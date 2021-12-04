Following the final regular season week of the college football season, here are The Red & Black’s end-of-season SEC power rankings ahead of the SEC Championship and the postseason bowl slate.
Tier One: Georgia
From start to finish the Georgia Bulldogs proved to be the most complete team in college football and finished the regular season undefeated. The Bulldogs’ defense ranks first nationally and averages less than four yards allowed per play. The offense ranks sixth in the conference in total offense, led largely by quarterback Stetson Bennett.
After demolishing rival Georgia Tech 45-0 on Nov. 27, Georgia turns its sights to the SEC Championship and long-term, top-flight rival Alabama. An SEC crown would be the Bulldogs’ second under head coach Kirby Smart after 2017’s win, and would propel Georgia into the College Football Playoff with unprecedented momentum.
Tier Two: Alabama, Ole Miss
Alabama secured an 11-1 season finish after outlasting Auburn in overtime in this year’s Iron Bowl. Had the Crimson Tide lost, both its final ranking and playoff hopes could have been significantly altered. But after a mid-season loss to Texas A&M, Alabama and Nick Saban won their final six games of the year and are poised for the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide have won five of the past seven conference championships, and another would guarantee their place in the playoff.
Under Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss developed into one of the most exciting teams in college football. Its 10-2 finish indicates a significant step forward from 2020, and its only two losses were against SEC West rivals Alabama and Auburn. Quarterback Matt Corral garnered some Heisman interest after finishing the regular season third in the SEC in passing, combined with an able running attack. The Rebels’ 2021 exploits should land them a New Year’s Six bowl appearance.
Tier Three: Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee
Arkansas had its best start to the season in recent history. The Razorbacks were 4-0 and ranked eighth in the nation before falling to then-No. 2 Georgia in Athens on Oct. 2. Since that loss, Arkansas lost three of its remaining SEC matchups including a 38-23 loss to Auburn.
Undoubtedly, head coach and former Georgia line coach Sam Pittman has the Razorbacks trending in the right direction after an 8-4 overall record and their first bowl appearance since 2016.
Kentucky’s six-game unbeaten run was tied with Alabama for the SEC’s longest behind Georgia. But after a flawless start to the season, the Wildcats tapered in the second half and lost three of their final four SEC games. Along with a top-five SEC defense, running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. finished second in the SEC in rushing with 1,272 yards. Still, a final 9-3 record should put the Wildcats in a notable bowl.
Mississippi State capped a season of long strides with a loss to Ole Miss in the all-important Egg Bowl, but clung to a spot among the top half of the power rankings. Quarterback Will Rogers led the conference in passing by more than 500 yards and the Mississippi State Bulldogs posted program-altering wins over Auburn, Texas A&M and Kentucky en route to a 4-4 SEC finish.
Tennessee surpassed the majority of off-season projections by finishing 7-5 overall and 4-4 in the SEC. The Volunteers’ up-tempo offense led Tennessee to a top-four total offense finish in the conference. Alongside Alabama, Tennessee was the only team to have two receivers finish in the top 10 in passing yards. First-year head coach Josh Heupel has the Volunteers headed to their first bowl under his staff.
Tier Four: Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M
Auburn lost its last four games of the season, all of which were SEC contests, to finish 6-6 on the regular season. Under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, the Tigers claimed wins over Ole Miss and Arkansas, but failed to secure more statement victories. Auburn ranked in the top 10 in the conference in both passing and rushing, and while the Tigers’ defense finished SEC play ranked eighth in total defense, quarterback inconsistencies derailed its season.
LSU’s season featured a team far from its 2019 championship counterpart. The Tigers’ opening loss to UCLA was only a harbinger of complications to come, as LSU lost five of its final eight games and finished 6-6 overall. The mid-season news that head coach Ed Orgeron would leave after the season ended only added to the general uncertainty within the program. Despite their losing SEC record, the Bayou Bengals’ final game win over Texas A&M has LSU poised for a bowl game.
The Aggies finished with a 4-4 record but dropped both their first two and final two SEC games of their schedule, to land them just outside this year’s top three tiers. Defensively, Texas A&M was ranked third in the conference and gave up more than 20 points only three times. Injuries, specifically to the quarterback position, hindered head coach Jimbo Fisher’s offense for the majority of the season, and after a last-minute loss to LSU in the season finale, rumors surrounding his longevity in College Station have resurfaced.
Tier Five: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Florida had perhaps the most underwhelming season of any team in the conference. After a 2-6 finish in the SEC, which included losses to South Carolina and Missouri, the Gators enter the off-season in need of a new head coach and program rejuvenation. The Gators not only had the second worst in-conference record, but were also among the most inconsistent squads in the SEC. Florida’s final game win over Florida State likely spared Gator Nation a bowl-less winter, but not the disappointment that was the 2021 season.
Missouri’s 3-5 SEC campaign, although at times valiant, ultimately fell short of preseason aspirations. The Tigers’ 24-23 overtime win against Florida was the program’s best of the season, alongside wins against South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Although the Tiger offense was mediocre in the passing game, running back Tyler Badie led the conference with 1,604 rushing yards.
At 6-6 the Gamecocks finished their 2021 season with bowl aspirations, but in a conference filled with bowl-eligible teams, South Carolina could be left out. The team was shut out 30-0 by in-state rival Clemson in its final game of the season, and still has to address concerns on offense under head coach and former Georgia assistant Shane Beamer. South Carolina’s 3-5 SEC record, which includes a one-point win over Vanderbilt, lands them in this season’s bottom tier.
Vanderbilt was objectively the worst team in the conference this season, and was the only team in the SEC to not win an in-conference game. Behind an anemic offense, the Commodores ranked 14th in both total passing and receiving yards, and were 11th in rushing yards. After his first year as head coach, Clark Lea still has lots of work to do to make his team competitive in the SEC.