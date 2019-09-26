Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 4.
Tier 1: Alabama, Georgia, LSU
Georgia made perhaps the biggest statement of the weekend, outlasting Notre Dame 23-17 in the biggest non-conference game in Sanford Stadium history. While the Bulldogs still have some question marks, they proved that they are indeed one of the nation’s top teams. Alabama cruised past Southern Miss on Sept. 21 and keeps its spot at the top of the SEC. LSU’s offense, which scored 66 points in a win over Vanderbilt, is the real deal. But it’s defense is shaky. Both of LSU’s Power Five opponents have scored 38 points on Ed Ogeron’s squad. — Myan Patel
Tier 2: Auburn, Florida
Auburn is starting to make a case for a spot in our top tier. The Tigers traveled to College Station, Texas, and beat No. 17 Texas A&M 28-20. Freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw for just 100 yards but now has two wins over ranked opponents in four starts. Meanwhile, the Gators took care of business against lowly Tennessee. Starting quarterback Kyle Trask staked his claim for the job in the absence of injured Feleipe Franks. — Nathan Moore
Tier 3: Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri
Auburn’s win against Texas A&M doesn’t bode well for the Aggies, who still have to play Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Quarterback Kellen Mond looked good, but Texas A&M only had 56 rushing yards behind an offensive line that also gave up three sacks against the Tigers. Mississippi State will have its opportunity to beat Auburn on Sept. 28 after defeating Kentucky on Sept. 21. Missouri’s win over South Carolina didn’t boost its resume, but its defense still looks awfully good. One week after Gamecocks’ quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 324 yards against Alabama, Missouri limited him to 166 yards. —Henry Queen
Tier 4: Kentucky, South Carolina
Kentucky was defeated by Mississippi State on Sept. 21, its second loss in a row. The Wildcats have struggled in short yardage situations. On Sept. 28, Kentucky will face South Carolina in the battle of the fourth tier. The Gamecocks were held to only 16 total rushing yards against a strong Missouri defense on Sept 21. The outcome of this weekend’s game between Kentucky and South Carolina will shake up our fourth tier. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier 5: Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Tennessee
It’s been a rough go in the SEC’s bottom tier. Ole Miss fell to California in a Week 4 heartbreaker, and a trip to Tuscaloosa to face Alabama this week is daunting. Vanderbilt has a chance to get its first win after an 0-3 start when the Commodores take on a 1-2 Northern Illinois team that was trounced 44-8 by Nebraska on Sept. 14. Arkansas’s 31-24 loss to San Jose State, a Group of Five team, put a sour taste in its mouth before its game against Texas A&M. Florida defeated Tennessee 34-3, but the Vols get a Week 5 bye before hosting No. 3 Georgia on Oct. 5. — Augusta Stone
