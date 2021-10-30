Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 9 of competition.
Tier One: Georgia
After observing a bye week in Week 8, Georgia remains the lone SEC competitor in Tier One. The Bulldogs sit at the top of the AP Poll after being unanimously voted No. 1 for the second week in a row. Georgia’s defense has dominated through seven games, ranking first in the FBS in total defense, allowing 208.3 yards per game and in scoring defense, allowing only 6.57 points per game. The Bulldogs also sit at second in rushing and passing defense. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has started the past three games for Georgia after JT Daniels was sidelined with a lat injury, and has had a strong showing thus far. Passing for 996 yards over 57 completions, Bennett has recorded 11 touchdowns. As Daniels continues to recover, the starting quarterback position remains in the air by game. Despite starting off the season with an overwhelming number of injuries to key players, Georgia’s young offensive players have stepped up to lead the team to scoring 38.4 points per game. True freshmen wide receivers Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey have posted a combined 711 yards and eight touchdowns. The Bulldogs will return to action at the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party against unranked Florida on Saturday. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Two: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss
Alabama pulled away from an inferior Tennessee team in the fourth quarter to defeat the Volunteers 52-24. Quarterback Bryce Young had another strong performance, passing for 371 yards and two touchdowns and adding 42 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The one concern coming out of the Tennessee game for the Crimson Tide is the big plays allowed through the air. The Volunteers hit two touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and those plays were a big reason they were able to hang around in the game until the fourth quarter. At 7-1, Alabama remains in pole position to win the SEC West. The Crimson Tide will have the weekend off before they face LSU next week.
Kentucky had a bye week last week after suffering their first defeat of the season against Georgia. The Wildcats are 6-1, and still have a conceivable path to the College Football Playoff or a high profile bowl game if things break right for the team. For the most part, it will be a matter of taking care of business for Kentucky, as there are no ranked teams remaining on their schedule. The Wildcats will head to Starkville to take on Mississippi State this weekend, where they haven’t won a game in over a decade. If Kentucky wants to continue to prove that the program as a whole has changed and now belongs at the top level of the SEC, these are the kinds of games that need to be victories on a consistent basis.
Ole Miss defeated LSU 31-17 last week, dominating the Tigers on the ground to the tune of 265 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Lane Kiffin’s second season at the helm for the Rebels has been a resounding success so far, outside of the tough loss to Alabama earlier this year. Quarterback Matt Corral continues to play efficiently, with 24 total touchdowns and only one interception on the year. The offense as a whole ranks third in the FBS with 541.1 yards per game. The Rebels defense also impressed against LSU, holding the Tigers to just 17 points and only 77 rushing yards. Ole Miss is hoping to get back two key weapons, wide receivers Braylon Sanders and Jonathan Mingo, for the stretch run as they try to run the table and keep the pressure on Alabama in the SEC West race. -Stuart Steele
Tier Three: Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M
Auburn has had a decent start to Brian Harsin’s tenure as the Tigers head coach. They boast a 5-2 record including wins over LSU and Arkansas. The Tigers’ loss column could hold up against just about anybody as both losses came to No. 20 Penn State and No. 1 Georgia. Auburn ranks sixth in the SEC and 30th in the country in total offense to date behind quarterback Bo Nix. When Nix plays well Auburn does too. Nix and the Tigers have a tough matchup against No. 10 Ole Miss at home this weekend. LSU is probably the worst of the tier three teams. The Tigers sit at 4-4 with losses to UCLA, Auburn, Kentucky and Ole Miss. LSU’s most impressive wins include Mississippi State and Florida. After the recent news that head coach Ed Orgeron will be leaving Baton Rouge after the season means even more distractions for the team as the season comes to an end. While this week is a bye week for LSU, next week they travel to take on Alabama where things could get even worse. Texas A&M is possibly a win away from moving up to tier two. The Aggies have an impressive resume including an upset win over Alabama, however, after their bye week this weekend, the team faces back-to-back ranked opponents. Holding A&M back this season is losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State in consecutive weeks. After the losses there was speculation around quarterback Zach Calzada and his ability. Calzada stepped up against Alabama, throwing for285 yards and three touchdowns. Since his coming out party, Calzada has been good, pushing the Aggies through a three game win streak. - Jake Jennings
Tier Four: Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee
After losing three consecutive conference games, Arkansas got its first win since its Sept. 25 when the Razorbacks defeated AR-Pine Bluff 45-3. The Razorbacks got off to an impressive start to the season, climbing as high as No. 8 in the nation, but lost three consecutive games to put them outside the top-25. The Razorbacks’ hardest part of the schedule is over after playing four consecutive ranked opponents. Arkansas looks to get back on track in the SEC when it faces Mississippi State.
Florida, who already has three conference losses, comes into its game with No. 1 Georgia trying to bounce back from a 49-42 defeat to LSU. The Gators’ defense surrendered more points to the Tigers than any game previously. The biggest question surrounding Florida is the quarterback position, as head coach Dan Mullen said the Gators will use both Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones. Both quarterbacks are viable options to run the ball, and will need to be able to run and throw successfully for a chance to score on the top defense in the country.
Mississippi State faces SEC East opponent Kentucky after the Bulldogs defeated Vanderbilt 45-6 in the previous week. It was the most points Mississippi State has scored all season, largely behind quarterback Will Rogers. He threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns on 57 attempts, while also throwing two interceptions. The Bulldogs will face a Kentucky team fresh off a bye week following its 30-13 loss to Georgia.
Tennessee is currently observing a bye week after the Volunteers lost 52-24 to Alabama. Tennessee has now lost two consecutive SEC games after losing to Ole Miss 31-26 at home in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers will face No. 12 Kentucky in their next game before hosting No. 1 Georgia. Following the worst defensive performance of the season, Tennessee’s bye week could be the perfect timing to try and fix the defense before two of its toughest games of the season. - Drew Hubbard
Tier Five: Missouri, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
After nearly winning its first conference game of the season two weeks ago, Vanderbilt struggled heavily against Mississippi State, losing 45-6 to stay 0-4 in SEC play. It was the fourth time this season the Commodores could not score a touchdown after doing so against East Tennessee State, Georgia and Florida. The only points Vanderbilt put up against Mississippi State were two field goals from Joseph Bulovas. The Commodores struggled heavily on the ground, gaining nine total rushing yards on 17 attempts. The positive Vanderbilt can take away from its defeat was the defense's two interceptions on the day. The Commodores have 10 interceptions this season, which is third in the conference behind Alabama and South Carolina who have 11. Vanderbilt will have a chance to earn its first SEC win of the season when it faces fellow tier five team, Missouri on Saturday.
As the only other team in the SEC without a conference win, Missouri has its best chance to avoid last place in the SEC East when it faces Vanderbilt. The Tigers are coming off a bye week, with their last game being a 35-14 loss to Texas A&M. Aggies’ running back Isaiah Spiller ran for 168 yards and one touchdown. The Tigers’ offense put up its lowest amount of points this season, and threw two interceptions while throwing for 230 yards. Missouri couldn’t score through the air, and had to rely on the ground game to score both its touchdowns. The Tigers have had a rough 2021 season, but their game against Vanderbilt could be their best chance to win an SEC game.
The Gamecocks are currently in a bye week as they prepare to take on Florida on Nov. 6. In its last game, South Carolina had one of its worst defensive performances of the season when Texas A&M scored 44 points. It was the Gamecocks’ largest margin of defeat as they lost 44-14. South Carolina could not stop the Aggies’ rushing attack as Devon Achane and Isaiah Spiller both ran for over 100 yards and one touchdown. The Gamecocks’ only conference win was a 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt. As they prepare for Florida, they will need to prepare for a heavy rushing attack as the Gators currently ranks fourth in the SEC with 1781 rushing yards. - Drew Hubbard