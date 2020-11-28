Each week of the 2020 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 10 SEC competition.
Tier one: Alabama
Alabama remains in a tier of its own in the SEC, opening up at No. 1 in the season’s first College Football Playoff rankings and rolling forward into this year’s Iron Bowl. While Auburn has continued to show improvement each week, the Crimson Tide is favored by 24 1/2 points despite head coach Nick Saban testing positive for COVID-19. Saban won’t be coaching this week’s game, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will handle sideline duties in his absence. Still, it’s hard to see a scenario where Alabama doesn’t win over Auburn, even if it isn’t able to cover the massive spread. — Augusta Stone
Tier two: Texas A&M, Florida, Georgia
No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Florida lead tier two and are fighting for a chance at the College Football Playoff. The 5-1 Aggies will play for the first time since Nov. 7 and host 3-3 LSU in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M's Kellen Mond impresses at home, averaging a 71% completion rate, nine yards per attempt, seven touchdowns and no interceptions at Kyle Field this season. The 6-1 Florida Gators will face unranked Kentucky, who made the trip to Gainesville missing 18 players due to COVID-19 and injuries. Tight end Kyle Pitts is set to return to Florida's elite passing attack. Regaining this asset could be essential in order for the Gators to beat the top passing defense in the SEC on Saturday. Below Georgia’s chances at a SEC championship berth are dim and rely on Florida falling short in its last two games. A win over South Carolina is still needed for Georgia to prove worthy of its top-10 position and progress past its 20-17 loss to the Gamecocks in 2019. All eyes will be on quarterback JT Daniels to see if his 401 yards and four touchdown showing against Mississippi State was a fluke. On the other side of the ball, Georgia is now ranked No. 29 in the country in total defense after Mississippi State. — Gillian McIntyre
Tier three: Auburn, Missouri, LSU
Missouri is the only tier 3 Tigers team to feel a reprieve this week. No. 23 Auburn hits the road to face No. 1 Alabama in the Iron Bowl. The teams have split their last two matchups, but the Crimson Tide enter averaging 30.1 more points than their opponents across their seven consecutive wins this season. Nick Saban will be absent due to COVID-19, potentially offering an advantage to Auburn, which enters with a two-game winning streak. LSU matches up on the road with No. 5 Texas A&M. The Aggies haven’t lost since Week 2 against Alabama and have averaged 45 points in their previous two wins over Arkansas and South Carolina. LSU barely held out against Arkansas last week, and they’ll need stronger backfield pressure to limit Texas A&M at College Station. While Auburn and LSU travel to their top five opponents, Missouri hosts winless Vanderbilt today. Missouri held South Carolina to one score last week and looks to repeat its strong defensive showing to avoid becoming the Commodores’ first win of 2020. — William Newlin
Tier four: Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina
An impressive offensive output has not saved Ole Miss from a 3-4 record this year. The Rebels lead the SEC with 564.9 yards per game and 3,954 total yards through seven games this season. Those numbers are enough to win plenty of games, but Ole Miss counters its offense with an equally dismal effort of the defensive side. The Rebels surrender a league-worst 40.9 points per game but face a Mississippi State offense with as many, if not more, problems on offense. Arkansas is inactive this week after a three point loss to LSU because of a go-ahead late touchdown from the Tigers. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Missouri on Dec. 5 after their meeting was postponed earlier this season because of COVID-19 concerns. South Carolina has its annual meeting with Georgia this week one season removed from defeating the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. The Gamecocks endured an ugly 17-10 loss to Missouri last week and are massive underdogs to visiting Georgia. — Griffin Callaghan
Tier five: Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
Inept offenses and COVID-19 complications are the themes for tier five. Since defeating Tennessee 34-7 on Oct. 17, Kentucky has averaged just under 13 points per game with their only victory coming against winless Vanderbilt. Kentucky’s offense will need to score early and often on Saturday against a Florida team averaging 44.7 points per game this season. Mississippi State is shifting focus toward Ole Miss following the Bulldogs’ respectable 7-point loss to Georgia in Week 9. It’ll certainly be an Egg Bowl filled with contrasting strengths, as the Rebels average 41 points per game but the Bulldogs can only claim 17.4 per game. Tennessee and Vanderbilt were initially scheduled to play against one another on Saturday. After positive COVID-19 tests resulted in the postponement of Arkansas-Missouri, the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game was postponed to make up for the already postponed Vanderbilt-Missouri matchup that was scheduled for Oct. 17. Now, the Volunteers are in an idle week and the Commodores will play Missouri on Saturday. — Austin Roper
