Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 11 of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
Georgia remains the clear-cut top team in the SEC after defeating Tennessee 41-17 on the road. The last time the Bulldogs went undefeated in the conference was 39 years ago in 1982, a season that culminated in a 27-23 Sugar Bowl loss to Penn State. Georgia is very likely on its way to the second appearance in the College Football Playoff since the advent of the four team tournament ahead of the 2014 season. Kirby Smart’s defense remains the best in the FBS, allowing just 7.6 points per game. The offense has held up its end of the bargain as well, putting up 38.7 points per game and averaging an efficient 6.89 yards per play, the eighth-best mark in the FBS. Stetson Bennett’s ability to lead this team to a national championship remains a major question for many, but his performance so far this season has been consistently strong. Georgia rushed for a season-high 274 yards against Tennessee, and riding the balanced approach should be a strong strategy for the offense. Georgia’s last two games are against FCS opponent Charleston Southern and in-state rival Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs will be heavily favored to win both games and finish the regular season 12-0 ahead of the SEC Championship game. - Stuart Steele
Tier Two: Alabama, Ole Miss
After a blowout win against New Mexico State in Week 11, Alabama remains in tier Two. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide used four different quarterbacks to combine for a total of 340 passing yards, with Bryce Young starting and leading the team with 270 yards. Alabama held New Mexico State to 138 total offensive yards and only nine on the ground. While Alabama recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for a loss, it also allowed two sacks and nine tackles for a loss. The Tide now ranks first in the SEC in points per game, averaging 44.6 this season. Alabama has heavily utilized its passing game this year, with Young ranking 12th in the nation with 3,025 yards and the team averaging 322.6 passing yards per game. The Tide lands in second place for the third week in a row in the College Football Playoff. Next, Alabama will take on No. 25 Arkansas at Bryant-Denny Stadium before rounding out its regular season in the Iron Bowl against Auburn.
Ole Miss jumps to tier Two after defeating Texas A&M at home, holding the Aggies to only 19 points. Quarterback Matt Corral threw for 247 yards and a touchdown on Saturday, and the Rebels added 257 more yards and another touchdown in the rushing game. Ole Miss shut Texas A&M out in the first half before a comeback performance by the Aggies brought them close in the fourth quarter. AJ Finley, an Ole Miss defensive back, unofficially ended the game with a 52-yard pick six with less than five minutes left in the game to extend the Rebels’ lead to 16. After an impressive showing against Texas A&M, Ole Miss ranks first in the SEC in yards per game, averaging 522.2 through 10 games this season. After its win on Saturday, Ole Miss jumped to No. 12 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings. The 8-2 Rebels will take on two more SEC opponents in Vanderbilt and Mississippi State to finish off their regular season. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Three: Arkansas, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M
Arkansas comes into this Week as the No. 21 team in the country ahead of its matchup with Alabama. The Razorbacks have wins over big names including Mississippi State, Texas and Texas A&M, However, the Razorbacks’ three losses push them farther back into the rankings. Wide receiver Treylon Burks has been a bright spot this season for Arkansas. Burks currently sits at third in the SEC in total with 796 yards. The connection of Burks and quarterback KJ Jefferson will be key to the Razorbacks success throughout the rest of the season.
Mississippi State slots into the 25th and final spot of the College Football Playoff Rankings this week. The Bulldogs currently sit as the only four-loss team in the CFP Rankings, however, the resume of wins speaks for itself. Mississippi State has wins over two currently ranked teams, No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 20 NC State, as well as wins over Auburn and Kentucky. Quarterback Will Rogers leads the SEC and sits second in the nation in passing yards, with 3,722, and leads all of college football in completion percentage with 75.7% to date. The Bulldogs are set to take on Tennessee State this weekend before clashing with No. 12 Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl next week.
Tennessee currently sits at 5-5 after a home loss to No. 1 Georgia last weekend. The Volunteers put up the best offensive performance against the Bulldogs top-rated defense of any team to face them this season. They scored 17 points, the most against Georgia thus far, and passed for 332 yards, more than any other quarterback to face the Bulldogs. Tennessee finishes the season out with an easy schedule, facing South Alabama and Vanderbilt over the final two weeks. It is likely the Volunteers will reach bowl eligibility but unlikely they will move up to tier two.
Texas A&M is the highest ranked team in tier three despite having lost to two of the other three teams in the tier. The Aggies, ranked No. 16, welcome Prairie View to town this weekend before traveling to LSU next week for the season finale. The team likely boasts the strongest win of any team in the country this season, as they beat No. 2 Alabama a few weeks ago. Losses to Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss have pushed Texas A&M out of College Football Playoff and SEC Championship conversations. However, the team could very well make a new year's six bowl if it wins out. - Jake Jennings
Tier Four: Auburn, LSU, Kentucky
Auburn is coming into its game against South Carolina having lost two-straight SEC games. The Tigers lost to Texas A&M 20-3 before blowing a 28-3 lead against Mississippi State and lost 43-34. The Bulldogs’ 43 points was the most Auburn has allowed all season, with 20 of those coming in the fourth quarter compared to Auburn’s six points in the final quarter. The Tigers allowed quarterback Will Rogers to have one of his best games of the season, throwing for 415 yards and six touchdowns. Auburn will go on the road to play South Carolina, and is favored over the Gamecocks. With a game against Alabama in the final week of the season, this is Auburn’s best chance to earn one more SEC win, moving its schedule to 7-5 on the 2021 season ahead of a bowl game.
Similar to Auburn, LSU has lost consecutive conference games. The Tigers have lost to Arkansas, Alabama and Ole Miss to bring their record to 4-6 and needing to win the remaining two games of the season to stay bowl eligible just two seasons after winning a national championship. Against the Razorbacks, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. However, Nussmeier’s season is over as head coach Ed Orgeron announced he will not play another snap to preserve his redshirt status for this season. Freshman quarterback Matt O’Dowd will back up sophomore quarterback Max Johnson for the last two games of the season.
Kentucky closed out its SEC schedule last season with a 34-17 win over Vanderbilt, and will play New Mexico State before ending its season with in-state rival Louisville to end the season. Last week, the Wildcats were led by running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. who ran for 114 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Rodriguez Jr. is currently second in the SEC with 1032 rushing yards. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Five: Florida, Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
After a nerve racking first half last week against Samford, the Gators escaped the Swamp with a 70-52 win over the Bulldogs to pull to 5-5 on the season. But if it was not for a late-game performance from quarterback Emory Jones, Florida may have suffered its worst loss in recent history. Jones’ six total touchdowns and 464 passing yards pushed the Gators to victory. Still, a win of this nature, against an unranked, in-state opponent, does not do enough to pull Florida up from the bottom tier. After losing three of their last four games, the Gators have another chance to break .500 with an away win against Missouri this weekend.
Likewise, the Missouri Tigers also enter the weekend with a 5-5 record, with SEC wins over Vanderbilt and South Carolina, fellow members of the bottom tier. The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks 38-21 in Columbia, South Carolina, last week, and the SEC’s leading rusher Tyler Badies posted 209 total yards of offense. Connor Bazelak tossed for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the win. A win at home over a reeling Florida program would be season-defining for the Tigers, who still have post season bowl game aspirations.
South Carolina has consistently been the among worst teams in the SEC for the majority of the fall, and is a returning member of tier five. The Gamecocks, despite winning three of their last six contests, have not been a winning football team since their loss to Tennessee in early October. Despite a 14-point fourth quarter, South Carolina could not overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit, and lost to the Tigers by three. South Carolina’s final SEC game of the year comes against Auburn who is also coming off of a loss last week.
Vanderbilt has not left tier five since the onset of the college football season largely due to a program rebuild, new head coach and absence of recent SEC success in recent years. The Commodores’ 34-17 loss last week to Kentucky is their fourth-straight defeat. The Commodores are also the only team in the SEC without an in-league victory this season. Vanderbilt gets two more chances to rectify that SEC trend, with clashes against Ole Miss this Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee and the Volunteers next weekend on the road. - Matthew Welsh