Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers rank the teams of the SEC. Here are the rankings ahead of No. 4 Georgia's matchup with No. 12 Auburn:
Tier one: LSU, Alabama, Georgia
LSU emerged victorious over Alabama in last week’s tier-one matchup. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had a Heisman-worthy performance, completing 31 of his 39 passes for 393 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for another 64 yards on 14 carries. The Crimson Tide remained competitive throughout the 46-41 shootout, which leaves them in tier one despite the loss. Georgia took care of business in its 27-0 win over Missouri and travels to face No. 12 Auburn on the road. A victory over the Tigers would give the Bulldogs the SEC East crown for the third consecutive season. — Augusta Stone
Tier two: Florida, Auburn
Both No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Auburn are technically still in the hunt for the SEC championship, but it would take a miracle for the Tigers to end up in Atlanta. They host No. 4 Georgia in the first of their late-season rivalry games. Auburn opened as three-point underdogs at home, but it blew out the Bulldogs, 40-17, the last time the two met in Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2017. Meanwhile, Florida will travel to Missouri for their last conference game of the season and hope a Georgia loss opens the door for a potential SEC championship game appearance. — Nathan Moore
Tier three: Texas A&M, Tennessee
Texas A&M heads into competition against South Carolina after a bye week. The Aggies will need to come out unscathed before traveling to both Georgia and LSU to finish out the season. No one saw this one coming, but Tennessee has journeyed its way from rocky bottom to the third tier. The Volunteers have turned their season around and stolen Kentucky’s spot in a comeback win. If it can win out against Missouri and Vanderbilt, Tennessee will have ended up much better than it started. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier four: Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina
Kentucky blew a two-touchdown lead to Tennessee, and the Wildcats, barring an upset, should take care of UT-Martin and improve to .500. Missouri was pummeled by Georgia and failed to put up points for the first time this season. Now the Tigers host Florida, and Missouri has played much better at home. Perhaps an upset is in the cards, but it will take Missouri’s best game. South Carolina’s nosedive continues. The Gamecocks lost to Appalachian State, and Ryan Hilinski botched a game-winning touchdown. South Carolina is traveling to Texas A&M, which won’t be an easy team to beat. — Myan Patel
Tier five: Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
Things are getting even worse in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks fired head coach Chad Morris on Nov. 10 after they lost, 45-19, to Western Kentucky. Mississippi State and Ole Miss probably won’t be firing their head coaches soon, but their fan bases should anticipate big losses this weekend. The Bulldogs will face Alabama, and the Rebels will play LSU. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, couldn’t even muster a point against Florida in a 56-0 loss. — Henry Queen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.