Because of the Wildcats’ offensive struggles of late beginning with quarterbacks Terry Wilson and Joey Gatewood, this could be a low-scoring affair before slowly turning into a convincing win for Kentucky. — Austin Roper
Tier five: Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Mississippi State ended its four-game losing streak with an ugly 24-17 win over Vanderbilt in Week 7. Despite 14 rushing yards split between the Bulldogs’ top backs, five Vanderbilt turnovers erased the Commodore’s 274-yard advantage in total offense. State is off today, giving the Bulldogs a week to figure out their team-wide struggles before playing Georgia on Nov. 21. Tennessee’s offense failed again in its 24-13 loss to Arkansas last week. While the Razorbacks managed to put up 413 total yards, Tennessee quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano and Harrison Bailey combined for 107 passing yards, two interceptions and no scores. The Volunteers also have a week off to prepare for Auburn next Saturday. With its inconsequential offensive explosion a week ago, Vanderbilt fell to 0-5. The Commodores are 17.5-point underdogs on the road today against Kentucky, which hasn’t competed since falling 14-3 to Georgia two weeks ago. They’ll need to see improved ball security to defy the odds and finally add a tally in their 2020 win column. — William Newlin
