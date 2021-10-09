Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 6 of competition.
Tier One: Alabama, Georgia
Alabama and Georgia have been the two teams in tier one all season, and after Week 5 it seems the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are heading towards a collision course in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. Both Alabama and Georgia faced teams that were off to hot starts to the season, and many were expecting Ole Miss and Arkansas to pull upsets last Saturday. Alabama shut down the high-powered Ole Miss offense, keeping the Rebels scoreless in the first half. Bryce Young and Brian Robinson Jr. stole the spotlight as the quarterback-running back duo combined for six total touchdowns. The Crimson Tide ended up with 160 more yards of total offense than the Rebels on the way to a 42-21 victory that was not as close as the score suggested. Alabama will try to tighten its stranglehold on the SEC West as they travel to College Station, Texas, to face a beat-up Texas A&M team in Week 6. Georgia hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks in an unexpected top-10 matchup. Leading up to Week 5, the Razorbacks had not allowed any points in the first quarter all season, but the Bulldogs put an end to that streak as they raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first 15 minutes. The Bulldogs racked up four sacks on defense and shutdown star Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks on their way to a second straight shutout of an SEC opponent. Georgia has outscored its last two opponents 99-0, and will look to continue its winning ways on the road against Auburn in Week 6. - Jack Duffey
Tier Two: Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss
Arkansas had its opportunity to break into the top tier of the SEC when the Razorbacks traveled to Athens to take on No. 2 Georgia. However, the Bulldogs confirmed that Arkansas were in the second tier with a 37-0 win. Arkansas ran for 75 yards, the lowest amount in the season and threw for 87 yards. The Razorbacks were coming off two wins against ranked opponents after defeating Texas and Texas A&M. However, the Bulldogs stopped Arkansas from making it a third and continued the separation from the top two tiers. Similar to Arkansas, Ole Miss came into its Week 5 matchup trying to pull an upset, but were defeated by Alabama 42-21 in its first loss in 2021. It was the Rebels’ lowest scoring game so far this season as the Crimson Tide held Ole Miss to 213 passing yards and 78 rushing yards. While Arkansas and Ole Miss lost their Week 5 matchups, Kentucky defeated Florida in Lexington, Kentucky for the first time in 35 years. The Wildcats’ defense held Florida to its lowest amount of the season, winning 20-10. Arkansas and Ole Miss have an opportunity to bounce back from their Week 5 loss as they face off against each other while Kentucky looks to continue its strong start to the season against LSU. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Three: Auburn, Florida
Auburn jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after defeating SEC West rivals LSU in Week 5. Head coach Bryan Harsin was critical of his team coming from behind in Auburn’s last three games, saying it is essential that the team does a better job. Against LSU, running back Jarquez Hunter recorded only 65 yards, but gave the Tigers their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter with a one-yard rush. Starting quarterback Bo Nix had 23 completions for 255 passing yards, and showed off his ability to run the ball, leading the team in rushing yards and recording a rushing touchdown. Auburn took its only loss so far this season against Penn State, and looks to add a conference win this Saturday against No. 2 Georgia. In the other division of the SEC, Florida lost to Kentucky 20-13 in Week 5, falling to Tier Three in this week’s power rankings. The Gators were held to only three points in the second half, but allowed 13, and quick mistakes led to Florida’s ultimate loss. In the beginning of the third quarter, Kentucky blocked a field goal attempt and ran it in for a touchdown. Quarterback Emory Jones then threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter that led to a Kentucky touchdown, its last score of the night. With their SEC Championship odds dwindling, the Gators will look to defeat Vanderbilt in Week 6. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Four: LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
LSU relinquished a fourth quarter lead and lost 24-19 at home to Auburn in Week 5. The loss is LSU’s second of the season and first to an SEC opponent, dropping out of the AP Top 25 Poll after the loss. The Tigers are looking to bounce back in Lexington against No. 16 Kentucky in Week 6. After an impressive 2-0 start to the season, Mississippi State has lost two of its last three games, but beat a then-ranked Texas A&M 26-22 in Week 5. The Bulldogs find themselves tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings entering a bye week. Mississippi State’s next game is against Alabama on Oct. 16. In Week 5, Tennessee followed its loss to Florida with a dominant 62-24 win over Missouri. The 62 points are the Volunteers’ largest single-game total of the season, and helped even Tennessee’s SEC record. The Volunteers will have another chance to gain ground in the SEC East with a Saturday home contest against a reeling football program in South Carolina. Texas A&M enters the weekend previewing what is perhaps their biggest game of the season when No.1 Alabama comes to town. The Aggies rivaled Alabama for top spot in the SEC West just two weeks ago, but consecutive losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State have derailed what Jimbo Fisher and his coaching staff hoped to be a title-contending team. The good news for the Aggies: the 12th man should be loud and proud in College Station for Texas A&M’s fourth home game of the year. - Matthew Welsh
Tier Five: Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
At the bottom of the barrel in the SEC are three teams from the SEC East. Missouri, who sits at 2-3 on the year, have endured an up-and-down season to date. The Tigers started the season with a win before losing to No. 16 Kentucky by seven points. Then after yet another win, Missouri lost in overtime to Boston College and in blowout fashion to Tennessee. The Tigers and quarterback Connor Bazelak will look to bounce back in Week 3 when they take on North Texas. South Carolina is probably the best team of tier five as it boasts wins over Troy, Eastern Illinois and East Carolina. The Gamecocks largest loss of the year came against Georgia in Week 3 by a score of 40-13. They also lost to Kentucky by six in one of the closest games Kentucky has played this year. South Carolina will travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee this weekend. Vanderbilt is by far the worst team in the SEC this season. The Commodores resume falls way below the level of both Missouri and South Carolina thus far. After losing to East Tennessee State to start the year, Vanderbilt found one of its two wins when it beat Colorado State 24-21. Back-to-back losses to Stanford and Georgia put the Commodores at 1-3 before they bounced back against Connecticut. Head coach Clark Lea will have a tall task when he and his team travel to Florida to take on the Gators this weekend. - Jake Jennings