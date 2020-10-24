Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 5 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama
Alabama is in a league of its own and easily sits alone at the top of the SEC. Head coach Nick Saban’s group is the last undefeated team in the conference and broke last week’s No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs down in the second half thanks to a well-balanced effort on both sides of the ball. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith and John Metchie are lethal when paired with quarterback Mac Jones, and the Crimson Tide defense was able to shut Georgia out in the second half last Saturday. This week, Alabama travels to Knoxville, Tennessee, and is heavily favored to continue exerting its dominance over the league with a win over the Volunteers. — Augusta Stone
Tier two: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida
It’ll be a quiet Saturday in tier two as all three teams have a bye this week. No. 4 Georgia dropped a tier for the first time this season after collapsing in the second half to Alabama. The Bulldogs are off today due to COVID-19-related schedule adjustments and look ahead to an away game at Kentucky on Oct. 31. Recovering from a slow start to the season, No. 7 Texas A&M is in tier two for the second week straight following its 28-14 win over Mississippi State. Quarterback Kellen Mond’s two passing touchdowns were complemented by running back Isaiah Spiller’s two scores on the ground, and the Aggies held head coach Mike Leach’s Bulldogs to just 217 total yards. The Aggies will play Arkansas at home next week. Florida has not held a practice since Oct. 13 due to a COVID-19 outbreak among players. Both last week’s contest against LSU and today’s matchup against Missouri were postponed, and the Gators won’t have a chance to make up for their loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 13 until next week. — William Newlin
Tier three: Kentucky, South Carolina, Arkansas, Missouri
Perhaps Kentucky isn’t so bad after all. The Wildcats didn’t start off on the right track following two straight losses to begin the season. But back-to-back dominant performances against Mississippi State and then-No. 18 Tennessee has supplanted Kentucky at the top of tier three ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Missouri. The Tigers felt the first of many scheduling changes in the SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests, as last week’s game against Vanderbilt was postponed to Dec. 12. An idle week may do Missouri well after blowout losses to Alabama and Tennessee, followed by a four-point win against LSU. Expect a closely contested game between Kentucky and Missouri in Columbia. South Carolina is coming off its first victory against Auburn since 1933, but again faces a program it hasn’t defeated this decade in LSU. However, the Tigers haven’t exactly performed to their national championship standard four weeks into the season, so a South Carolina upset could be on the horizon. Arkansas responded with a 33-21 victory over Ole Miss last Saturday after a controversial two-point loss on Oct. 10 to Auburn. This week, the Razorbacks will face no one, as they are one of six SEC teams on a bye week. — Austin Roper
Tier four: Auburn, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Auburn comes into this week off a narrow win against Arkansas, and an eight-point loss at South Carolina. Those were teams Auburn was supposed to beat if it were going to challenge for an SEC title. The Tigers draw a 1-3 Ole Miss team coming off a double-digit loss to Arkansas. Auburn has struggled to score points this season, averaging only 21.8 points per game. Working in the Tigers’ favor though, the Ole Miss defense has surrendered an average of 47 points per game thus far. Auburn’s disjointed offense needs to take advantage. Mississippi State pulled off what looked like a massive upset against LSU in Week 1. LSU has plummeted since then, as have the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has lost three consecutive games by at least a touchdown, and its road does not get any easier with No. 2 Alabama coming to town on Oct. 31 after the Bulldogs’ bye this week. Mississippi State’s offense has mustered only 18.5 points per game this season, scoring only two against Kentucky. Tennessee will host the Crimson Tide this week. The Volunteers are another group that has major issues on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano has only thrown four touchdowns on the season, to match with three interceptions. Tennessee will be hard pressed to keep pace with quarterback Mac Jones and the Crimson Tide’s trio of Waddle, Smith and Metchie coming off a commanding performance against Georgia. — Griffin Callaghan
Tier five: LSU, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
LSU is forced to turn to freshman TJ Finley at quarterback against South Carolina this Saturday at Tiger Stadium due to Myles Brennan's injury. The Tigers have had a slow start to the season after losing two of their first three games, and Finley starting under center might not allow LSU to find the answers it needs. However, LSU is favored by 6 points, and hopes playing in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, can provide some energy as LSU has won eight of its past nine home games. Ole Miss has lost eight of the past 10 meetings with Auburn, and will host the Tigers this Saturday. The Rebels are coming off a 33-21 loss at Arkansas, but still have a high-scoring, impressive offense that Auburn may not be able to keep up with in a shootout. On the other hand, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday that the Rebels now have a number of defensive players in isolation due to COVID-19, so Ole Miss could come into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium shorthanded. This SEC West matchup will be an intriguing one to look out for. In the SEC East, Vanderbilt has started off its season 0-3 and its game against Missouri last Saturday was the first SEC game to be postponed due to COVID-19. Now, the Commodores will have a bye week to regroup after positive COVID-19 tests and injuries. Their next game will be on Oct. 31 against Ole Miss. — Gillian McIntyre
