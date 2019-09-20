Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 2.
Tier 1: Alabama, Georgia, LSU
Week 3 was stable at the top of the SEC, with Alabama, Georgia and LSU all posting dominant wins over South Carolina, Arkansas State and Northwestern State, respectively. Georgia will face its first real challenge of the season on Saturday when No. 7 Notre Dame arrives in Athens, but the Bulldogs will probably be the only top-tier SEC team challenged this week. Odds are that the Tide will roll all over Conference USA opponent Southern Miss, and LSU’s visit to 0-2 Vanderbilt is unlikely to cause much trouble for Ed Orgeron’s Tigers. — Augusta Stone
Tier 2: Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida
This will be an interesting week in the second tier. Auburn opened the year with a win over Oregon. Now, the Tigers head to Texas A&M and will try to hand the Aggies their second loss of the season. Florida just squeaked by Kentucky but lost Feleipe Franks to a season-ending ankle injury. Kyle Trask seems up to the challenge for the Gators as they host an underwhelming Tennessee team this weekend. These teams will likely stay hovering around tier two for a while, but they do provide some nice storylines for the next few weeks. — Myan Patel
Tier 3: Mississippi State, Missouri
Mississippi State’s one-touchdown loss to Kansas State on Sept. 14 isn’t the end of the world for the Bulldogs. Kansas State, ranked No. 25 in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll, could be a surprise contender in the Big 12. A more accurate barometer for Mississippi State will be its matchup against Kentucky on Sept. 21. Missouri has made its way back into the third tier after it won two blowouts, which were preceded by an upset loss to Wyoming. The Tigers’ defense ranks No. 1 in the SEC with 218 opponents’ yards per game. — Henry Queen
Tier 4: Kentucky, South Carolina
Both the Wildcats and the Gamecocks put in surprisingly strong performances against strong competition last week, albeit in losing efforts. Kentucky looked poised to beat Florida for the second straight year after 31 straight losses to the Gators going back to 1986, but a second-half comeback led by backup quarterback Kyle Trask was enough to get Florida over the line, 29-21. South Carolina hung 23 points on Alabama, but Tua Tagovailoa and the Tide’s offense overwhelmed the Gamecocks in the second half en route to a 47-23 victory. — Nathan Moore
Tier 5: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee
Ole Miss has shown progress so far this season but will be handed a reality check against California, which is looking for its first 4-0 start since 2015. Arkansas will play host to San Jose State this week, and the Razorbacks have handled out-of-conference opponents with ease so far this season. A winless Vanderbilt is coming off a bye weekend, but the Commodores don’t have a shot against LSU’s pass game. Even though Tennessee won its first game last week, the trip to Gainesville will not be a fun one for the Volunteers. — Anna Glenn Grove
