Each week of the 2021 season, The Red & Black football writers will rank the teams of the SEC. This week, The Red & Black gives our conference rankings ahead of Week 2 of competition.
Tier One: Alabama, Georgia
Alabama and Georgia, Nos. 1 and 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll, respectively, make up tier one again in Week 3. Both teams won by at least 30 points last week, Alabama defeating Mercer 48-14 and Georgia beating UAB 56-7. The Tide’s starting quarterback Bryce Young threw for 227 yards over 19 completions. Alabama also racked up 158 rushing yards, as running back Brian Robinsn Jr. led the team with 70 yards. The Alabama defense recorded two interceptions and three sacks, leaving the team with an easy defeat. The Tide looks to extend their record to 3-0 against No. 11 Florida on Saturday. Meanwhile, Georgia defeated unranked UAB in its second game of the season. Stetson Bennett stepped in as quarterback and had 10 completions for 288 yards, and Carson Beck threw for 88. Georgia’s running game put up 163 yards, as Zamir White led with 34 yards. The Bulldogs’ wide receiver corps led the team with multiple long receptions and six touchdowns. Georgia will face off against South Carolina in its SEC opener on Saturday night. - Katherine Lewis
Tier Two: Florida, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M
Florida remains in tier two after the Gators got their second victory in a row against non-conference opponents. A matchup with top-ranked Alabama looms this weekend, and with it an opportunity for the Gators to assert themselves as one of the SEC’s top teams. A victory or even a close loss to Alabama would show that Florida belongs among the top three or four teams in the conference and would position them as a true threat to Georgia for the SEC East title. Ole Miss took care of an overmatched Austin Peay team and now moves on to face a Tulane squad that took Oklahoma to the wire in week one. This will not be an easy matchup by any means but Ole Miss should be able to take care of business if the Rebel offense continues to produce. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is off to a strong start to the season, with over 700 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns through the first two games of the season. Arkansas moves up from tier four all the way to tier two after an impressive victory over No. 15 Texas a week ago. The 40-21 win over the Longhorns was one of the biggest of the last five years for the Razorback program, and head coach Sam Pittman has Arkansas on the rise. The Razorbacks have a favorable matchup against Georgia Southern this weekend, but then face Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss and Auburn in the next four games. That is a tough stretch and it wouldn’t be a total shock if Arkansas lost all four of those games. Texas A&M drops from tier one to tier two after the Aggies struggled on the road against Colorado. They managed to pull out the victory with a late touchdown pass to Isaiah Spiller, but it just doesn’t make sense to have the Aggies in the same class as Alabama or Georgia at the moment. A game against New Mexico this weekend provides a solid bounce back opportunity before they head to Arkansas next weekend to face the Razorbacks in their first ranked matchup of the season. - Stuart Steele
Tier Three: LSU, Auburn, Kentucky
After a season opening loss to UCLA, LSU bounced back in a big way against McNeese State. The Tigers, who won 34-7 found success through the air behind the arm of Max Johnson. Johnson threw three touchdowns in Week 2 along with 161 yards through the air on 18 completions. LSU faces off against Central Michigan in Week 3 before an SEC opening matchup against Mississippi State next weekend. Auburn, on the other hand, sees its first test in Week 3 as the Tigers travel to Penn State to face a sell out, white out crowd in a top-25 matchup. Auburn has seen its offense thrive over the first two weeks of the season putting up 60 points or more in both of its first two games. Quarterback Bo Nix seems to be thriving under new coach Bryan Harsin as the two get to know each other in Harsin’s first season. The third team in tier three, Kentucky, has already won its first SEC game of the season as it beat SEC East rival Missouri 35-28 last weekend. The run game has been an emphasis for the Wildcats and it was evident against Missouri in Week 2. Kentucky put up 340 yards on the ground behind a 198 yard night from running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Wildcats will face off against Chattanooga at noon on Saturday. - Jake Jennings
Tier Four: Missouri, Mississippi State
Missouri is coming off a Week 2 loss to Kentucky. Despite the 35-28 final score, Kentucky controlled the game the entire night, never giving up the lead. Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak put together a four touchdown performance for the Tigers, and showed potential to be a top five quarterback in the SEC. But it was Missouri’s defense that struggled to slow down the Wildcats. Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran wild for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers should be able to reset in week 3 as they face Southeast Missouri State at home.
Mississippi State jumped out to an early lead against North Carolina State on the first play of the game as Lideatrack Griffin returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. The Bulldogs would never give up the lead, holding the NC State offense to 4.5 yards per play. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers played well completing 33 of his 49 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-10 win improved the Bulldogs’ record to 2-0 early in the 2021 season, with an upcoming matchup at Memphis in week 3. - Jack Duffey
Tier Five: South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
South Carolina comes into Athens undefeated, but only due to a last-second field goal against Eastern Carolina to win the game 20-17 and keep the Gamecocks’ record at 2-0. Zeb Noland returned as the starting quarterback and threw for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception. There are still questions about Luke Doty’s health, the presumed starting quarterback, after he suffered a foot injury. He has warmed up in both of South Carolina’s games, but has not appeared. Vanderbilt picked up its first win of the season against Colorado State 24-21 and will face off against Stanford before the Commodores host Georgia on Sept. 25. Vanderbilt’s win is coming one week after the Commodores lost their season opener against East Tennessee State 23-3. Ken Seals scored all three touchdowns for Vanderbilt against Colorado State, two in the air and one rushing touchdown. Tennessee followed up its Week 1 win with a loss to ACC opponent Pittsburgh, 41-34. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for two touchdowns while Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright rushed for one touchdown apiece. Despite the Volunteers’ offensive production, the defense allowed three passing touchdowns. Two came from quarterback Kenny Pickett while wide receiver Jared Wayne also threw for a touchdown pass. The Panthers added two rushing touchdowns to use their offensive production to get past Tennessee. The Volunteers play Tennessee Tech before opening their SEC schedule against Florida on Sept. 25. - Drew Hubbard