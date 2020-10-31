Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 6 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama
Jaylen Waddle’s season-ending ankle injury is a huge blow for Alabama’s high powered offense, but not a fatal one by any standard. The Crimson Tide still boast one of the most statistically dominant quarterbacks in Mac Jones, who ranks fourth, nationally, in total passing yards with 1,905. Alabama also has the depth at receiver to sustain the loss of Waddle, with DeVonta Smith’s emergence as a go-to option and sophomore John Metchie breaking out as a deep threat. Metchie is averaging a team best 23.76 yards per reception, 1.48 yards higher than Waddle’s number. Alabama draws a 1-3 Mississippi State team this week, which comes off three consecutive losses and a bye. The Crimson Tide, meanwhile, are 5-0 and have won each of their games by 15 points or more. Alabama’s defense has not been the suffocating force it has shown itself to be over the last few seasons, giving up an average of 427 yards to opposing offenses in 2020. The Crimson Tide offense has shown no issues keeping up with other high scoring offenses, and should not have a problem handling a Mississippi State group that scores only 18.5 points per game. — Griffin Callaghan
Tier two: Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida
Georgia is favored against Kentucky by 17, and will be looking to prove itself again after its 41-24 loss at Alabama. The Bulldogs had a bye week to regroup and put its pieces back together before traveling to Lexington, Kentucky. Georgia looked vulnerable for the first time since Week 1 last Saturday, and will need quarterback Stetson Bennett to clean things up after his three interceptions against Alabama. Texas A&M will host Arkansas and is favored by 13.5 points. The Aggies are 3-1 overall and have an eight game winning streak against the Razorbacks. Arkansas' defense has been successfully forcing turnovers this season — 10 interceptions in four games — so it will be interesting to watch its matchup against the Aggies offense led by Kellen Mond. Florida has had two weeks off amid a COVID-19 outbreak and will return tomorrow to host Missouri. There could be some issues regarding Florida's roster due to COVID-19 and Missouri will definitely be able to put up points. The Gators are favored by 12.5, and their talent should ultimately allow them to pull off a win against the Tigers. — Gillian McIntyre
Tier three: Auburn, Arkansas, Missouri
Auburn continues to stumble its way through 2020, squeaking past Ole Miss last week with a game-winning touchdown pass in the final minute. In a Tigers vs. Tigers showdown today, Auburn’s meager run defense will have to contain LSU’s ground game, which accumulated 276 yards and three touchdowns in a resurgent 52-24 win over South Carolina last week. Arkansas has already tied its total number of wins in 2019, but it’s still a steep underdog at No. 8 Texas A&M today. Although Ole Miss racked up 442 total yards against the Razorbacks on Oct. 17, quarterback Matt Corral’s seven turnovers gave Arkansas the 33-21 win. Arkansas can’t rely on two defensive touchdowns to beat the Aggies, and with its rush-first offense, the matchup favors Texas A&M’s SEC second-best run defense. Missouri looks for a third consecutive win to get over .500 at No. 10 Florida today, the Gators’ first game since Oct. 10 following a COVID-19 outbreak among players. All four of Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak’s touchdowns this season came against LSU, and he’ll need to find that production again to keep up with Florida’s offense. — William Newlin
Tier four: LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina, Mississippi State
LSU comes off a strong win against South Carolina into a matchup with Auburn where Ed Oregeron’s crew is favored. An LSU victory could catapult it out of tier four and cement its improvement. Kentucky hosts Georgia this week with a new quarterback in sophomore Joey Gatewood, and hopes of upsetting the Bulldogs. The Gamecocks, coming off their bad loss at LSU, goes into a matchup against competitive Texas A&M with odds stacked against them, while Mississippi State goes into a game against the SEC’s top team, Alabama, and has few hopes at an upset victory in Tuscaloosa. — Augusta Stone
Tier five: Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
Tennessee needed a respectable performance last Saturday against Alabama to avoid falling into tier five after barely avoiding it in last week’s power rankings. The Volunteers failed to do so, losing to the mighty Crimson Tide 48-17. Now in its bye week, Tennessee faces a three-game losing streak after posting eight-straight wins dating back to last season. What makes the Vols’ current losing stretch worse is that all three losses have come by at least 23 points. Their bye week couldn’t have come soon enough. Something’s gotta give between Ole Miss and Vanderbilt, as both have a combined record of 1-7 and will face off today at 4 p.m. ET. Following back-to-back 41-7 losses against LSU and South Carolina, the Commodores encountered numerous positive COVID-19 tests forcing them to go more than two weeks without a game. For as bad as Ole Miss’ season has been thus far, its offense has at least been exciting to watch. The Rebels are averaging 34.8 points per game this season, and quarterback Matt Corral has the conference’s second-most passing yards with 1,434. — Austin Roper
