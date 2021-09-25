Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 4 of competition.
Tier One: Alabama, Georgia
Alabama faced its biggest test of the young season when it traveled to Gainesville, Florida to take on the Gators in both teams’ SEC openers. The Crimson Tide defeated Florida 31-29 after Alabama led 21-3 at the end of the first quarter. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young continued his strong start to the season, throwing for 240 yards and three touchdowns. Young has thrown for at least three touchdowns every game this season and has yet to throw an interception. The Crimson Tide will face Southern Mississippi in Week 4 before playing two ranked opponents in Ole Miss and Texas A&M in the following weeks. After Georgia’s seven-point win over Clemson in Week 1, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents by a combined 76 points against UAB and South Carolina. The Bulldogs endured early quarterback questions with JT Daniels missing the game against UAB, but he returned for South Carolina and will suit up again against Vanderbilt. The biggest storyline for the Bulldogs is the defense, which has allowed an average of 7.67 points per game, the third-best in the country behind Texas A&M and Clemson. Against a Vanderbilt team that scored three in its season opener against East Tennessee State, the Bulldogs defense is looking to continue its good start to 2021. - Drew Hubbard
Tier two: Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M
After barely falling to No. 1 Alabama last Saturday, No. 11 Florida proved its ability to challenge a top team. Quarterback Emory Jones threw for a season-best 195 yards over 18 completions, but threw a costly interception that eventually turned into an Alabama touchdown in the first quarter. The Gators’ stacked up 245 rushing yards, and their offense held Alabama to only 91 rushing yards and recorded seven tackles for a loss. Entering Week 4, Florida sits at 2-1 on the season and will continue conference play with unranked Tennessee. Ole Miss has yet to have a true test in the 2021 season. Last Saturday, it defeated Tulane at home 61-21 to maintain its undefeated record. Starting quarterback Matt Corral put up an impressive 335 passing yards, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. The Rebels counted even more yards in rushing with 372. Junior receiver Johnathan Mingo led the offense with 136 yards against Tulane. Ole Miss leads the SEC in total yardage this season through three games in the 2021 season. It will face its first true test in Alabama on Oct. 2. No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 16 Arkansas will compete against each other in Week 4. In their last game, the Aggies shut out New Mexico at home. Quarterback Zach Calzada led the team to a win with 429 total offensive yards, and the defense recorded four sacks. Arkansas also comes off of a Week 3 win, defeating Georgia Southern 45-10. The Razorbacks’ offense impressed against the Eagles, averaging 5.6 rushing yards and 26.0 receiving yards. - Katherine Lewis
Tier three: Auburn, LSU, Kentucky
LSU put together an impressive Week 3 performance against Central Michigan. Max Johnson led the Tigers to a 49-21 win after throwing five touchdowns to four different receivers. The Tigers’ offense was firing on all cylinders which is a good sign as they begin their SEC slate this week against Mississippi State on Saturday, in what is expected to be a close matchup. Auburn suffered a loss to Penn State in the Nittany Lions’ annual whiteout game. Despite facing a hostile crowd, Bo Nix and the Auburn offense had a chance to score a touchdown in the final minutes to bring the game within a two-point conversion of being tied. Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo elected to pass the ball on the 2-yard line instead of running Tank Bigsby who racked up over 100 rushing yards on the day. The Tigers could not convert on fourth-and-goal and would lose by a final score of 28-20. Auburn heads back home in Week 4 against a much easier opponent in Georgia State, before beginning its SEC schedule. Kentucky was in a close game with FCS opponent Chattanooga in Week 3. Starting quarterback Will Levis threw two interceptions which kept the Mocs in the game. The Wildcats overcame early offensive inefficiencies and mistakes to score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, which would inevitably seal the 28-23 victory. Kentucky will need to clean up the mistakes on both sides of the ball as the Wildcats travel to Colombia, South Carolina, to face South Carolina in an important SEC East showdown on Saturday. - Jack Duffey
Tier four: Missouri, Mississippi State
After three weeks of the 2021 season Missouri has had an inconsistent start. The Tigers offense has looked impressive, as quarterback Connor Bazelak ranks third in the SEC in passing yards with 897. The Tigers sit at 2-1 after wins against Central Michigan and Southeast Missouri State and a loss to SEC East rival Kentucky. The defense has been a weakness for Missouri so far as they have given up 128 points over three games. The Tigers will face yet another test in Week4 as they take on Boston College. Mississippi State has also looked impressive in the passing game as Mike Leach enters his second season with his air raid offense. The Bulldogs’ starting quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC in total passing yards with 1,083 and also has eight touchdowns so far this season. MSU boasts a 2-1 record after wins over Louisiana Tech and NC State and a loss at Memphis. The Bulldogs loss to Memphis came after a controversial call on a downed punt that was run back for a touchdown. The SEC has come out with a statement saying that the call was incorrect and the touchdown should have been overturned. Despite the loss, Mississippi State will try to bounce back as LSU visits Starkville, Mississippi in Week 4. - Jake Jennings
Tier five: South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Tennessee rebounded from its Week 2 loss against Pittsburgh by thrashing Tennessee Tech 56-0 last weekend. Although the victory gives the Volunteers a winning record, Week 3 was a game that Tennessee was heavily favored to win, and by a large margin. Quarterback Hendon Hooker threw three touchdowns on an efficient 17-25 night in the pocket, a trend that will need to continue against its next opponent, the No. 11 Florida Gators. South Carolina traveled to Athens last week in hopes of reproducing a win against the Bulldogs, reminiscent of 2019. That wasn’t the case, as the Gamecocks allowed five touchdowns on nearly 500 yards of offense. South Carolina’s offense, led by Zeb Noland, struggled to produce against a strong Georgia defensive front, aside from a handful of long passes. The Gamecocks take on SEC East rivals Kentucky in Week 4, and enter the game with a chance to respond after its first loss of the season. Vanderbilt, led by new head coach Clark Lea, have lost two of its three opening games of the season, coming off of a loss to an unranked Stanford team. The Commodores kept the game close in the first half against the Cardinal and ended the game with 247 rushing yards, and 120 passing yards. Efficiency has largely evaded the Vanderbilt offense this season, and last week the Commodores were 5-18 on third down. Now facing the No. 2 team in the country, Vanderbilt will face a complete Georgia team on both sides of the ball, and could see those struggles continue. - Matthew Welsh