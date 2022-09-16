Ahead of Week 3 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 2
Georgia soundly defeated Samford last week 33-0 in its first home game in Athens since winning the national championship. The Bulldogs’ dominance started on defense, which only allowed 128 total yards and three first downs to Samford. While Georgia's offense did not dominate like it did against Oregon, the unit did move the ball efficiently with quarterback Stetson Bennett totaling 300 yards passing through three quarters. Georgia will travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in its SEC opener — the first true road game for the Bulldogs this season.
2) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank No. 1
Alabama narrowly held off Texas 20-19 on Saturday, despite Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving the game in the first half. The Crimson Tide committed an uncharacteristic 15 penalties in the game, which was the most for a Nick Saban-led team. Bryce Young and the Alabama offense struggled to move the ball for most of the game until engineering two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, which was enough to hold off Texas. Alabama looks to turn the page and clean up its penalties and has an excellent chance to do so, returning home to face LA-Monroe this Saturday. - Parth Patel
Tier 2
3) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 4
Kentucky conquered division rival Florida 26-16 in a closely contested contest on the road. Down 16-13 at the half, the Wildcats scored 13 unanswered points to come away with the win. Quarterback Will Levis threw for 202 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground. Cornerback Keidron Smith scored the go-ahead touchdown when he returned an interception 65 yards in the third quarter. Kentucky now prepares to go back to Lexington to host Youngstown State on Saturday.
4) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 3
The Razorbacks literally ran all over the place in their 44-30 win over the Gamecocks at home. Running back Raheim Sanders played a strong hand in this, rushing for a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns. Per usual, quarterback KJ Jefferson also was influential in the run game, adding 65 yards on the ground. He also accounted for 162 yards in the air with a score. What’s more, Arkansas forced two South Carolina turnovers late to salt things away. A good old-fashioned win in a gritty SEC matchup. The team will look to carry over this momentum when Missouri State comes to town on Saturday. - Trevyn Gray
5) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
Tennessee found a way to win a tough game on the road against Pittsburgh behind 325 yards and two touchdown passes from quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Volunteers’ inability to pull away from the Panthers even after Pittsburgh starting quarterback Kedon Slovis exited the game in the second quarter is cause for concern, but Tennessee has the talent on defense to improve as the season continues. The Volunteers will hope to put together a complete team performance this week against Akron.
Tier 3
6) Florida - Last week: Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 6
Anthony Richardson went from an ultra-promising Week 1 showing against Utah to struggling against Kentucky in Week 2. Richardson threw two interceptions including a third quarter pick that was returned for a touchdown by Keidron Smith. Florida has a less daunting matchup than its first two games this week, as it hosts South Florida on Saturday night. The Gators look like a boom-or-bust team that relies heavily on their quarterback’s performance on offense.
7) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank No. 5
Texas A&M suffered one of the worst losses of the season last week, a 17-14 defeat at the hands of Appalachian State. The Mountaineers compiled over 100 more yards and 13 more first downs than the Aggies. A&M was sloppy offensively throughout the game, committing two turnovers and finishing the game with under 200 total yards. The Aggies will have a different quarterback under center for their Week 3 game against Miami. Max Johnson, a junior transfer from LSU, will start in place of Haynes King this week as the offense looks to bounce back from its disastrous performance last week.
8) Ole Miss- Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Ole Miss has yet to face a legitimate test this season having faced Troy and Central Arkansas in the first two weeks. The Rebels’ rushing attack, led by the duo of Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins, has been a major strength of the team as the offense continues to adjust for transfer Jaxson Dart replacing Matt Corral at quarterback. This week, Ole Miss will travel to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech in another matchup the Rebels will be expecting to win handily.
9) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 9
The Bulldogs have taken care of business in their first two games against Memphis and Arizona, and now face their first SEC opponent on the road against LSU. Will Rogers and the passing attack remain the main attraction for Mississippi State, as the offense remains a superior group to the defense. The Bulldogs’ lack of defense remains a weakness, and if LSU can exploit that and turn the game into a shootout it could go either way. - Stuart Steele
Tier 4
10) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
The Tigers are off to a 2-0 start, propelled by a rushing attack that has put up nearly 500 yards on the ground so far. The defense has also been stout, allowing only 32 points to its opponents. The pessimism for Auburn still remains, though. The passing offense has been lackluster, the defense hasn’t forced any turnovers and the Tigers have yet to face a true threat. Their first real test will come on Saturday against no. 22-ranked Penn State.
11) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
South Carolina entered the fourth quarter of their game against No. 16-ranked Arkansas trailing 21-16. It was a single score affair, and there was reason to believe that the Gamecocks could pull off an upset. However, that didn’t happen, and the South Carolina defense allowed 23 points in the final frame, squandering their chances at an undefeated season. The Gamecocks will now turn their attention to an even more imposing opponent: the top-ranked Bulldogs. South Carolina’s offense will be matched up against a Georgia defense that has surrendered only three points all season. If there’s any hope for the Gamecocks, it’s that the game takes place in Columbia. Williams-Brice Stadium should be thunderous as David attempts to take down Goliath.
12) LSU - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 10
‘Inconsistency’ is a word that has described LSU’s season up to this point. The Tigers are 1-1 under first-year head coach Brian Kelly and have flashed signs of potential through two games. Jayden Daniels has been dynamic as a dual-threat quarterback, totaling nearly 500 yards of offense using both his arm and his legs. He dominated this past week against Southern, and LSU was up 44-0 by the time that Kelly benched his starters. Still, the Tigers will need to prove that they can perform against quality opponents. LSU dropped its opening matchup against Florida State, though the Tigers get the chance to redeem themselves this week. LSU plays its first conference game of the season against Mississippi State in a battle of SEC West rivals. - John James
Tier 5
13) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall Rank No. 13
Missouri turned over the ball four times in a crushing 40–12 loss to Kansas State last weekend. Both starting quarterback Brady Cook and backup Jack Abraham, who completed 3 passes, had a pair of interceptions each. The Tigers also failed to use five-star freshman Luther Burden III, who had only touched the ball twice. The Tigers' offensive line appeared to be overmatched against the Wildcats' imposing defense — a problem that needs to be addressed, especially before the team plays against Georgia's formidable defense in two weeks.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
The Commodores looked shaky last weekend against their first ranked opponent, Wake Forest, at home. The team fell 45-25, snapping a two-game winning streak. Additionally, it appears that the quarterback position is unsteady as freshman A.J. Swann took over for junior Mike Wright late in the third quarter after Wright had only thrown for 35 yards. - Meadow Barrow