Ahead of Week 2 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Alabama- Last Week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
Alabama dominated in its season opener against Utah State with a 55-0 shutout win. Quarterback Bryce Young had his full offensive repertoire on display, as he completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards and five touchdowns; he also rushed for 100 yards and another score. This week, the Crimson Tide will travel to Texas to take on the Longhorns in a matchup where they will hope to maintain their offensive versatility.
2) Georgia- Last Week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
The Bulldogs sent a statement to the college-football world in their 49-3 win over No. 11-ranked Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Quarterback Stetson Bennett spread the wealth as he hit 10 different targets to the tune of 368 passing yards for two scores and added an extra on the ground. Defensively, they showed intensity that paralleled their 2021 historic team, snatching two interceptions and not allowing the Ducks to score a touchdown. Georgia now prepares for its home opener against Samford, where they will look to get another whole-team effort in front of fans at Sanford Stadium. - Trevyn Gray
Tier 2
3) Arkansas - Last Week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
The Razorbacks opened the season with a hard-fought 31-24 home win over Cincinnati. Quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 18 of 26 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns and added 62 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Arkansas defense struggled to contain Cincinnati’s offense, and the Razorbacks will hope to have a better outing on that side of the ball in Week 2 against South Carolina.
4) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 3
The Wildcats defeated Miami (Ohio) 37-13 in Week 1 behind Will Levis’ 303 yards and three passing touchdowns. Kentucky missed suspended running back Chris Rodriguez, as it managed just 50 yards on the ground against the RedHawks. The Wildcats will hit the road to face Florida on Saturday, a real test against a Gators team coming off a big win over Utah.
5) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
The Aggies shut out Sam Houston State 31-0 in Week 1. All eyes were on quarterback Haynes King. For the most part, he delivered, passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns. His two interceptions were cause for concern, as was the lack of production from running back Devon Achane. A&M’s defense allowed just 198 yards. The Aggies have another non-conference game this week against Appalachian State.
6) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Anthony Richardson was one of the stars of college football in Week 1, leading the Gators to a 29-26 victory over Utah. Richardson passed for 168 yards and rushed for 106 more and three touchdowns on the ground. Florida’s defense struggled throughout the game, but closed out the win with a timely interception of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising. The Gators have another tough matchup this weekend against Kentucky. - Stuart Steele
Tier 3
7) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 6
The Volunteers took care of business in Week 1, defeating Ball State 59-10. Starter Hendon Hooker completed 18 of 25 passes and accounted for four total touchdowns and 233 total yards. While it was an encouraging start for Tennessee, especially for the offense, the true identity of the Volunteers will be determined in the next five weeks as Tennessee faces Pittsburgh, Florida and Alabama in that stretch.
8) Ole Miss- Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
The Rebels got the job done in Week 1, defeating Troy 28-10, but overall it was a sluggish start for the offense. Transfer Jaxson Dart had an underwhelming debut, throwing for only 154 yards while tossing one touchdown to go along with one interception. Not the start expected for a Lane Kiffin-run offense, but Ole Miss will look to fine-tune its offense this week against Central Arkansas.
9) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
Mississippi State started the season with a bang on offense, defeating Memphis 49-23. Starter Will Rogers stole the show with 450 passing yards to go along with five touchdown passes. If Rogers can produce consistent results in the Mike Leach offense, the Bulldogs can certainly make some noise down the stretch. Of course, the answer to that question won’t likely come until Oct. 1 when Mississippi State takes on Texas A&M. - Parth Patel
Tier 4
10) LSU - Last Week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
On Sunday, the Tigers fell to the Seminoles 24-23 after a night filled with mistakes against a Florida State team that hasn't appeared in the playoffs since 2014. LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s debut ended with a blocked point-after-touchdown from Florida State defensive back Shyheim Brown with no time remaining on the clock to prevent the chance of overtime. The Tigers need to make some significant changes, particularly before the challenging stretch in October that includes back-to-back contests against SEC giants Florida, Alabama, and Arkansas.
11) South Carolina - Last Week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
South Carolina defeated Georgia State in its season home opener 35-14 in a game that was carried by the Gamecocks special teams. In his South Carolina debut, junior quarterback Spencer Rattler completed 23 of 37 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown. Next up is Arkansas on the road, a game that will require much more than just the special teams to win.
12) Auburn - Last Week: Tier 4, overall rank No.12
Auburn relied heavily on the run game in its 42-16 win over Mercer with running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter combining for five of the team's six touchdowns. The Tigers utilized both T.J. Finley, who was named QB1 in the offseason, and Robby Ashord, who filled in at quarterback after Finley threw his second interception of the game. Auburn needs more clarity at quarterback, and quickly, before they begin playing against ranked opponents in the coming weeks. - Meadow Barrow
Tier 5
13) Missouri - Last Week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
The Tigers began their 2022 schedule with a 52-24 victory over Louisiana Tech, though that victory may not be as encouraging as it seems. Louisiana Tech went 3-9 in 2021, and managed to keep Missouri scoreless until the second quarter. The Tigers dominated the line of scrimmage during the game – Missouri had 323 yards rushing, greatly outpacing Louisiana Tech’s 11 yards on the ground – but they can’t afford such slow starts against some of the opponents they’ll face soon.
14) Vanderbilt - Last Week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
Vanderbilt scored 35 points in the third quarter of the season-opener, securing a 63-10 victory over Hawaii. The team built on that by beating Elon 42-31. The Commodores’ offense has imposed its will on opponents, recording over 1000 yards of total offense through two games. The defense has contributed to the team’s success as well, scoring a pair of touchdowns off of fumble recoveries. Vanderbilt’s overall performance has been impressive, though it will be a tall task for the team to shed the recent history of the program. The win over Hawai’i was the Commodores’ first victory since Oct. 2, 2021, and only the third victory under second-year coach Clark Lea. They’ll need to show this consistently if they want to contend. - John James