Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 3 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama, Georgia, Florida
Alabama remains a clear tier one team after its Week 2 performance against Texas A&M, where Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide dominated Jimbo Fisher’s squad thanks to a career-best performance from quarterback Mac Jones. Expect Alabama to roll over Ole Miss this week and maintain its top tier status. Georgia showed new life in its confident win over Auburn and heads into yet another competitive challenge with a hot Tennessee team that enters Sanford Stadium undefeated and with its best chance to upset the Bulldogs in years. Florida stays in tier one off another explosive offensive showing against South Carolina in Week 2 and will look to continue making progress as the Gators travel to face Texas A&M this week. — Augusta Stone
Tier two: Tennessee, Auburn
Undefeated this fall, No. 14 Tennessee jumped to tier two following its 35-12 rout of Missouri at home last week. With four rushing touchdowns against the Tigers, the Volunteers’ run game will be put to the test in Athens today against No. 3 Georgia’s NCAA third-best rushing defense. Auburn was manhandled by Georgia in its 27-6 loss in Athens last weekend. The Tigers’ humming four-touchdown offense against Kentucky in Week 1 was silenced, posting zero touchdowns and 216 total yards. Despite the loss, No. 13 Auburn remains in tier two this week heading into a home game against Arkansas, which is riding high off its upset of Mississippi State last week. The Tigers look for a resurgent performance by quarterback Bo Nix and stronger run defense to win today. — William Newlin
Tier three: LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas
After allowing 44 points in Week 1 to Mississippi State, LSU’s defense returned to its championship form of last season with a dominant 41-7 victory against Vanderbilt. The return of preseason All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. immediately helped, and LSU shouldn’t have any issues again this week against winless Missouri. Texas A&M, on the other hand, is preparing for its second-straight top 5 opponent in No. 4 Florida. At the very least, the Aggies need to show they deserve to share the field with the Gators if head coach Jimbo Fisher is to have any trust from fans that he’s the right coach to turn the program around. Arkansas backed up its respectable Week 1 performance against Georgia with a 21-14 victory over then-No. 16 Mississippi State. For that, the Razorbacks find themselves in tier three heading into Saturday’s matchup with No. 13 Auburn. — Austin Roper
Tier four: Mississippi State, Ole Miss
Mississippi State made a strong case for itself after defeating defending national champion LSU in Week 1, but was upset by Arkansas last Saturday. Stopping the Wildcats rushing attack could be a challenge for the Bulldogs as Kentucky leads the SEC in rushing attempts, yards per game and average yards per rush. Mississippi State is favored by 2.5 points, but running back Kylin Hill must be available this week after suffering an injury for the Bulldogs to cause trouble for the Wildcats. Alabama will be a tough SEC West competitor for Ole Miss. The Rebels only beat Kentucky by one point in overtime as the Wildcats’ kicker Matt Ruffolo missed the extra point kick. Alabama is looking impressive as ever, and Ole Miss' defense could have some issues as it ranks last in the nation in yards per play and total defense. — Gillian McIntyre
Tier five: South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri, Vanderbilt
South Carolina and Vanderbilt come in as a pair of 0-2 teams matching up against one another in this week’s bottom tier. South Carolina is pushing for its 12th consecutive win over Vanderbilt. The Commodores are coming off a dismantling at the hands of LSU where they struggled to pass the ball, with quarterback Ken Seals completing just 11 of his 25 passes for 113 yards. Missouri draws No. 17 LSU as it continues through a difficult opening schedule, facing Alabama and Tennessee in the first two weeks. A talented LSU group poses another challenge for an offense with only three offensive touchdowns through two games. Kentucky heads into its matchup with Mississippi State fresh off a disappointing loss to Ole Miss where the outcome was decided by a missed extra point. The Wildcats have the most prolific rushing attack in the SEC, averaging 276.5 points per game, but face a stout Mississippi State defense that gives up the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game. — Griffin Callaghan
