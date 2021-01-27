The SEC Network released Georgia football’s entire 12-game, regular-season schedule Wednesday afternoon in addition to the schedules for each of the remaining 13 members of the SEC.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play eight conference opponents and four out-of-conference opponents. Six games will be inside Sanford Stadium after Georgia finished with just three for the 2020-21 season.
Georgia, after finishing the 2020-21 season with an 8-2 overall record, will begin its season on Sept. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina, against Clemson. The Tigers will be without presumptive No. 1 overall NFL draft selection Trevor Lawrence, who finished with a 34-2 record in three seasons as Clemson’s starting quarterback.
Georgia then hosts UAB on Sept. 11. It will be the Bulldogs’ first non-conference opponent in the regular season since defeating Georgia Tech 52-7 on Nov. 30, 2019.
The Bulldogs will begin conference play in Week 3 at home against South Carolina, before traveling to Vanderbilt on Sept. 25 and hosting Arkansas on Oct. 2.
Georgia’s 2021 season will wrap up against two non-conference opponents, hosting Charleston Southern on Nov. 20 before renewing its rivalry with Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Nov. 27.
