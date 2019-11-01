Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 9.
Tier one: LSU, Alabama
It’s time to start the countdown to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. No. 1 LSU outlasted a strong Auburn team in Death Valley to remain undefeated. Joe Burrow’s Heisman campaign is growing, too. The Tigers are one of the most complete teams in the country. No. 2 Alabama dominated Arkansas even without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who had an ankle procedure last week, but it’s still unknown if he’ll be back for the showdown with LSU. Both teams are on a bye this week and poised for another instant classic when they meet in two weeks at Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium. — Myan Patel
Tier two: Florida, Georgia, Auburn
Florida and Georgia are on a collision course to Jacksonville, Florida, where the winner will likely take the SEC East crown. Both the Bulldogs and Gators are coming off a bye week to refresh before the faceoff. Georgia comes into the rivalry game with a lot to prove offensively after two rough performances in a loss to South Carolina and a slow start against Kentucky. Florida will seek to continue its undefeated record in SEC East play. Auburn lost a close matchup against LSU in Death Valley but is likely to bounce back this week as the Tigers host Ole Miss on Saturday. — Augusta Stone
Tier three: Texas A&M, Kentucky
Texas A&M defeated a weak Mississippi State team this weekend and will head into a two week stretch of winnable games. Following this, the Aggies will face both Georgia and LSU in back-to-back games and will most likely be stuck at the third or fourth spot in the SEC West for the remainder of the season. Kentucky has had its down moments, but its defense was lights out against Missouri and quarterback Lynn Bowden ran for 204 yards. The Wildcats will play Tennessee after a week off. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier four: Tennessee, South Carolina, Missouri
Who saw this coming? Tennessee has managed to claw its way up to the top of tier four after starting the season with two embarrassing losses to Georgia State and BYU. Tennessee held South Carolina to zero points in the second half to complete a comeback victory on Oct. 26 against a team that beat Georgia. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 229 yards but broke a bone in his hand. With the loss, South Carolina slips from tier three to tier four. Missouri has suffered two losses in a row after starting the season 5-1. The Tigers still rank No. 10 in the nation in total defense. — Henry Queen
Tier five: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Ole Miss and Vanderbilt both had a bye week and had no chance to make their way up the rankings. Mississippi State fell to Texas A&M 49-30 but still has a chance to feature in a bowl game with three winnable games left on its schedule. Arkansas is the worst of the bunch and the only SEC team without any in-conference wins this season. With LSU, Mississippi State and Missouri left on the schedule for head coach Chad Morris and the Razorbacks, don’t expect that to change. — Andy Walsh
