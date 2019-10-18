Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 7.
Tier one: Alabama, LSU
LSU pulled away from Florida late in the game to win 42-28, and Joe Burrow continues to impress at quarterback. Despite a valiant effort from the Gators, the Tigers covered their two-touchdown spread and moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25. Alabama is No. 1 and just steamrolled Texas A&M. You get the picture. These are the top two teams in the nation and, barring any colossal miscues, all eyes will be on Tuscaloosa when they square off Nov. 9. — Myan Patel
Tier two: Florida, Georgia, Auburn
Georgia tumbled into tier two after an anemic offensive performance in its 20-17 loss to South Carolina. The No. 10 Bulldogs expect to get back on track in their third consecutive SEC East matchup against Kentucky, which is 1-3 in conference play. Even though No. 9 Florida suffered its first loss against LSU on Oct. 12, the Gators put up 457 yards of offense and are likely to win as they travel to South Carolina. After a bye week, No. 11 Auburn is expected to roll over a struggling Arkansas team that has yet to record a conference win. — Augusta Stone
Tier three: Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M
With each week that passes, it looks more and more likely that Missouri will only have one loss entering its matchup against Georgia on Nov. 9. That Week 1 loss to Wyoming could’ve been more a fluke than anything else. The Tigers’ defense has allowed just 262.7 yards per game, which ranks No. 1 in the SEC. South Carolina moves up a tier after its big upset win over Georgia in Sanford Stadium. This year’s Texas A&M team is struggling amid one of the conference’s toughest schedules. — Henry Queen
Tier four: Kentucky, Tennessee
Kentucky proved that it can keep wide receiver Lynn Bowden at quarterback and find some success. He both passed the ball and ran the option against Arkansas’ defense for a 24-20 win. The Wildcats will take on an angry Georgia team this Saturday on the road. Tennessee beat Mississippi State in Jarrett Guarantano’s return at quarterback. The Volunteers’ defense held Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill to 13 yards on 11 carries. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier five: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Vanderbilt
There’s a reason these teams are down here. Mississippi State ensured Tennessee wouldn’t go winless in the conference after losing 20-10 to the Volunteers. All of tier five are underdogs in their respective Week 8 matchups. Ole Miss hosts Texas A&M, Mississippi State hosts No. 2 LSU, Arkansas hosts No. 11 Auburn and Vanderbilt plays No. 22 Missouri in Nashville. — Nathan Moore
