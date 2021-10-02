Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 5 of competition.
Tier One: Alabama, Georgia
Alabama and Georgia are the top-two ranked teams in the country and for good reason. The Crimson Tide are off to a perfect 4-0 start with three wins over a 30-point margin. The closest game Alabama has played was its 31-29 win over No. 10 Florida in Gainesville, Florida. Quarterback Bryce Young ranks second in the country in touchdowns thrown with 15 and 19th in the nation in passing yards with 1,124.
The Crimson Tide face yet another test as they welcome No. 12 Ole Miss this weekend. Georgia sits just behind the Tide at No. 2 in the country. However, the Bulldogs win against Clemson is becoming less impressive as the Tigers continue to fall in the rankings. Georgia started the season with a 10-3 win over Clemson before posting three straight blowout wins to UAB, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Kirby Smart’s team is strongest on defense where it ranks first in the country in total defense, allowing only 181.8 yards per game.
The Bulldogs have only allowed one total touchdown from an opposing offense, a statistic that also ranks Georgia at No. 1 in the country. The defense could be a key when No. 8 Arkansas visit’s Athens this weekend to give Georgia its first true test.
— Jake Jennings
Tier Two: Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss
No. 8 Arkansas will face off against a top-10 opponent for the second week in a row in No. 2 Georgia after defeating then-No. 7 Texas A&M in Week 4. The Razorbacks have defeated each of their first four opponents by double digits, but Georgia should give them one of their biggest challenges yet this season. Quarterback KJ Jefferson and wide receiver Treylon Burks both left the game against Texas A&M with apparent injuries, but are both listed as probable to play in Week 5.
Arkansas’ offense is heavily led by Burks and running back Trelon Smith. Burks accounts for 373 of the Razorbacks’ 876 receiving yards this season, and Smith has 298 of their 1,044 rushing yards. Arkansas’ defense has also proven stout in 2021, holding its opponents to only 14.5 points per game.
The noon matchup is likely to be a battle for both teams. On the other side of the SEC, Florida defeated unranked Tennessee 38-14 in Week 4. Starting quarterback Emory Jones had an impressive game against the Volunteers, putting up 209 passing yards for two touchdowns and recording a career-high 144 yards rushing. The Gators also scored two touchdowns on the ground from Malik Davis and Nay’Quan Wright, while the defense recorded four sacks and seven tackles for a loss.
Florida will travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on SEC rivals Kentucky Saturday, and is heavily favored to win. Finally, Ole Miss has climbed the rankings after dominating its first three opponents of the season. It will face a challenging test this week, facing off against Alabama on the road. Rebels quarterback Matt Corral has dominated this season, throwing for 997 yards and nine touchdowns through three games, and has yet to throw an interception.
The Rebels’ rushing game averages nearly 300 yards per game, led by junior Jerrion Ealy, while the receivers have put up 1,010 yards this season. Ole Miss looks to continue its success with an upset against the first-ranked Crimson Tide in Week 5.
— Katherine Lewis
Tier Three: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M
Tier three of this week’s SEC Power Rankings includes three one-loss programs and an undefeated Kentucky. The Wildcats have yet to lose this season after beating four inferior opponents. Kentucky is also already 2-0 in SEC play, its latest win being a 16-10 victory over South Carolina. Although undefeated, a lackluster Kentucky offense will look to rebound this weekend against the No. 10 Florida Gators.
Texas A&M is still nursing its wounds after a 20-10 loss to Arkansas last week in Dallas. With the Aggies’ quarterback position still uncertain due to injury, the offense’s anemic point production fails to resemble Jimbo Fisher teams of old. Texas A&M welcomes Mississippi State to College Station, Texas, for Week 5, in hopes of turning the season and offensive proficiency around.
Auburn, after narrowly losing to now No. 4 Penn State in Week 3, had a scare against unranked Georgia State last week. The Tigers found themselves down in the fourth quarter and needed a late touchdown to outlast Panthers. Auburn’s one loss on the season is to a highly-ranked, non-conference opponent, which keeps them in the conversation for the SEC title, should the Tigers perform against formidable SEC West opponents. The first test is this weekend in the battle of the Tigers as Auburn takes on LSU on the road. Notably, Auburn starting quarterback Bo Nix was lifted in last week’s game in favor of T.J. Finley who led Auburn to the win.
LSU lost its first game of the season to UCLA, but has since won three straight games including a three-point win over SEC foe Mississippi State. The Bayou Bengals hope to keep pace with other SEC West powerhouses with a dominant home performance against Auburn. A lack of LSU running game coupled with Auburn’s questions at quarterback could make for one of the more intriguing SEC games of the weekend slate.
— Matthew Welsh
Tier Four: Mississippi State, Missouri
Mississippi State and Missouri both remain in tier four after suffering close losses to solid teams. Mississippi State was down 28-10 in the fourth quarter against LSU and a late comeback attempt came up just short as the Tigers prevailed 28-25. Even though it ended in a heartbreaking loss, the late comeback was a good sign for Mississippi State heading forward, as quarterback Will Rogers finished the game leading three consecutive scoring drives, each ending in a touchdown pass from Rogers.
Mississippi State will need its quarterback to play at a high level if the Bulldogs hope to have a productive season, as five ranked teams remain on their schedule including No. 15 Texas A&M this week.
Missouri suffered its own heartbreaking loss last week as the Tigers played one of the games of the week against Boston College. In spite of a heroic 56-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Mevi to send the game to overtime, Missouri lost 41-34. The Tigers allowed 450 total yards to the Eagles and particularly struggled to contain running back Pat Garwo III, who finished with 175 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers have a matchup with Tennessee on the slate this week still have four ranked teams remaining on their schedule. The rushing defense will need to tighten up and quarterback Connor Bazelak will need to take care of the football if the Tigers want to make a bowl game at the end of the season.
— Stuart Steele
Tier Five: South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt round out the bottom tier of the SEC. South Carolina lost a close but sloppy game with Kentucky, 16-10. The Gamecocks had multiple chances inside their opponent’s 50 yards to score in the second half of the game and take the lead, but could only create 10 points out of their opportunities.
Since scoring 46 points against Eastern Illinois in Week 1, Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks have scored 43 points in three games, but will look to get back on track with a Week 5 game against Troy. Tennessee went to Gainesville, Florida, in Week 4 to play Florida and kept the game close for the first half. At halftime, the Volunteers trailed the Gators 17-14, and it seemed as though Florida could’ve been on upset alert. But Florida ran away with the game in the second half.
Josh Huepel’s Volunteers were held scoreless as they suffered their first SEC loss of the season to Florida, 38-14. Tennessee will play Missouri in another SEC road game in Week 5 as the Volunteers travel to Colombia, Missouri, on Saturday. Vanderbilt struggled mightily at home against Georgia in Week 4. At the end of the first quarter, the Commodores trailed 35-0. The game wouldn’t get much better as Clark Lea’s Commodores were shutout by a final score of 62-0. In Week 5, Vanderbilt is favored for the first time this season as the Commodores play arguably the worst team in college football, Connecticut at home.
— Jack Duffey