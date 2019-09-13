Each week of the 2019 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings after Week 2.
Tier one: Alabama, Georgia, LSU
Georgia and Alabama are joined by LSU this week after the biggest win the SEC has produced this season. Not only did LSU walk out of D.K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with a win, but the Tigers did it on the back of an outstanding offensive performance. Quarterback Joe Burrow led the Tigers to a 45-point effort, with the senior completing 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns. Allowing 38 points on defense is certainly a concern, but if the LSU offense can replicate this performance come SEC play, it’ll provide a formidable challenge to even the best defenses in the conference. — Nathan Moore
Tier two: Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida
Auburn slid past Tulane 24-6 after a slow start to the game. For now, its impressive win over Orgeon keeps Auburn near the top. Texas A&M lost to No. 1 Clemson on Sept. 7. One positive from the game was an Aggie defense that held Clemson far below its average number of points in a single game. Florida shut out Tennessee-Martin on Sept. 7. It was exactly the kind of win the Gators needed after an unimpressive 24-20 win against Miami. — Anna Glenn Grove
Tier three: Mississippi State
Mississippi State moved right on by Southern Miss this week with a 38-15 victory despite losing senior starting quarterback Tommy Stevens at the end of the first half due to a right shoulder injury. Freshman backup Garrett Shrader was able to manage the offense for the rest of Saturday’s game. This week’s matchup against Kansas State, which has outscored its first two opponents 101-14, may pose a bigger test for the Bulldogs if Stevens isn’t healthy. — Augusta Stone
Tier four: Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri
These three teams can be summed up with one word: mediocre. They’re just there. Kentucky and South Carolina lost their starting quarterbacks to season-ending injuries but haven’t faced dire consequences yet. The Wildcats are 2-0 with wins over Toledo and Eastern Michigan. They will face Florida on Sept. 14. South Carolina bounced back from a loss to North Carolina in Week 1 by drubbing Charleston Southern 72-10. Missouri moves up one tier after beating West Virginia 38-7 on Sept. 7. — Myan Patel
Tier five: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee
If the SEC’s reputation takes any type of hit this year, the blame lies with these teams. Ole Miss topped Arkansas by a two touchdowns on Sept. 7, but the Razorbacks are one of the SEC’s worst teams. In Week One, Arkansas barely beat Portland State, an FCS team. Vanderbilt lost to Purdue by 18 points, but the Commodores are flying high compared to their in-state rival. The Tennessee Volunteers are experiencing a new type of low after losing to Georgia State and BYU two weeks in a row. — Henry Queen
