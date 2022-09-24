Ahead of Week 4 of the college football season, The Red & Black football beat ranked the 14 teams in the SEC, breaking the conference into five tiers:
Tier 1
1) Georgia- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank 1
In its first SEC matchup of the season, Georgia blew out South Carolina 48-7 in Week 3. The Bulldog offense continued its excellent start to the season, scoring six touchdowns on the first seven possessions of the game. The defense was equally effective against the Gamecocks, with the only touchdown allowed by Georgia coming with one minute left in the game. The Bulldogs have opened their title defense with the same level of dominance they carried on through the 2021 season.
2) Alabama- Last week: Tier 1, overall rank 2
Alabama predictably dominated Louisiana-Monroe last week, winning 63-7. Quarterback Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and added another on the ground, but two interceptions marred his performance. The Crimson Tide will host Vanderbilt this week before moving into the toughest stretch of their schedule, facing three straight ranked conference opponents. - Stuart Steele
Tier 2
3) Kentucky - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank 3
Kentucky defeated Youngstown State with ease last week, by a score of 31-0. Quarterback Will Levis wasn’t perfect, but still threw for 377 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats win. Running back Kavosiey Smoke also had a nice day for the Wildcats totaling 80 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Kentucky will look to keep their momentum going this week against Northern Illinois before they head into a top 20 showdown with Ole Miss in Oxford.
4) Tennessee - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank 5
The Volunteers dominated in their win against Akron, winning 63-6. All aspects of the offense was clicking for Tennessee as quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns while also getting help from running backs Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson who each had two touchdowns on the ground. The Volunteers will look to ride their momentum into their SEC opener against Florida this weekend, hoping to start off SEC play with a win.
5) Arkansas - Last week: Tier 2, overall rank 4
The Razorbacks are coming off an ugly win against Missouri State, needing 21 fourth quarter points to propel them to a 38-27 victory. KJ Jefferson had a big day through the air, throwing for 385 yards and two touchdowns and also added 40 yards and a touchdown via the ground game. However, the schedule doesn;t get easier for Arkansas this week as they have to make the trip to College Station to play Texas A&M, who is coming off an impressive win of their own against Miami. The Razorbacks will certainly need to get off to a faster start if they want any chance of beating the Aggies. - Parth Patel
Tier 3
6) Texas A&M - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 7
A&M is coming off a huge bounce-back win last week, defeating No. 13-ranked Miami 17-14 at home. It wasn’t a pretty win by any means, but a key win nonetheless. Backup quarterback Max Johnson, the LSU transfer, got the start for the Aggies, throwing for 140 yards and a touchdown on 10 of 20 passing. The offense struggled behind Johnson, but it was sufficient enough to pull out the gritty win against a tough Hurricanes team. Texas A&M now looks forward to another ranked matchup at home against Arkansas. The Aggies will need a much more cohesive offense to keep up with a Razorbacks team that averages nearly 38 points per game.
7) Ole Miss - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 8
Georgia Tech is no team to fear, and last week, Ole Miss handled them as such. The Rebels traveled to Atlanta and obliterated the Yellow Jackets 42-0 behind a fierce run game. This is a continuation of the recipe that has worked for the Rebels all season with running backs Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins dominating on the ground for them. Three different backs ran for two touchdowns in the matchup. Quarterback Jaxson Dart also served as a key complement for the rushing attack, opening it up with the passing game – he passed for an efficient 207 yards in the win. The Rebels now return home with, perhaps, college football’s most explosive offense, looking to continue their streak when Ole Miss hosts Tulsa.
8) Florida - Last week: Tier 3, overall rank No. 6
Last week, Florida struggled at home in a 31-28 win over in-state opponent South Florida. Quarterback Anthony Richardson had another tough game, as he threw two interceptions in the matchup. The Gators’ run game was their saving grace – three running backs scored a rushing touchdown in the win. It also helped that South Florida threw a costly pick-six to Jalen Kimber, who showed excellent patience and played the ball well on the interception. Nonetheless, Florida’s offense, particularly in the passing attack, will need to find answers quick as they travel to Knoxville to take on red-hot Tennessee in a ranked SEC matchup – one that should be one of the games of the week.
9) LSU - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 12
The Tigers won their first conference game of the season when LSU toppled Mississippi State at home 31-16 last week. It seemed like the wheels finally began turning for the Tigers in the win, as both the run and passing games were much improved from their previous two games. Quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 210 yards and a touchdown in the win, and while there were still decision-making errors behind center for Daniels, he was able to keep drives going when it mattered. Three running backs scored a touchdown for the second straight week, showing versatility from LSU’s backfield. The Tigers now look to complete their four-game homestand when LSU hosts New Mexico this week. Conference play will officially begin in the weeks following the game, so the Tigers will hope to bring their offense close to its final form before the tough slate begins. – Trevyn Gray
Tier 4
10) South Carolina - Last week: Tier 4, overall rank No. 11
Although South Carolina was responsible for scoring the first touchdown against Georgia this season, the Gamecocks struggled in its 48-7 home loss to the Bulldogs last weekend. So far this season, the Gamecocks have failed to overcome top-10 opponents, dropping to No. 1 Georgia and No. 10 Arkansas, and are without five defensive starters for the remainder of the season. Expect this squad to remain at the bottom of the rankings unless it improves its health.
11) Auburn - Last week: Tier 4, overall Rank No. 10
The quarterback situation remains a concern for the Tigers as T.J. Finley was replaced once again in the second half by Robby Ashford after fumbling and turning over the ball in their 41-12 loss at home to Penn State–their worst loss since 2012. Penn State’s defense limited Auburn’s standout running back Tank Bigsby to just 39 yards on the ground and forced four turnovers. Auburn will look to turn things around as it hosts Missouri in its SEC opener this weekend in Jordan-Hare Stadium.
12) Mississippi State - Last week: Tier 3 overall rank No. 9
In a game that they were favored to win, Mississippi State began its SEC slate last Saturday with a tough loss to LSU in Baton Rouge, 31-16. The Bulldogs had a three-quarter lead over the Tigers before giving up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. On top of that, quarterback Will Rogers ended with a QB rating of 41.1 and was sacked four times. The Bulldogs hope to rebound against Bowling Green at home on Saturday after missing a chance to capitalize against their first SEC opponent. - Meadow Barrow
Tier 5
13) Missouri - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 13
The Tigers are coming off of a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian in a game that showcased the team’s offensive firepower. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for three touchdowns, and the team tallied 190 rushing yards, moving the ball on the ground and through the air. The special teams unit also contributed to the win; Luther Burden III returned a punt 78 yards for a touchdown, starting Missouri’s scoring on the day. That’s the bright side; the other outlook is that the Tigers have only been tested once this season, against Kansas State. They failed miserably, and will now enter a stretch of SEC games that will last until mid-November. They’ll need to show rapid improvement if they want to stay afloat in the standings.
14) Vanderbilt - Last week: Tier 5, overall rank No. 14
Vanderbilt defeated Northern Illinois 38-28 this past weekend, winning a closely contested game that was tied until the 1:07 mark in the third quarter. The Commodores’ defense was inconsistent during the game; the team was gashed for three separate touchdowns of 30-plus yards, though in the fourth quarter, the Huskies were kept out of the end zone entirely. The Commodores’ offense was much more auspicious; AJ Swann threw four touchdown passes - including two to Will Sheppard, who had 171 receiving yards on the day - and Ray Davis rushed for 116 yards and a score. It was a good win for a Vanderbilt team that will now begin a stretch of three-straight games against ranked opponents, starting with a matchup in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. - John James