Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 8.
Tier one: Alabama, LSU
These two remain at the top for the seventh consecutive week, and it won’t be long before one of them will set themselves apart as the best in the conference. The Tigers and the Crimson Tide will face off in two weeks in what will likely be a No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup, but first, LSU has to handle No. 9 Auburn at home this week. This year’s “Tiger Bowl” has big playoff implications, and LSU can’t afford to overlook this one. Alabama plays host to Arkansas and shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Razorbacks despite missing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to injury. — Nathan Moore
Tier two: Florida, Auburn, Georgia
Florida, Auburn and Georgia are all one loss away from seeing its College Football Playoff hopes go down the drain. The process of elimination could start on Oct. 26 when Auburn and its stout defensive line faces off against LSU and the nation’s second-best passing offense. The battle for the top of the SEC East takes place in two weeks in Jacksonville between Georgia and Florida. Both teams have bye weeks to prepare. — Henry Queen
Tier three: South Carolina, Missouri, Texas A&M
This is the spoiler section. South Carolina already upset Georgia, and the Gamecocks hung with Florida for most of the game on Saturday before eventually losing 38-27. Missouri is a puzzle, and the Tigers themselves may not know how to solve it. The Tigers need consistency. They are a sneaky 5-2 but the two losses are to Wyoming and Vanderbilt. As for Texas A&M, what could have been a statement year for Jimbo Fisher now feels like a wash. The Aggies snuck by Ole Miss and improved to 4-3 but still have trips to Georgia and LSU on their schedule. — Myan Patel
Tier four: Kentucky, Tennessee
In a rainy mess, Kentucky lost to Georgia and its offense put up no points. Kentucky’s defense has been consistently plagued by slow starts but kept Georgia from scoring in the entire first half. Kentucky will now have to face a Missouri team who was upset by Vanderbilt, and it will be a crucial win if Kentucky wants a chance at making it to a bowl game. Tennessee was destroyed by penalties in its loss to Alabama. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier five: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas
It’s a struggle down in tier five as the SEC’s bottom teams seek to keep their heads above water. Ole Miss was unable to fight off Texas A&M in its 24-17 loss on Oct. 19, and the Rebels continue to struggle through a five-game SEC stretch. Mississippi State was routed by a dominant LSU team 36-13 and will travel to face the Aggies next. Vanderbilt posted a surprising 21-14 victory over Missouri and earned its first conference victory of the season, leaving Arkansas as the only team in the SEC that has yet to record a conference win. The chance of a Razorback win is slim this week as Arkansas travels to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. — Augusta Stone
