Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 2 of competition.
Tier One: Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M
Alabama opened its national title defense with a resounding 44-13 victory over No. 14 Miami. Alabama’s offense didn’t miss a beat with new starting quarterback Bryce Young. He threw for 344 yards and four touchdown passes, which set school records for a quarterback’s debut. Alabama looks like the team to beat in college football, which should come as no surprise given the incredible track record under Nick Saban. Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3 in its highly anticipated season-opening matchup thanks to a stifling defensive performance. Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean led a front seven that held Clemson’s offense to two rushing yards and sacked D.J. Uiagelelei seven times. The Bulldog offense was not so impressive, but the Clemson defense is also one of the best in the country. Todd Monken’s offense will need to show improvement as the team moves through the season, but getting a win over Clemson shows Georgia belongs at the top of the SEC with Alabama. Texas A&M beat Kent State 41-10 in the Aggies opener, and while the final score was comfortable, it wasn’t a perfect win. Quarterback Haynes King threw three interceptions. He’ll need to cut down on turnovers if Texas A&M wants to get a winning streak going before they face Alabama in Week 6. The Aggies’ rushing attack, led by Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, put up a fantastic 303 yard performance against the Golden Flashes. Texas A&M’s defense posted a strong group performance as well, with three interceptions and five sacks of Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum. The Aggies will need to improve to challenge Alabama for the SEC West, but they certainly look like the biggest threat coming out of week one. -Stuart Steele
Tier Two: Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky
All three teams started their 2021 season with victories with Florida defeating Florida Atlantic and Kentucky defeating Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 4. Ole Miss closed out the first week of college football on Sept. 6 in Atlanta against Louisville, and impressed with a 43-21 win over the Cardinals in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Without the presence of head coach Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss starting quarterback threw for 381 yards and one touchdown. Ole Miss evenly distributed its rushing attack with Jarod Conner, Matt Corral and Jerrion Ealy all rushing for a touchdown with Conner rushing for two touchdowns. While Florida did win its season opener, quarterback Emory Jones threw two interceptions against FIU. The Gators open their SEC competition next week against Alabama, and the offense will need to be more efficient to pull the upset. Kentucky was led by quarterback Will Levis who threw for 367 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Wildcats’ rushing attack was led by Chris Rodriguez who ran for 125 yards and one touchdown. Kentucky opens its SEC schedule today against Missouri, and it will be a chance to see how the Wildcats compare to other conference opponents. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Three: LSU, Missouri, Auburn
LSU was ranked No. 16 in the nation heading into its week one matchup against UCLA. The Tigers were looking to return to their 2019 national championship form against the Bruins after a disappointing 2020 season, but an inconsistent and sluggish showing on offense and a lackluster showing on defense caused them to return to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 0-1 after suffering a 38-27 loss. If the Tigers suffer another lost season, head coach Ed Orgeron could be on the hot seat. Auburn had a field day in a 60-10 win over Akron on Saturday, the first win of the Bryan Harsin era. Starting quarterback Bo Nix completed 20 passes on 22 throws for 275 yards and three touchdowns in an offensive explosion. The Tigers seem to be clicking in all facets of the game heading into their game with Alabama State on Saturday and a looming matchup at Penn State in Week 3. Missouri struggled at times in a 34-24 win against Central Michigan on Saturday. Connor Bazelak threw for two touchdowns and 257 yards, but the Tigers’ defense kept the Chippewas in the game until the fourth quarter. Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri were able to pull away off of a massive rushing performance from Tyler Badie who put up 203 yards on 25 carries. Missouri kicks off its SEC slate against Kentucky on Saturday in a matchup that will set the tone for the SEC East divisional race heading into the rest of the season. - Jack Duffey
Tier Four: Arkansas, Mississippi State
Both Mississippi State and Arkansas matched up against Conference USA opponents in Week 1 and both teams came out victorious. Arkansas started the year with a 38-17 victory over Rice. The Razorbacks offense struggled early as they found themselves down 10-7 at the half. Quarterback KJ Jefferson stepped up in the second half as the Arkansas offense flexed its muscles putting up 31 points in the final two frames. Running back Trelon Smith also showed his value rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts. The Razorbacks will take on No. 15 Texas this weekend in their first real test of the season. Mississippi State will also have its first Power Five test this weekend when the Bulldogs take North Carolina State. The Bulldogs narrowly escaped a scare in Week 1 when they defeated Louisiana Tech 35-34 on the back of a game-winning blocked field goal. Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers threw for 370 yards and three touchdowns on 47 attempts while running back Jo’quavious Marks rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs defense will have to step up in Week 2 after giving up 34 points and 369 total yards to Louisiana Tech. - Jake Jennings
Tier Five: Vanderbilt, Tennessee, South Carolina
While Tennessee and South Carolina came out of Week 1 with a win, Vanderbilt fell to underdog Eastern Tennessee State 23-3. The Commodores allowed three turnovers in the fourth quarter alone, which gave ETSU 10 more points to cap off the game. The Commodores have not won since the last time they met the Buccaneers on Nov. 23, 2019. Vanderbilt and South Carolina are two of three SEC teams that have yet to play an FBS team. South Carolina’s defense proved strong, shutting out Week 1 opponents Eastern Illinois. The Gamecocks also rushed for 254 yards in its season opener, but new head coach Shane Beamer has a grueling schedule to prove his team’s ability. Tennessee defeated Bowling Green 38-6 in Week 1, and will take on Pittsburgh this Saturday. The Volunteers held the Falcons to only 32 rushing yards and kept them from reaching the end zone. Starting quarterback Joe Milton III passed for 139 yards over 23 total attempts, while the rushing game was led by Tiyon Evans with 120 yards and a touchdown. The Volunteers’ Week 1 win against a struggling Bowling Green program is yet to prove them as an SEC competitor for the 2021 season. -Katherine Lewis