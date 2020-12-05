Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 11 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama
No. 1 Alabama remains alone in tier one after its dominant 42-13 victory over then-No. 22 Auburn. The Crimson Tide did so without head coach Nick Saban roaming the sidelines, as he watched the game from home due to testing positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms, on Nov. 25. Quarterback Mac Jones had arguably his best game of the season, completing 18 of 26 pass attempts for 302 yards and five touchdowns. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught seven passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. In only eight games, Smith has 72 receptions for 1,074 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. This Saturday, Alabama travels to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face LSU, who holds a middling 3-4 record. Just one year removed from LSU’s 46-41 victory in the series, the Tigers are 29-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide leading into Saturday’s game. — Austin Roper
Tier two: Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia
Forever on the heels of the Crimson Tide, tier two remains the same for the fourth consecutive week. No. 5 Texas A&M heads to Auburn following its stunted 20-7 win over LSU a week ago. The Aggies hope to see quarterback Kellen Mond bounce back from his 32.4% passing performance to beat the Tigers, which are reeling from their blowout loss in the Iron Bowl last Saturday. No. 6 Florida is still unbeaten since Week 3. Despite a relatively tame 418-yard outing on Nov. 28, the Gators breezed through Kentucky 34-10. Heavy road underdogs, Tennessee enters Gainesville on a five-game slide to third-worst in the SEC East. No. 8 Georgia, alone in the tier with two losses, is off this week due to positive COVID-19 tests within Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs next take the field against Missouri on Dec. 12. — William Newlin
Tier three: Missouri, Auburn, LSU
Missouri remains in tier three following its 41-0 drubbing on Vanderbilt a week ago. After an 0-2 start to the season, the Tigers have gone 4-1 despite having two games postponed because of COVID-19 concerns. Missouri’s defense is trending in the right direction after allowing 41 points in a loss to Florida on Oct. 31. The Tigers’ shutout last week followed a defensive effort that surrendered only 10 points to South Carolina. Auburn lost the Iron Bowl last week for the seventh time in the last 10 seasons. The Tigers won three straight games before their matchup with the SEC juggernaut Alabama. Auburn does, however, face another difficult task at home with No. 5 ranked Texas A&M. LSU has not won back-to-back games yet in its post-national championship season. LSU narrowly defeated Arkansas two weeks ago and could only score a single touchdown last week against Texas A&M. It draws No. 1 Alabama this week, marking its most significant challenge of the year. — Griffin Callaghan
Tier four: Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina
Left in SEC purgatory, tier four has a mixed weekend ahead. Ole Miss isn’t playing Saturday after a narrow win over ailing Mississippi State. Arkansas looks to move forward after a close loss against LSU, but Missouri could pose a challenge for the Razorbacks. South Carolina, coming off a 45-16 beating from Georgia, turns its attention to Kentucky. The Wildcats could stand a chance at defeating the Gamecocks this weekend as South Carolina continues forward with an injured team and an interim coach. — Augusta Stone
Tier five: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Tier five features unranked teams looking to end their seasons on a positive note. Kentucky hosts South Carolina following its 34-10 loss at Florida last week. Kentucky has been outscored 97-13 in its last two games, and although South Carolina’s leading wideout Shi Smith returns after being sidelined with a concussion, the Wildcats are still predicted to win. Mississippi State will not play on Saturday, a week after its crushing loss to Ole Miss on Nov. 28. Last in the SEC West, the Bulldogs will play Auburn on December 12. Tennessee’s rough season won’t get any easier today as it’s set to host No. 6 Florida. Florida has won 14 of the last 15 in the series, and quarterback Kyle Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts duo appear on track to continue that trend. Tennessee will also be without Kivon Bennett — the Volunteers leader in tackles for loss and sacks. Bennett was dismissed from the team after he was arrested on gun and drug charges. Winless Vanderbilt made headlines last weekend, but it wasn’t due to a strong performance. Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalie Sarah Fuller made history kicking for the Commodores as the first woman at a Power Five school to compete on the football field. Following the loss at Missouri, opt-outs and COVID-19 have kept Vanderbilt from fielding a 53-man roster against Georgia this Saturday. The meeting has been postponed to December 19. — Gillian McIntyre
